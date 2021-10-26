High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 25, 2021
By:
Monday, October 25, 2021 | 11:37 PM
High schools
Field hockey
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield vs. North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 8 p.m.
Upper St. Clair vs. Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Ellis School vs. Aquinas Academy at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.
Finals
Saturday’s schedule
Ellis/Aquinas winner vs. Shady Side Academy at Washington & Jefferson, 3 p.m.
Golf
PIAA team championships
Monday’s results
At Heritage Hills, York
Boys
Class 3A
State College, 292*
Fox Chapel, 292
LaSalle College, 299
Central Bucks West, 300
Dallastown, 303
Dallas, 329
Class 2A
Devon Prep, 304
Lewisburg, 313
Boiling Springs, 331
North Catholic, 334
Union City, 344
Tyrone, 346
Girls
Class 3A
Downingtown East, 236
Peters Township, 238
Fox Chapel, 241
McDowell, 257
Scranton Prep, 263
Cumberland Valley, 297
Class 2A
Hickory, 225
Greensburg Central Catholic, 239
North East, 240
Loyalsock, 267
Central Valley, 291
Westmont Hilltop, 292
*Won in playoff
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class 2A
Butler 4, Mars 3
Montour 3, West Allegheny 2
Class A
Kiski Area 6, Greensburg Salem 5
Fox Chapel 5, Hampton 3
Class B
Connellsville 11, Trinity 3
Central Valley at Bishop Canevin, (n)
Wilmington 4, Elizabeth Forward 2
Burrell 5, Neshannock 4 (OT)
Ringgold at Carrick, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Thomas Jefferson at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:45 p.m
Class A
Wheeling Park at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m
Moon at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:35 p.m
Class B
Trinity at Connellsville, The Ice Mine, 7:15 p.m
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Allderdice (13-4-1) at Mt. Lebanon (10-6-2), 8 p.m.
Penn-Trafford (9-7) at Fox Chapel (13-3-1), 8 p.m.
Butler (13-5) vs. Central Catholic (8-5-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Upper St. Clair (6-8-2) at North Allegheny (13-5), 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Allderdice/Mt. Lebanon winner at Seneca Valley (15-0-1)
Penn-Trafford/Fox Chapel winner at Canon-McMillan (13-2-1)
Butler/Central Catholic winner at Peters Township (14-1-1)
Upper St. Clair/North Allegheny winner at Norwin (14-1-1)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Mars (13-4-2) at West Allegheny (19-0), 8 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson (16-1-2) at Plum (16-2-1), 6:30 p.m.
Moon (16-2) at Hampton (16-1), 8 p.m.
Kiski Area (16-3) at Franklin Regional (14-3), 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s results
South Park 5, Yough 0
North Catholic 1, McGuffey 0
Charleroi 1, Keystone Oaks 0
Elizabeth Forward 6, Mt. Pleasant 1
Ambridge 5, Leechburg 0
Shady Side Academy 6, Freedom 1
East Allegheny 2, Deer Lakes 1
Quaker Valley 5, Burrell 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
South Park (19-0) vs. North Catholic (10-7)
Charleroi (14-2-1) vs. Elizabeth Forward (12-4)
Ambridge (11-5) vs. Shady Side Academy (11-2)
East Allegheny (11-5) vs. Quaker Valley (16-2)
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Chartiers-Houston (6-11-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3) at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Seton LaSalle (9-4-1) vs. Springdale (10-4-1) at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
Beaver County Christian (5-6) vs. Bentworth (14-1-1) at South Park, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic (5-6-3) vs. Eden Christian (15-2-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.
Riverside (7-9) vs. Trinity Christian (7-6-1) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Aquinas Academy (10-7-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (11-1-1) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Brentwood (8-4-1) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-2-2) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Jeannette (11-5) vs. Winchester Thurston (15-0-1) at Shady Side Academy, 8 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Monday’s results
Fox Chapel 1, Bethel Park 0 (SO)
Seneca Valley 6, Penn-Trafford 0
Norwin 5, North Hills 0
Peters Township 4, Pine-Richland 0
Butler 1, Mt. Lebanon 0
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Fox Chapel (9-7-1) vs. North Allegheny (15-0-1)
Seneca Valley (14-3-2) vs. Norwin (12-4)
Butler (13-2-2) vs. Moon (13-1-1)
Peters Township (10-3-3) vs. Latrobe (13-1-1)
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s results
Mars 7, Penn Hills 0
Oakland Catholic 5, Belle Vernon 1
Kiski Area 2, Connellsville 1
Montour 8, Trinity 0
South Fayette 3, Gateway 0
Franklin Regional 2, West Allegheny 0
Hampton 4, Thomas Jefferson 1
Plum 7, Laurel Highlands 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Mars (13-0-1) vs. Oakland Catholic (13-3-1)
Kiski Area (10-9) vs. Montour (13-6)
South Fayette (12-7) vs. Franklin Regional (14-3-1)
Hampton (12-3-3) vs. Plum (17-1-1)
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Waynesburg (7-8) vs. North Catholic (14-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.
