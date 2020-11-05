High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 4, 2020
By:
Thursday, November 5, 2020 | 12:09 AM
Field hockey
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s result
Pine-Richland 3, Peters Township 0
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Central Catholic (5-2) vs. North Allegheny (6-0) at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford (6-1) at Pine-Richland (7-0), 7 p.m.; Peters Township (7-0) at Gateway (5-0), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (6-1) at Aliquippa (8-0), 7 p.m.; Plum (8-0) at Thomas Jefferson (6-1), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Keystone Oaks (5-2) at Central Valley (8-0), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-0) vs. North Catholic (8-0) at Mars, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Apollo-Ridge (6-0) vs. Beaver Falls (8-0) at Geneva, 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (5-0) at Sto-Rox (7-1), 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Shenango (7-1) vs. Clairton (7-0) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Jeannette (7-1) at Rochester (7-1), 7 p.m.
District 8
City League playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
No. 2 Allderdice (3-1) vs. No. 3 University Prep (2-2) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, noon; No. 1 Westinghouse (5-0) vs. No. 4 Brashear (1-3) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
PIHL
Class 3A
Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, Bethel Park, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Southwest
Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Nonsection
Moon at Armstrong, Belmont Sports Complex, Kittanning, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.
Class A
Northeast
North Catholic at Freeport, Belmont Sports Complex, Kittanning, 9 p.m.
Northwest
Beaver at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.
Southeast
Norwin at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest
North Hills at South Park, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.
Class B
South
Elizabeth Forward at Morgantown (W. Va.), Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Connellsville, Ice Mine, Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Peters Township 2, Fox Chapel 1 (2OT)
Seneca Valley 5, Norwin 1
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Peters Township (13-1-1) vs. Seneca Valley (13-1-1) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Mars (17-0) vs. Franklin Regional (16-2) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Shady Side Academy (14-2) vs. Deer Lakes (14-1) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Springdale 0
Winchester Thurston 2, Sewickley Academy 1
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (14-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (14-1) at Gateway, 3 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
North Allegheny (10-2) vs. Butler (11-1) at Gateway, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Mars 6, Montour 0
Plum 1, West Allegheny 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Mars (11-3) vs. Plum (16-0) at North Allegheny, noon
Class 2A
Semifinals
Avonworth 3, Yough 0
North Catholic 2, Shady Side Academy 1
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Avonworth (14-1-1) vs. North Catholic (12-2-1) at Gateway, noon
Class A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (15-0) vs. OLSH (12-2) at Gateway, 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday’s summaries
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Plum 1, West Allegheny 0
Goals: Gina Proviano (P)
Assists: Marissa Liberto (P)
Goalkeepers: Erica Taylor (P), 6 saves; Kayla Howard, (WA), 5 saves
Records: P (16-0), WA (11-4)
Tennis
Girls
PIAA individual playoffs
Class AAA
Singles
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Amelia Honer, Council Rock North d. Samma Zahran, Cardinal O’Hara, 6-0, 6-0; Paraskevi Briegel, Stroudsburg d. Morgan Stevens, Altoona, 6-4, 6-3; Mia Gorman, Bethel Park d. Trinity Fox, Fairview, 6-0, 6-0; Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor d. Bella Peters, Abington Heights, 6-4, 6-1.
Semifinals
Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at Hershey Racquet Club
Championship
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club
Doubles
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Hana Nouaime/Alice Liang, Methacton d. Clare Hayden/Jordan Graney, Cardinal O’Hara, 6-0, 6-0; Quiana Guo/Catelyn Janac, State College d. Erin Joo/Leah Zolotareva, Parkland, 6-1, 6-3, 6-0; Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township d. Samantha Becker/Brooke Lowry, 7-1, 6-0, 6-0; Avery Palandjian/Scotty Reynolds, Manheim Township d. Alyssa Mazurek/Madelyn Terraccino, Hazleton, 3-1, 6-0, 6-1.
Semifinals
Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at Hershey Racquet Club
Championship
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club
Class AA
Singles
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Chessie Bartolacci, Moravian Academy d. Anna Millen, Lancaster Catholic, 6-2, 6-2; Tara Thomas, Villa Maria Academy d. Samantha Hayes, St. Marys, 6-3, 6-4; Laura Greb, Knoch d. Alyssa Kush, Westmont Hilltop, 6-1, 6-0; Olivia Dorner, South Williamsport d. Karissa Ghigiarelli, Riverside, forfeit.
Semifinals
Saturday, 8 a.m. at Hershey Racquet Club
Championship
Saturday, 1 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club
Doubles
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Emma Perkins/Alex Pancu, Conrad Weiser d. Brette Foutch/Caroline Van Dixhoorn, Delaware County Christian, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3; Anne Marie Prichard/Abby Consiglio, Villa Maria Academy d. Lilia Lion/Brooke Henry, St. Marys, 6-4, 6-3; Ally Bauer/Brooke Bauer, Knoch d. Olivia Ratchford/Corinne Markovich, Central Cambria, 6-0, 6-2; Madeline DeFaber-Scumacher/Bella Aniska, Riverside d. Lydia Barbour/Rei Saar, Montoursville, 6-1, 6-2.
Semifinals
Saturday, 8 a.m. at Hershey Racquet Club
Championship
Saturday, 1 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
North Allegheny 3, Moon 0
Shaler 3, Oakland Catholic 2
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
North Allegheny (14-0) vs. Shaler (12-2) at Chartiers Valley, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Franklin Regional 3, Beaver 0
Montour 3, Plum 1
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Franklin Regional (15-2) vs. Montour (14-1) at Chartiers Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Ellwood City 3, Avonworth 1
North Catholic 3, Waynesburg 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
North Catholic (14-0) vs. Ellwood City (17-0) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Bishop Canevin 3, OLSH 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Beaver County Christian 1
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (13-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-0) at Fox Chapel, noon
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
