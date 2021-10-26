High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 25, 2021

Monday, October 25, 2021 | 11:37 PM

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield vs. North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 8 p.m.

Upper St. Clair vs. Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Ellis School vs. Aquinas Academy at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Ellis/Aquinas winner vs. Shady Side Academy at Washington & Jefferson, 3 p.m.

Golf

PIAA team championships

Monday’s results

At Heritage Hills, York

Boys

Class 3A

State College, 292*

Fox Chapel, 292

LaSalle College, 299

Central Bucks West, 300

Dallastown, 303

Dallas, 329

Class 2A

Devon Prep, 304

Lewisburg, 313

Boiling Springs, 331

North Catholic, 334

Union City, 344

Tyrone, 346

Girls

Class 3A

Downingtown East, 236

Peters Township, 238

Fox Chapel, 241

McDowell, 257

Scranton Prep, 263

Cumberland Valley, 297

Class 2A

Hickory, 225

Greensburg Central Catholic, 239

North East, 240

Loyalsock, 267

Central Valley, 291

Westmont Hilltop, 292

*Won in playoff

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class 2A

Butler 4, Mars 3

Montour 3, West Allegheny 2

Class A

Kiski Area 6, Greensburg Salem 5

Fox Chapel 5, Hampton 3

Class B

Connellsville 11, Trinity 3

Central Valley at Bishop Canevin, (n)

Wilmington 4, Elizabeth Forward 2

Burrell 5, Neshannock 4 (OT)

Ringgold at Carrick, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Thomas Jefferson at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:45 p.m

Class A

Wheeling Park at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m

Moon at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:35 p.m

Class B

Trinity at Connellsville, The Ice Mine, 7:15 p.m

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Allderdice (13-4-1) at Mt. Lebanon (10-6-2), 8 p.m.

Penn-Trafford (9-7) at Fox Chapel (13-3-1), 8 p.m.

Butler (13-5) vs. Central Catholic (8-5-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Upper St. Clair (6-8-2) at North Allegheny (13-5), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Allderdice/Mt. Lebanon winner at Seneca Valley (15-0-1)

Penn-Trafford/Fox Chapel winner at Canon-McMillan (13-2-1)

Butler/Central Catholic winner at Peters Township (14-1-1)

Upper St. Clair/North Allegheny winner at Norwin (14-1-1)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Mars (13-4-2) at West Allegheny (19-0), 8 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (16-1-2) at Plum (16-2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Moon (16-2) at Hampton (16-1), 8 p.m.

Kiski Area (16-3) at Franklin Regional (14-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s results

South Park 5, Yough 0

North Catholic 1, McGuffey 0

Charleroi 1, Keystone Oaks 0

Elizabeth Forward 6, Mt. Pleasant 1

Ambridge 5, Leechburg 0

Shady Side Academy 6, Freedom 1

East Allegheny 2, Deer Lakes 1

Quaker Valley 5, Burrell 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

South Park (19-0) vs. North Catholic (10-7)

Charleroi (14-2-1) vs. Elizabeth Forward (12-4)

Ambridge (11-5) vs. Shady Side Academy (11-2)

East Allegheny (11-5) vs. Quaker Valley (16-2)

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers-Houston (6-11-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3) at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle (9-4-1) vs. Springdale (10-4-1) at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Beaver County Christian (5-6) vs. Bentworth (14-1-1) at South Park, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic (5-6-3) vs. Eden Christian (15-2-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.

Riverside (7-9) vs. Trinity Christian (7-6-1) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Aquinas Academy (10-7-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (11-1-1) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Brentwood (8-4-1) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-2-2) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Jeannette (11-5) vs. Winchester Thurston (15-0-1) at Shady Side Academy, 8 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s results

Fox Chapel 1, Bethel Park 0 (SO)

Seneca Valley 6, Penn-Trafford 0

Norwin 5, North Hills 0

Peters Township 4, Pine-Richland 0

Butler 1, Mt. Lebanon 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (9-7-1) vs. North Allegheny (15-0-1)

Seneca Valley (14-3-2) vs. Norwin (12-4)