Deer Lakes (10-7) at Yough (12-3-1), 6:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley (6-8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (13-2-2), 8 p.m.
Keystone Oaks (7-11) at Shady Side Academy (10-1-1), 6 p.m.
Burrell (9-4-3) at Avonworth (12-3-1), 8 p.m.
Freeport (4-10-1) at South Park (11-3-4), 8 p.m.
Beaver (9-4) at Mt. Pleasant (12-5), 8 p.m.
West Mifflin (4-12-2) at Southmoreland (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (13-1) vs. Riverside (11-7) at Hampton, 6:15 p.m.
Bishop Canevin (15-0-1) vs. Freedom (13-4) at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.
Springdale (17-1) vs. Seton LaSalle (11-6) at Campbell Field, 8 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston (14-4) at Steel Valley (15-3) at Campbell Field, 6 p.m.
Tennis
PIAA team championships
Tuesday’s schedule
Girls
First round
Class 3A
Conestoga vs. New Oxford at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
McDowell vs. Latrobe at Erie, 1 p.m.
State College vs. Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 11 a.m.
Parkland vs. Spring-Ford at Allentown, 12:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair vs. Carrick at Wexford, 11:30 a.m.
Central vs. Unionville at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.
Abington Heights vs. Pennsbury at Clarks Summit, noon
Manheim Township vs. Peters Township at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Conrad Weiser vs. Selinsgrove at Hershey, 2:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s vs. Beaver at Wexford, 1:30 p.m.
Villa Maria vs. Knoch at Erie, 2:30 p.m.
Wyoming Seminary vs. Moravian Academy at Clarks Summit, 2 p.m.
Sewickley Academy vs. Somerset at Wexford, 12:30 p.m.
Westmont vs. Wyomissing at Altoona, 12:30 p.m.
Central Columbia vs. Trinity (District 3) at Williamsport, 2 p.m.
Lansdale Catholic vs. Lower Moreland at Philadelphia, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Upper St. Clair at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Upper St. Clair/Seneca Valley winner at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Peters Township/Penn-Trafford winner at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.
Latrobe/Bethel Park winner at Shaler, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Monday’s results
Hopewell 3, Uniontown 0
Trinity 3, Lincoln Park 0
West Allegheny 3, Laurel Highlands 0 (forfeit)
Albert Gallatin 3, Kiski Area 0
Mars 3, Blackhawk 0
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Hopewell vs. Freeport at North Catholic, 6 p.m.
Beaver vs. Indiana at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Mars winner at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Albert Gallatin at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Monday’s results
Ligonier Valley 3, Chartiers-Houston 1
Deer Lakes 3, Burgettstown 1
Ellwood City 3, Southmoreland 0
Carmichaels 3, Valley 0
Brentwood 3, Derry 1
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Ligonier Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
South Park vs. Frazier at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Brentwood vs. Neshannock at Plum, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes vs. Seton LaSalle at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg vs. Serra Catholic at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Carmichaels vs. Laurel at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Shenango vs. South Allegheny at Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Ellwood City at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Preliminary round
Monday’s result
Cornell 3, Hillcrest Christian Academy 2
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. Beaver County Christian at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
West Greene vs. Leechburg at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Riverview vs. Union at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.
Western Beaver at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
South Side vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Moon, 6 p.m.
Eden Christian vs. California at OLSH, 6 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge vs. Mapletown at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Penn-Trafford notebook: Hershberger breaks field hockey record
• Pine-Richland captains aim to be ‘ultimate’ teammates
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 23, 2021
• George Guido: Pair of worthy Alle-Kiski Valley men bound for Hall
• Franklin Regional notebook: Girls golf team wraps up another strong season