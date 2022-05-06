High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 5, 2022



Friday, May 6, 2022 | 12:50 AM

High schools

Baseball

Thursday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton 2, Plum 1

Section 4

Bethel Park 10, Thomas Jefferson 9

Class 4A

Section 3

Belle Vernon 6, Greensburg Salem 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Shenango 6, Ellwood City 3

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at South Park, ppd.

Section 4

McGuffey 3, Waynesburg 2

Class 2A

Section 2

Riverside 8, Laurel 2

Section 4

Seton LaSalle 2, Burgettstown 1

Class A

Section 1

Union 6, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4

Section 3

Eden Christian 16, St. Joseph 1

Nonsection

Aliquippa at St. Joseph, ppd.

Apollo-Ridge 11, West Shamokin 5

Avonworth 6, Knoch 4

Baldwin 11, Central Catholic, 7

Canon-McMillan 4, Moon 1

Carmichaels at Waynesburg, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston 7, Beth-Center 6

Chartiers Valley 7, Montour 3

Connellsville 9, Mt. Pleasant 1

Derry 19, Kiski School 13

East Allegheny 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 3

Fox Chapel at Bethel Park, ppd.

Hempfield 13, Laurel Highlands 4

Highlands 9, Armstrong 4

Jefferson-Morgan at California, ppd.

Leechburg at River Valley, (n)

Ligonier Valley 17, Homer-Center 7

New Brighton 9, Rochester 1

North Allegheny 6, Mars 2

North Allegheny 10, Shaler 9

Northern Garrett (Md.) 10, Albert Gallatin 5

North Hills at Hampton, ppd.

Penn-Trafford 6, Yough 2

Pine-Richland 9, North Catholic 0

Plum at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Rochester at Northgate, ppd.

Seneca Valley 4, Norwin 2

Serra Catholic 7, Weirton Madonna (WV) 1

South Allegheny 8, Shady Side Academy 7

South Park 2, Fox Chapel 1

South Side 12, Western Beaver 6

Springdale 24, Sto-Rox 6

Springdale at Burrell, ppd.

Trinity 11, Quaker Valley 4

Upper St. Clair 3, West Mifflin 2

Valley 4, Brownsville 2

Washington 13, Monessen 5

West Allegheny 5, Hopewell 3

West Allegheny at New Castle, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 3

Jeannette at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Brashear at South Side, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Avella, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Mifflin County vs. Latrobe at Altoona, 12:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at South Park, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 1

Quaker Valley 11, South Fayette 5

Nonsection

Plum 10, Seton LaSalle 6

Girls

Class 3A

Section 2

Fox Chapel 14, Seneca Valley 10

Class 2A

Section 2

Quaker Valley 12, Sewickley Academy 11

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 13, Peters Township 8

South Fayette 18, Freeport 7

Hampton 14, Butler 6

Softball

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 9, Canon-McMillan 8

Section 2

North Allegheny at Norwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area 5, Franklin Regional 3

Plum at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Section 3

Fox Chapel 10, Mars 0

Shaler 11, Oakland Catholic 1

Section 4

South Fayette 5, Moon 4

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 1, Freeport 0

Highlands 11, Greensburg Salem 7

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 7, Ringgold 0

Yough 15, Uniontown 1

Section 3

Beaver 9, Blackhawk 1

Central Valley 6, New Castle 0

Montour 15, Hopewell 3

Class 3A

Section 1

Derry 19, Shady Side Academy 5

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 15, Quaker Valley 0

Section 3

Southmoreland 7, McGuffey 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 20, Aliquippa 0

Section 2

Brentwood 14, Apollo-Ridge 13

Section 3

Charleroi 4, Carmichaels 0

Beth-Center 10, Washington 9

Section 4

Neshannock 7, Riverside 0

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 15, Rochester 0

Section 2

West Greene 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 5

Jefferson-Morgan 7, Mapletown 2

Section 3

Springdale 16, St. Joseph 1

Springdale 7, St. Joseph 1

Nonsection

Armstrong 4, Hempfield 3

Bethel Park 5, Hampton 1

Carlynton 13, Ellis School 1

Knoch 8, Butler 4

Ligonier Valley 1, Latrobe 0

North Allegheny 6, North Hills 1

Plum 9, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6

Valley 14, Obama Academy 0

Waynesburg 14, Albert Gallatin 4

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, (n)

Beth-Center at Avella, (n)

Blackhawk at Moon, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, ppd.

Monessen at Washington, ppd.

New Brighton at Cornell, ppd.

Oakland Catholic at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, ppd.

South Side at Shenango, ppd.

Uniontown at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

West Allegheny at Central Valley, ppd.

West Shamokin at Derry, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 3

Mars at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Montour at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Charleroi at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.

Bethel Park at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Burgettstown at Avella, 4 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Valley, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Penn Hills, 5 p.m.

Shaler at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Southmoreland at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Union at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL team championships

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Franklin Regional 5, Central Catholic 0

Shady Side Academy 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Fox Chapel 3, North Allegheny 2

Mt. Lebanon 4, Sewickley Academy 1

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Franklin Regional vs. Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Fox Chapel vs. Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Quaker Valley 5, South Park 0

Central Valley 3, Thomas Jefferson 2

Mars 3, Valley 2

North Catholic 5, Montour 0

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Quaker Valley vs. Central Valley, 3 p.m.; Mars vs. North Catholic, 3 p.m.

Track and field

WPIAL team championships

Finals

Wednesday’s schedule

Boys

Class 3A

At West Mifflin

Butler vs. Norwin vs. North Allegheny vs. Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

At Peters Township

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverside vs. Shenango vs. South Park, 3 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

At West Mifflin

Butler vs. Norwin vs. North Allegheny vs. South Fayette, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

At Peters Township

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverside vs. Shenango vs. Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon 3, Bethel Park 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 0

Canon-McMillan 3, South Fayette 0

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 0

North Hills 3, Pine-Richland 0

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Penn Hills 0

Norwin 3, Central Catholic 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Armstrong 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Hopewell 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Montour 1

Section 2

Gateway 3, Derry 1

Plum 3, Deer Lakes 0

Section 3

Trinity 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, (n)

Nonsection

Butler 3, Mars 1

Hempfield 3, Baldwin 0

City League

Obama Academy 3, Westinghouse 1

Friday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Central Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

