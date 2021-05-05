High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 5, 2021
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 | 11:15 PM
High schools
Baseball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 8, Pine-Richland 7
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 4, Upper St. Clair 3
Norwin 3, Hempfield 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, ppd.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Section 2
Mars 13, Penn Hills 1
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, ppd.
Plum at Hampton, ppd.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, ppd.
West Allegheny at Moon, ppd.
Section 4
Trinity 10, Albert Gallatin 9
Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Indiana, ppd.
Section 2
Blackhawk 7, Central Valley 6
Quaker Valley 6, Beaver 3
Montour at Ambridge, ppd.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at New Brighton, ppd.
Mohawk at Ellwood City, ppd.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Section 4
Brownsville at Charleroi, ppd.
Southmoreland at Yough, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
California at Frazier, ppd.
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.
Washington at Bentworth, ppd.
Section 2
Laurel at Riverside, ppd.
Section 4
Fort Cherry at Carlynton, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Cornell, ppd.
Western Beaver at Avella, ppd.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Section 3
Leechburg at St. Joseph, ppd.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, ppd.
Riverview at Springdale, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 1 p.m.
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.
Penn Hills at Mars, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 4:15 p.m.
Moon at West Allegheny, 4:40 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Bethel Park at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Trinity at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Montour at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Ambridge at Montour, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at Uniontown, 3:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Ringgold, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Section 2
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Clairton at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Monessen, 1 p.m.
Monessen at Mapletown, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Riverview, 4 p.m.
Nonconference
Beth-Center at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Indiana at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Plum, 4 p.m.
Union at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
West Greene at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Wednesday’s results
Girls
Class AA
Section 1
Plum 18, Ellis School 14
Hampton 20, Winchester Thurston 7
Indiana 23, Greensburg Salem 4
Softball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Baldwin, ppd.
Section 2
Norwin 10, Hempfield 0
Seneca Valley 5, Butler 0
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 10, Woodland Hills 0
Franklin Regional 15, Woodland Hills 5
Armstrong at Penn Hills, ppd.
Kiski Area at Indiana, ppd.
Section 2
Latrobe 15, Penn-Trafford 8
Thomas Jefferson at Gateway, ppd.
Section 3
Hampton 19, Mars 9
Fox Chapel 19, Oakland Catholic 0
North Hills at Shaler, ppd.
Section 4
Trinity 4, Chartiers Valley 2
West Allegheny at South Fayette, ppd.
Western Beaver at Moon, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 20, Freeport 9
Burrell at Highlands, ppd.
Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, ppd.
Section 2
Uniontown 4, Belle Vernon 1
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Section 3
Montour 19, Central Valley 9
Beaver at Ambridge, ppd.
New Castle at Blackhawk, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic 7, Deer Lakes 2
East Allegheny at Derry, ppd.
Shady Side Academy at Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Avonworth at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Keystone Oaks at South Park, ppd.
Section 3
Brownsville at South Allegheny, ppd.
Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Fort Cherry at Carlynton, ppd.
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 10, Steel Valley 0
Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, ppd.
Section 3
Bentworth 7, Washington 0 (forfeit)
Frazier at Beth-Center, ppd.
Section 4
Laurel 15, New Brighton 0
Neshannock at Mohawk, ppd.
Riverside at Freedom, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 7, Sewickley Academy 0 (forfeit)
Union at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Section 2
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
West Greene at Monessen, ppd.
Section 3
Leechburg 15, St. Joseph 0
Ellis School at Northgate, ppd.
Riverview at Springdale, ppd.
Nonsection
Bethel Park 3, West Mifflin 1
Shenango at South Side, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Norwin at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 4:15 p.m.
Indiana at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Shaler at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Moon at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
Trinity at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Burrell, 4:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Yough at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Blackhawk at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
New Castle at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Derry at Valley, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ellwood City at South Park, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Mohawk at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at South Side, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Riverview at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Northgate, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Avella at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Butler at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Clay-Battelle, 5 p.m.
Montour at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
South Allegheny at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
First round
Wednesday’s results
Franklin Regional 5 Moon 0
Peters Township 5, Allderdice 0
Mt. Lebanon 5, Latrobe 0
North Allegheny 5, Central Catholic 0
Shady Side Academy 5, Chartiers Valley 0
Fox Chapel 3, Sewickley Academy 2
Pine-Richland 4, Penn-Trafford 0
Upper St. Clair 5, Norwin 0
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Peters Township at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.
Class AA
Preliminary round
Wednesday’s results
Hampton 3, Neshannock 2
Thursday’s schedule
Carlynton vs. Indiana at Quaker Valley, 2 p.m.
First round
Wednesday’s results
Highlands 5, Beaver 0
North Catholic 4, Keystone Oaks 1
Valley 4, Greensburg C.C. 1
Thomas Jefferson 4, Mars 1
Winchester Thurston 5, Mt. Pleasant 0
Thursday’s schedule
Carlynton/Indiana winner at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.; Hampton at South Park, 3 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
North Catholic at Central Valley, 3 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Valley, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Section 2
Deer Lakes 3, Plum 0
Section 3
Seton LaSalle 3, Penn-Trafford 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Steel Valley 0
Nonsection
Butler 3, Latrobe 0
Ambridge at Derry, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Montour, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Gateway at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