Butler (13-2-2) vs. Moon (13-1-1)

Peters Township (10-3-3) vs. Latrobe (13-1-1)

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s results

Mars 7, Penn Hills 0

Oakland Catholic 5, Belle Vernon 1

Kiski Area 2, Connellsville 1

Montour 8, Trinity 0

South Fayette 3, Gateway 0

Franklin Regional 2, West Allegheny 0

Hampton 4, Thomas Jefferson 1

Plum 7, Laurel Highlands 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Mars (13-0-1) vs. Oakland Catholic (13-3-1)

Kiski Area (10-9) vs. Montour (13-6)

South Fayette (12-7) vs. Franklin Regional (14-3-1)

Hampton (12-3-3) vs. Plum (17-1-1)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Waynesburg (7-8) vs. North Catholic (14-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.

Deer Lakes (10-7) at Yough (12-3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley (6-8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (13-2-2), 8 p.m.

Keystone Oaks (7-11) at Shady Side Academy (10-1-1), 6 p.m.

Burrell (9-4-3) at Avonworth (12-3-1), 8 p.m.

Freeport (4-10-1) at South Park (11-3-4), 8 p.m.

Beaver (9-4) at Mt. Pleasant (12-5), 8 p.m.

West Mifflin (4-12-2) at Southmoreland (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (13-1) vs. Riverside (11-7) at Hampton, 6:15 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (15-0-1) vs. Freedom (13-4) at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Springdale (17-1) vs. Seton LaSalle (11-6) at Campbell Field, 8 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston (14-4) at Steel Valley (15-3) at Campbell Field, 6 p.m.

Tennis

PIAA team championships

Tuesday’s schedule

Girls

First round

Class 3A

Conestoga vs. New Oxford at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

McDowell vs. Latrobe at Erie, 1 p.m.

State College vs. Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 11 a.m.

Parkland vs. Spring-Ford at Allentown, 12:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair vs. Carrick at Wexford, 11:30 a.m.

Central vs. Unionville at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.

Abington Heights vs. Pennsbury at Clarks Summit, noon

Manheim Township vs. Peters Township at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Conrad Weiser vs. Selinsgrove at Hershey, 2:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs. Beaver at Wexford, 1:30 p.m.

Villa Maria vs. Knoch at Erie, 2:30 p.m.

Wyoming Seminary vs. Moravian Academy at Clarks Summit, 2 p.m.

Sewickley Academy vs. Somerset at Wexford, 12:30 p.m.

Westmont vs. Wyomissing at Altoona, 12:30 p.m.

Central Columbia vs. Trinity (District 3) at Williamsport, 2 p.m.

Lansdale Catholic vs. Lower Moreland at Philadelphia, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair/Seneca Valley winner at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Peters Township/Penn-Trafford winner at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.

Latrobe/Bethel Park winner at Shaler, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s results

Hopewell 3, Uniontown 0

Trinity 3, Lincoln Park 0

West Allegheny 3, Laurel Highlands 0 (forfeit)

Albert Gallatin 3, Kiski Area 0

Mars 3, Blackhawk 0

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Hopewell vs. Freeport at North Catholic, 6 p.m.

Beaver vs. Indiana at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Mars winner at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Albert Gallatin at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s results

Ligonier Valley 3, Chartiers-Houston 1

Deer Lakes 3, Burgettstown 1

Ellwood City 3, Southmoreland 0

Carmichaels 3, Valley 0

Brentwood 3, Derry 1

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

South Park vs. Frazier at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Brentwood vs. Neshannock at Plum, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes vs. Seton LaSalle at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg vs. Serra Catholic at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Carmichaels vs. Laurel at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Shenango vs. South Allegheny at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Ellwood City at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Preliminary round

Monday’s result

Cornell 3, Hillcrest Christian Academy 2

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Beaver County Christian at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

West Greene vs. Leechburg at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Riverview vs. Union at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Western Beaver at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

South Side vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Moon, 6 p.m.

Eden Christian vs. California at OLSH, 6 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge vs. Mapletown at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.

