High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 5, 2021

By:

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 | 11:15 PM

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 8, Pine-Richland 7

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 4, Upper St. Clair 3

Norwin 3, Hempfield 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, ppd.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Section 2

Mars 13, Penn Hills 1

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Plum at Hampton, ppd.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, ppd.

West Allegheny at Moon, ppd.

Section 4

Trinity 10, Albert Gallatin 9

Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Indiana, ppd.

Section 2

Blackhawk 7, Central Valley 6

Quaker Valley 6, Beaver 3

Montour at Ambridge, ppd.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at New Brighton, ppd.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, ppd.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Section 4

Brownsville at Charleroi, ppd.

Southmoreland at Yough, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

California at Frazier, ppd.

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.

Washington at Bentworth, ppd.

Section 2

Laurel at Riverside, ppd.

Section 4

Fort Cherry at Carlynton, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Cornell, ppd.

Western Beaver at Avella, ppd.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Section 3

Leechburg at St. Joseph, ppd.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, ppd.

Riverview at Springdale, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 1 p.m.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.

Penn Hills at Mars, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 4:15 p.m.

Moon at West Allegheny, 4:40 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Bethel Park at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Trinity at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Ambridge at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 3:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Ringgold, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Clairton at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Monessen, 1 p.m.

Monessen at Mapletown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Riverview, 4 p.m.

Nonconference

Beth-Center at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Indiana at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Plum, 4 p.m.

Union at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

West Greene at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Wednesday’s results

Girls

Class AA

Section 1

Plum 18, Ellis School 14

Hampton 20, Winchester Thurston 7

Indiana 23, Greensburg Salem 4

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Baldwin, ppd.

Section 2

Norwin 10, Hempfield 0

Seneca Valley 5, Butler 0

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 10, Woodland Hills 0

Franklin Regional 15, Woodland Hills 5

Armstrong at Penn Hills, ppd.

Kiski Area at Indiana, ppd.

Section 2

Latrobe 15, Penn-Trafford 8

Thomas Jefferson at Gateway, ppd.

Section 3

Hampton 19, Mars 9

Fox Chapel 19, Oakland Catholic 0

North Hills at Shaler, ppd.

Section 4

Trinity 4, Chartiers Valley 2

West Allegheny at South Fayette, ppd.

Western Beaver at Moon, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 20, Freeport 9

Burrell at Highlands, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, ppd.

Section 2

Uniontown 4, Belle Vernon 1

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Section 3

Montour 19, Central Valley 9

Beaver at Ambridge, ppd.

New Castle at Blackhawk, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 7, Deer Lakes 2

East Allegheny at Derry, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, ppd.

Section 3

Brownsville at South Allegheny, ppd.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Carlynton, ppd.

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 10, Steel Valley 0

Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, ppd.

Section 3

Bentworth 7, Washington 0 (forfeit)

Frazier at Beth-Center, ppd.

Section 4

Laurel 15, New Brighton 0

Neshannock at Mohawk, ppd.

Riverside at Freedom, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 7, Sewickley Academy 0 (forfeit)

Union at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Section 2

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

West Greene at Monessen, ppd.

Section 3

Leechburg 15, St. Joseph 0

Ellis School at Northgate, ppd.

Riverview at Springdale, ppd.

Nonsection

Bethel Park 3, West Mifflin 1

Shenango at South Side, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Norwin at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 4:15 p.m.

Indiana at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Shaler at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Trinity at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Burrell, 4:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Yough at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

New Castle at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Derry at Valley, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ellwood City at South Park, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Mohawk at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at South Side, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Northgate, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Butler at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Clay-Battelle, 5 p.m.

Montour at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

South Allegheny at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Wednesday’s results

Franklin Regional 5 Moon 0

Peters Township 5, Allderdice 0

Mt. Lebanon 5, Latrobe 0

North Allegheny 5, Central Catholic 0

Shady Side Academy 5, Chartiers Valley 0

Fox Chapel 3, Sewickley Academy 2

Pine-Richland 4, Penn-Trafford 0

Upper St. Clair 5, Norwin 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Peters Township at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.

Class AA

Preliminary round

Wednesday’s results

Hampton 3, Neshannock 2

Thursday’s schedule

Carlynton vs. Indiana at Quaker Valley, 2 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s results

Highlands 5, Beaver 0

North Catholic 4, Keystone Oaks 1

Valley 4, Greensburg C.C. 1

Thomas Jefferson 4, Mars 1

Winchester Thurston 5, Mt. Pleasant 0

Thursday’s schedule

Carlynton/Indiana winner at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.; Hampton at South Park, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Catholic at Central Valley, 3 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Valley, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Plum 0

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Steel Valley 0

Nonsection

Butler 3, Latrobe 0

Ambridge at Derry, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Gateway at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.