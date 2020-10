High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 26, 2020

Monday, October 26, 2020 | 11:15 PM

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Winchester Thurston at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Ellis School vs. Aquinas Academy at Shady Side Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Football

WPIAL Playoffs

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Semifinals

No. 4 Seneca Valley (4-2) at No. 1 North Allegheny (5-0), 7 p.m.; No. 3 Central Catholic (4-2) at No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (4-2), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

No. 8 South Fayette (4-3) at No. 1 Pine-Richland (6-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Upper St. Clair (5-2) at No. 4 Penn-Trafford (5-1), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Penn Hills (4-3) at No. 2 Gateway (4-0), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Woodland Hills (5-2) at No. 3 Peters Township (6-0), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

No. 8 Hampton (5-2) at No. 1 Aliquippa (7-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Chartiers Valley (6-1) at No. 4 Belle Vernon (5-1), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Mars (6-1) at No. 2 Thomas Jefferson (5-1), 7 p.m.; No. 6 McKeesport (6-1) at No. 3 Plum (7-0), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

No. 8 East Allegheny (5-1) at No. 1 Central Valley (7-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 South Park (4-3) at No. 4 Keystone Oaks (4-2), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Mt. Pleasant (4-3) vs. No. 2 North Catholic (7-0) at Mars, 7 p.m.; No. 6 Freeport (3-2) at No. 3 Elizabeth Forward (6-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

No. 8 Western Beaver (5-1) vs. No. 1 Beaver Falls (7-0) at Geneva, 7 p.m.; No. 5 Washington (5-2) at No. 4 Apollo-Ridge (5-0), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Serra Catholic (4-0) at No. 2 McGuffey (6-1), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Laurel (5-2) at No. 3 Sto-Rox (6-1), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

No. 8 OLSH (5-2) at No. 1 Clairton (6-0), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Shenango (6-1) at No. 4 California (6-0), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Springdale (5-2) at No. 2 Rochester (6-1), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Avella (5-2) at No. 3 Jeannette (6-1), 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Monday’s results

PIAA team championships

At Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York

Par 71

Class AAA

1. Cathedral Prep 297 (+13), (Zach Henry 70, Breckin Taylor 71, Evan Rowane 78, Mac Deitrick 78); t2. Unionville 302 (+18), (Win Thomas 70, Danny Donnelly 76, Roy Anderson 76, Ross Charlton 80); t2. Liberty 302 (+18), (Jordan Barker 72, Matt Vital 74, Michael Vital 75, Jimmy Barker 81); 4. Franklin Regional 305 (+21), (Michael Wareham 71, Chuck Tragesser 77, Zach Adadallah 78, Luke Kimmich 79); 5. Abington Heights 321 (+37), (James Flickinger 77, Quinn Hamilton 80, Luke Morgan 81, Bryce Florey 83); 6. Wilson 327 (+16), (Jared Foltz 79, Derek Jopp 81, Evan Jozwiak 83, Kayla Maletto 84)

Class AA

1. Scranton Prep 300 (+16), (Mike Sewack 72, Michael Lynch 74, Matt Tressler 76, Thomas Lynch 78); 2. Sewickley Academy 307 (+23), (Tim Fitzgerald 74, Joey Mucci 77, Jack Gordan 78, Will Duggan 78); 3. North East 323 (+39), (Isaiah Swan 71, Carter Hassenplug 78, Ryan Hathaway 81, Cole Lanahan 93); 4. Devon Prep 325 (+41), (Ryan McCabe 77, Graham White 81, Nick Ciocca 83, Coleman Miller 84); 5. Boiling Springs 336 (+52), (Drew Vonstein 77, Brooke Graham 84, Tanner Nickel 87, Josh Hiles 88); 6. West Shamokin 337 (+53), (Eric Spencer 77, Jake McCullough 80, Sean McCullough 85, Tyler Geist 95)

