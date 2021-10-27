High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 26, 2021
Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | 10:45 PM
High schools
Field hockey
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Pine-Richland 2, Peters Township 1
North Allegheny 4, Hempfield 1
Finals
Saturday’s schedule
Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Penn-Trafford 1, Latrobe 0
Fox Chapel 2, Upper St. Clair 0
Finals
Saturday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford vs. Fox Chapel at Washington & Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Aquinas Academy 1, Ellis School 0
Finals
Saturday’s schedule
Aquinas Academy vs. Shady Side Academy at Washington & Jefferson, 3 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class AA
Thomas Jefferson 7, Meadville 2
Class A
Wheeling Catholic 10, Wheeling Park 4
Moon 3, McDowell 2
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Allderdice 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
Fox Chapel 7, Penn-Trafford 0
Butler 4, Central Catholic 0
North Allegheny 3, Upper St. Clair 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Allderdice (14-4-1) at Seneca Valley (15-0-1)
Fox Chapel (14-3-1) at Canon-McMillan (13-2-1)
Butler (14-5) at Peters Township (14-1-1)
North Allegheny (14-5) at Norwin (14-1-1)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Mars (13-4-2) at West Allegheny (19-0), 8 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson (16-1-2) at Plum (16-2-1), 6:30 p.m.
Moon (16-2) at Hampton (16-1), 8 p.m.
Kiski Area (16-3) at Franklin Regional (14-3), 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
North Catholic (10-7) at South Park (19-0), 6:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward (12-4) at Charleroi (14-2-1), 6:30 p.m.
East Allegheny (11-5) at Quaker Valley (16-2), 6:30 p.m.
Ambridge (11-5) at Shady Side Academy (11-2), 6:30 p.m.
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Chartiers-Houston 0
Springdale 1, Seton LaSalle 0
Bentworth 1, Beaver County Christian 0
Eden Christian 2, Serra Catholic 0
Riverside 2, Trinity Christian 1
Sewickley Academy 4, Aquinas Academy 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1, Brentwood 0
Winchester Thurston 5, Jeannette 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3) vs. Springdale (11-4-1)
Bentworth (15-1-1) vs. Eden Christian (16-2-1)
Riverside (8-9) vs. Sewickley Academy (12-1-1)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (10-2-2) vs. Winchester Thurston (16-0-1)
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Fox Chapel (9-7-1) at North Allegheny (15-0-1), 6:30 p.m.
Norwin (12-4) at Seneca Valley (14-3-2), 6:30 p.m.
Butler (13-2-2) at Moon (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.
Peters Township (10-3-3) at Latrobe (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Oakland Catholic (13-3-1) at Mars (13-0-1), 6:30 p.m.
Kiski Area (10-9) at Montour (13-6), 6:30 p.m.
Hampton (12-3-3) at Plum (17-1-1), 6:30 p.m.
South Fayette (12-7) at Franklin Regional (14-3-1), 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
North Catholic 10, Waynesburg 0
Yough 3, Deer Lakes 1
Quaker Valley 2, Elizabeth Forward 1
Shady Side Academy 7, Keystone Oaks 0
Avonworth 2, Burrell 0
South Park 4, Freeport 0
Mt. Pleasant 2, Beaver 1
Southmoreland 6, West Mifflin 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
North Catholic (15-1) vs. Yough (13-3-1)
Quaker Valley (7-8-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (11-1-1)
Avonworth (13-3-1) vs. South Park (12-3-4)
Mt. Pleasant (13-5) vs. Southmoreland (13-1-2)
Class A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (13-1) vs. Riverside (11-7) at Hampton, 6:15 p.m.
Bishop Canevin (15-0-1) vs. Freedom (13-4) at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.
Springdale (17-1) vs. Seton LaSalle (11-6) at Campbell Field, 8 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston (14-4) at Steel Valley (15-3) at Campbell Field, 6 p.m.
Tennis
PIAA team championships
Tuesday’s results
Girls
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Conestoga 5, New Oxford 0
Latrobe 4, McDowell 1
State College 3, Cumberland Valley 1
Spring-Ford 4, Parkland 1
Upper St. Clair 5, Carrick 0
Unionville 5, Central 0
Pennsbury 3, Abington Heights 2
Peters Township 4, Manheim Township 1
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
At Hershey Racquet Club
Conestoga vs. Latrobe, 8 a.m.
State College vs. Spring-Ford, 9:30 a.m.
Upper St. Clair vs. Unionville, 11 a.m.
Pennsbury vs. Peters Township, 12:30 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Conrad Weiser 4, Selinsgrove 1
Beaver 5, St. Mary’s 0
Knoch 3, Villa Maria 2
Wyoming Seminary 3, Moravian Academy 2
Sewickley Academy 5, Somerset 0
Wyomissing 4, Westmont 1
Trinity (District 3) 4, Central Columbia 1
Lower Moreland 5, Lansdale Catholic 0
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
At Hershey Racquet Club
Conrad Weiser vs. Beaver, 2:30 p.m.
Knoch vs. Wyoming Seminary, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy vs. Wyomissing, 5:30 p.m.
Trinity (District 3) vs. Lower Moreland, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Seneca Valley 3, Upper St. Clair 1
Moon 3, Hempfield 2
Pine-Richland 3, Norwin 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Peters Township 0
Latrobe 3, Bethel Park 0
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny
Moon vs. Pine-Richland
Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic
Latrobe at Shaler
Class 3A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Hopewell vs. Freeport at North Catholic, 6 p.m.
Beaver vs. Indiana at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Mars winner at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Albert Gallatin at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Ligonier Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
South Park vs. Frazier at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Brentwood vs. Neshannock at Plum, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes vs. Seton LaSalle at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg vs. Serra Catholic at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Carmichaels vs. Laurel at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Shenango vs. South Allegheny at Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Ellwood City at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0
Fort Cherry 3, Beaver County Christian 0
Leechburg 3, West Greene 0
Union 3, Riverview 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Western Beaver 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, South Side 0
California 3, Eden Christian 2
Mapletown 3, Apollo-Ridge 0
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin vs. Fort Cherry
Leechburg vs. Union
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Greensburg Central Catholic
California vs. Mapletown
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
