High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 4, 2020

By:

Thursday, November 5, 2020 | 12:09 AM

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Pine-Richland 3, Peters Township 0

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Central Catholic (5-2) vs. North Allegheny (6-0) at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (6-1) at Pine-Richland (7-0), 7 p.m.; Peters Township (7-0) at Gateway (5-0), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (6-1) at Aliquippa (8-0), 7 p.m.; Plum (8-0) at Thomas Jefferson (6-1), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Keystone Oaks (5-2) at Central Valley (8-0), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-0) vs. North Catholic (8-0) at Mars, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Apollo-Ridge (6-0) vs. Beaver Falls (8-0) at Geneva, 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (5-0) at Sto-Rox (7-1), 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Shenango (7-1) vs. Clairton (7-0) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Jeannette (7-1) at Rochester (7-1), 7 p.m.

District 8

City League playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

No. 2 Allderdice (3-1) vs. No. 3 University Prep (2-2) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, noon; No. 1 Westinghouse (5-0) vs. No. 4 Brashear (1-3) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class 3A

Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, Bethel Park, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Southwest

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Nonsection

Moon at Armstrong, Belmont Sports Complex, Kittanning, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.

Class A

Northeast

North Catholic at Freeport, Belmont Sports Complex, Kittanning, 9 p.m.

Northwest

Beaver at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.

Southeast

Norwin at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Southwest

North Hills at South Park, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.

Class B

South

Elizabeth Forward at Morgantown (W. Va.), Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Connellsville, Ice Mine, Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Peters Township 2, Fox Chapel 1 (2OT)

Seneca Valley 5, Norwin 1

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Peters Township (13-1-1) vs. Seneca Valley (13-1-1) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Mars (17-0) vs. Franklin Regional (16-2) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy (14-2) vs. Deer Lakes (14-1) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Springdale 0

Winchester Thurston 2, Sewickley Academy 1

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (14-1) at Gateway, 3 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

North Allegheny (10-2) vs. Butler (11-1) at Gateway, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Mars 6, Montour 0

Plum 1, West Allegheny 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Mars (11-3) vs. Plum (16-0) at North Allegheny, noon

Class 2A

Semifinals

Avonworth 3, Yough 0

North Catholic 2, Shady Side Academy 1

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Avonworth (14-1-1) vs. North Catholic (12-2-1) at Gateway, noon

Class A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (15-0) vs. OLSH (12-2) at Gateway, 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s summaries

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Plum 1, West Allegheny 0

Goals: Gina Proviano (P)

Assists: Marissa Liberto (P)

Goalkeepers: Erica Taylor (P), 6 saves; Kayla Howard, (WA), 5 saves

Records: P (16-0), WA (11-4)

Tennis

Girls

PIAA individual playoffs

Class AAA

Singles

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Amelia Honer, Council Rock North d. Samma Zahran, Cardinal O’Hara, 6-0, 6-0; Paraskevi Briegel, Stroudsburg d. Morgan Stevens, Altoona, 6-4, 6-3; Mia Gorman, Bethel Park d. Trinity Fox, Fairview, 6-0, 6-0; Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor d. Bella Peters, Abington Heights, 6-4, 6-1.

Semifinals

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at Hershey Racquet Club

Championship

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club

Doubles

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Hana Nouaime/Alice Liang, Methacton d. Clare Hayden/Jordan Graney, Cardinal O’Hara, 6-0, 6-0; Quiana Guo/Catelyn Janac, State College d. Erin Joo/Leah Zolotareva, Parkland, 6-1, 6-3, 6-0; Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township d. Samantha Becker/Brooke Lowry, 7-1, 6-0, 6-0; Avery Palandjian/Scotty Reynolds, Manheim Township d. Alyssa Mazurek/Madelyn Terraccino, Hazleton, 3-1, 6-0, 6-1.

Semifinals

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at Hershey Racquet Club

Championship

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club

Class AA

Singles

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Chessie Bartolacci, Moravian Academy d. Anna Millen, Lancaster Catholic, 6-2, 6-2; Tara Thomas, Villa Maria Academy d. Samantha Hayes, St. Marys, 6-3, 6-4; Laura Greb, Knoch d. Alyssa Kush, Westmont Hilltop, 6-1, 6-0; Olivia Dorner, South Williamsport d. Karissa Ghigiarelli, Riverside, forfeit.

Semifinals

Saturday, 8 a.m. at Hershey Racquet Club

Championship

Saturday, 1 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club

Doubles

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Emma Perkins/Alex Pancu, Conrad Weiser d. Brette Foutch/Caroline Van Dixhoorn, Delaware County Christian, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3; Anne Marie Prichard/Abby Consiglio, Villa Maria Academy d. Lilia Lion/Brooke Henry, St. Marys, 6-4, 6-3; Ally Bauer/Brooke Bauer, Knoch d. Olivia Ratchford/Corinne Markovich, Central Cambria, 6-0, 6-2; Madeline DeFaber-Scumacher/Bella Aniska, Riverside d. Lydia Barbour/Rei Saar, Montoursville, 6-1, 6-2.

Semifinals

Saturday, 8 a.m. at Hershey Racquet Club

Championship

Saturday, 1 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

North Allegheny 3, Moon 0

Shaler 3, Oakland Catholic 2

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Allegheny (14-0) vs. Shaler (12-2) at Chartiers Valley, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Franklin Regional 3, Beaver 0

Montour 3, Plum 1

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (15-2) vs. Montour (14-1) at Chartiers Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Ellwood City 3, Avonworth 1

North Catholic 3, Waynesburg 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (14-0) vs. Ellwood City (17-0) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Bishop Canevin 3, OLSH 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Beaver County Christian 1

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (13-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-0) at Fox Chapel, noon