Girls

Monday’s results

PIAA team championships

At Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York

Par 72

Class AAA

1. Unionville 232 (+16), (Mary Dunigan 72, Charlotte Scully 74, Morgan Santaguida 86); 2. Peters Township 238 (+22), (Allison Poon 77, Ella McRoberts 78, Delaney Kern 83); 3. McDowell 251 (+35), (Zoey McClain 77, Natalie Brosig 82, Alexis Marsh 92); 4. Cumberland Valley 261 (+45), (Emily McAninch 79, Lindsay Seeley 84, Kalei Howard 98); 5. Scranton Prep 298 (+82), (Giana Cafarella 91, Caroline Stampien 103, Madyson Babyak 104)

Class AA

1. North East 241 (+25), (Lydia Swan 69, Anna Swan 76, Taylor Urban 96); 2. Greensburg Central Catholic 247 (+31), (Meghan Zambruno 77, Angelika Dewicki 84, Ella Zambruno 86); 3. Elk Lake 265 (+49), (Chloe Sipe 78, Taegan Mills 90, Reece Warriner 97); 4. Westmont Hilltop 307 (+91), (Alyssa Kush 87, Shannen Mullen 109, Nora Mullen 111)

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Central Catholic (9-2) at Baldwin (7-6-1), 6:30 p.m.; Connellsville (4-8) at Upper St. Clair (7-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; Butler (10-5-1) at Canon-McMillan (7-4-1), 6:30 p.m.; Allderdice (5-4-1) at North Allegheny (11-3-1), 8 p.m.

Byes: Peters Township (11-1-1), Seneca Valley (11-1-1), Norwin (10-0-3), Fox Chapel (10-3)

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Central Catholic/Baldwin winner at Peters Township, noon; Upper St. Clair/Connellsville winner at Fox Chapel, noon; Canon-McMillan/Butler winner at Seneca Valley, noon; North Allegheny/Allderdice winner at Norwin, noon

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Hampton (11-4-1) at Mars (15-0), 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (10-4-1) at Montour (10-4-1), 6:30 p.m.; Indiana 9-4-2) at Franklin Regional (14-2), 6:30 p.m.; Moon (12-3) at West Allegheny (14-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s results

Ambridge 2, Keystone Oaks 1

Avonworth 3, Charleroi 1

Deer Lakes 7, Southmoreland 0

Elizabeth Forward 7, Freedom 2

Mt. Pleasant 3, Burrell 1

North Catholic 2, Leechburg 0

South Park 7, Waynesburg 0

Shady Side Academy 3, Hopewell 0

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (11-1) vs. Aquinas Academy (5-8) at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (8-6) vs. Eden Christian (8-2) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (11-2) vs. Beaver County Christian (7-4-1) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Springdale (10-1) vs. Bentworth (7-7) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (11-1) vs. Riverside (4-5-1) at Graham Field, Wilkinsburg, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian (8-6) at Brentwood (10-4), 6:30 p.m.; OLSH (10-0-1) vs. Carlynton (6-7) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (8-1-1) vs. Chartiers-Houston (9-5) at Montour Junction Sports Complex, Coraopolis, 4 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s results

North Allegheny 3, Bethel Park 0

Seneca Valley 7, Penn-Trafford 1

Upper St. Clair 6, Latrobe 1

Moon 1, Pine-Richland 0

Byes: Peters Township (10-1-1), Butler (9-1), Fox Chapel (11-2), Norwin (9-2-1)

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (8-3) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny (8-2) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (8-5) at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Moon (8-3-2) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Franklin Regional 2, South Fayette 1

Hampton 5, Penn Hills 0

Montour 4, Connellsville 1

Oakland Catholic 3, Belle Vernon 2 (5-3 PK)

Plum 6, Gateway 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Kiski Area 1

West Allegheny 8, Trinity 2

Mars 13, Laurel Highlands 0

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Beaver (3-8-3) at South Park (11-0-1). 6:30 p.m.; Yough (9-4) at Elizabeth Forward (8-5), 8 p.m.; Ambridge (4-5-1) at Southmoreland (11-1), 6:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (10-6) at Avonworth (11-1-1), 8 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (5-9) at Shady Side Academy (10-0), 6:30 p.m.; Brownsville (8-4) vs. South Allegheny (8-5-1) at California, 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (9-2-1) vs. Freeport (6-5-2) at Mars, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (6-4) at Burrell (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (13-0) vs. Springdale (8-6-1) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic (6-5-1) vs. South Side (11-3) at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (9-5-1) at Steel Valley (13-0-1), 6:30 p.m.; OLSH (10-2) at Freedom (12-2), 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Monday’s results

Fairview 5, Brashear 0

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Spring-Ford vs. Cardinal O’Hara at Legacy Youth Tennis, Philadelphia, 10 a.m.; State College vs. Southern Lehigh at Mansion Park, Altoona, 2 p.m.; Latrobe vs. Fairview at Oxford Ahtletic Club, Wexford, 12:30 p.m.; Abington Heights vs. Manheim Township at Birchwood Tennis & Fitness Club, Clarks Summit, 1 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Monday’s schedule

Conrad Weiser 5, Archbishop Ryan 0

Moravian Academy vs. Delaware County Christian (n)

Bedford vs. St. Marys (n)

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Conrad Weiser vs. Moravian Academy/Delaware County Christian-winner (site & time TBD); Villa Maria Academy vs. Bedford/St. Marys-winner at Westwood Racquet Club, Erie, 1 p.m.; Knoch vs. Westmont Hilltop at Oxford Athletic Club, Wexford, 11:30 a.m.; Central Columbia vs. Scranton Prep at Central Pennsylvania Tennis Center, Williamsport, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Latrobe (7-4) at Seneca Valley (6-6), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (2-5) at Bethel Park (10-2), 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (6-6) at Penn-Trafford (6-3), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (6-6) at Pine-Richland (8-4), 7 p.m.

Byes: North Allegheny (12-0), Shaler (10-2), Oakland Catholic (11-0), Moon (12-0)

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Seneca Valley/Latrobe winner at North Allegheny, noon; Bethel Park/Hempfield winner at Moon, noon; Penn-Trafford/Canon-McMillan at Shaler, noon; Pine-Richland/Upper St. Clair winner at Oakland Catholic, noon

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Tuesday’s schedule

Albert Gallatin (6-6) at Indiana (9-4), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (7-7) at Trinity (9-3), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (5-7) at Central Valley (7-5), 7 p.m.; Lincoln Park (6-6) at Elizabeth Forward (9-3), 7 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Indiana/Albert Gallatin winner at Beaver (12-0), 7 p.m.; Hopewell (10-2) at Mars (9-3), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward/Lincoln Park winner at Franklin Regional (12-2), 7 p.m.; Hampton (9-3) at South Fayette (10-2), 7 p.m.; Trinity/Kiski Area winner at Plum (14-0), 7 p.m.; Armstrong (9-3) at Thomas Jefferson (10-2), 7 p.m.; Central Valley/Central Valley winner at Montour (11-1), 7 p.m.; Freeport (9-3) at Laurel Highlands (11-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Tuesday’s schedule

Neshannock (8-6) at Derry (5-3), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (6-6) at Ligonier Valley (7-4), 7 p.m.; Carlynton (5-6) at Chartiers-Houston (8-4), 7 p.m.; Burgettstown (7-5) at Frazier (8-4), 7 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Derry/Neshannock winner at North Catholic (11-0), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (10-2) at Shenango (11-3), 7 p.m.; Frazier/Burgettstown winner at Deer Lakes (11-1), 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (8-4) at Waynesburg (11-1, 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley/Southmoreland winner at Ellwood City (14-0), 7 p.m.; South Allegheny (9-2) at Serra Catholic (10-2), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston/Carlynton winner at South Park (11-1), 7 p.m.; Laurel (11-3) at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Mapletown (7-5) at Bishop Canevin (10-0), 7 p.m.; Western Beaver (8-2) at California (9-3), 7 p.m.; Union (5-5) at OLSH (8-2), 7 p.m.; West Greene (8-4) at Leechburg (10-2), 7 p.m.; South Side (5-5) at Fort Cherry (12-0), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (6-6) at Beaver County Christian (9-1), 7 p.m.; Northgate (4-6) at Greensburg Central Catholic (12-0), 7 p.m.; Trinity Christian (6-6) at Eden Christian (6-4), 7 p.m.

