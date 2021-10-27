High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 26, 2021

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | 10:45 PM

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Pine-Richland 2, Peters Township 1

North Allegheny 4, Hempfield 1

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Penn-Trafford 1, Latrobe 0

Fox Chapel 2, Upper St. Clair 0

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford vs. Fox Chapel at Washington & Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Aquinas Academy 1, Ellis School 0

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Aquinas Academy vs. Shady Side Academy at Washington & Jefferson, 3 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class AA

Thomas Jefferson 7, Meadville 2

Class A

Wheeling Catholic 10, Wheeling Park 4

Moon 3, McDowell 2

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Allderdice 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Fox Chapel 7, Penn-Trafford 0

Butler 4, Central Catholic 0

North Allegheny 3, Upper St. Clair 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Allderdice (14-4-1) at Seneca Valley (15-0-1)

Fox Chapel (14-3-1) at Canon-McMillan (13-2-1)

Butler (14-5) at Peters Township (14-1-1)

North Allegheny (14-5) at Norwin (14-1-1)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Mars (13-4-2) at West Allegheny (19-0), 8 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (16-1-2) at Plum (16-2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Moon (16-2) at Hampton (16-1), 8 p.m.

Kiski Area (16-3) at Franklin Regional (14-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Catholic (10-7) at South Park (19-0), 6:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward (12-4) at Charleroi (14-2-1), 6:30 p.m.

East Allegheny (11-5) at Quaker Valley (16-2), 6:30 p.m.

Ambridge (11-5) at Shady Side Academy (11-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Chartiers-Houston 0

Springdale 1, Seton LaSalle 0

Bentworth 1, Beaver County Christian 0

Eden Christian 2, Serra Catholic 0

Riverside 2, Trinity Christian 1

Sewickley Academy 4, Aquinas Academy 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1, Brentwood 0

Winchester Thurston 5, Jeannette 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3) vs. Springdale (11-4-1)

Bentworth (15-1-1) vs. Eden Christian (16-2-1)

Riverside (8-9) vs. Sewickley Academy (12-1-1)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (10-2-2) vs. Winchester Thurston (16-0-1)

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (9-7-1) at North Allegheny (15-0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Norwin (12-4) at Seneca Valley (14-3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Butler (13-2-2) at Moon (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Peters Township (10-3-3) at Latrobe (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Oakland Catholic (13-3-1) at Mars (13-0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Kiski Area (10-9) at Montour (13-6), 6:30 p.m.

Hampton (12-3-3) at Plum (17-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

South Fayette (12-7) at Franklin Regional (14-3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

North Catholic 10, Waynesburg 0

Yough 3, Deer Lakes 1

Quaker Valley 2, Elizabeth Forward 1

Shady Side Academy 7, Keystone Oaks 0

Avonworth 2, Burrell 0

South Park 4, Freeport 0

Mt. Pleasant 2, Beaver 1

Southmoreland 6, West Mifflin 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (15-1) vs. Yough (13-3-1)

Quaker Valley (7-8-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (11-1-1)

Avonworth (13-3-1) vs. South Park (12-3-4)

Mt. Pleasant (13-5) vs. Southmoreland (13-1-2)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (13-1) vs. Riverside (11-7) at Hampton, 6:15 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (15-0-1) vs. Freedom (13-4) at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Springdale (17-1) vs. Seton LaSalle (11-6) at Campbell Field, 8 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston (14-4) at Steel Valley (15-3) at Campbell Field, 6 p.m.

Tennis

PIAA team championships

Tuesday’s results

Girls

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Conestoga 5, New Oxford 0

Latrobe 4, McDowell 1

State College 3, Cumberland Valley 1

Spring-Ford 4, Parkland 1

Upper St. Clair 5, Carrick 0

Unionville 5, Central 0

Pennsbury 3, Abington Heights 2

Peters Township 4, Manheim Township 1

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

At Hershey Racquet Club

Conestoga vs. Latrobe, 8 a.m.

State College vs. Spring-Ford, 9:30 a.m.

Upper St. Clair vs. Unionville, 11 a.m.

Pennsbury vs. Peters Township, 12:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Conrad Weiser 4, Selinsgrove 1

Beaver 5, St. Mary’s 0

Knoch 3, Villa Maria 2

Wyoming Seminary 3, Moravian Academy 2

Sewickley Academy 5, Somerset 0

Wyomissing 4, Westmont 1

Trinity (District 3) 4, Central Columbia 1

Lower Moreland 5, Lansdale Catholic 0

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

At Hershey Racquet Club

Conrad Weiser vs. Beaver, 2:30 p.m.

Knoch vs. Wyoming Seminary, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy vs. Wyomissing, 5:30 p.m.

Trinity (District 3) vs. Lower Moreland, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Seneca Valley 3, Upper St. Clair 1

Moon 3, Hempfield 2

Pine-Richland 3, Norwin 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Peters Township 0

Latrobe 3, Bethel Park 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny

Moon vs. Pine-Richland

Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic

Latrobe at Shaler

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Hopewell vs. Freeport at North Catholic, 6 p.m.

Beaver vs. Indiana at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Mars winner at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Albert Gallatin at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

South Park vs. Frazier at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Brentwood vs. Neshannock at Plum, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes vs. Seton LaSalle at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg vs. Serra Catholic at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Carmichaels vs. Laurel at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Shenango vs. South Allegheny at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Ellwood City at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0

Fort Cherry 3, Beaver County Christian 0

Leechburg 3, West Greene 0

Union 3, Riverview 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Western Beaver 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, South Side 0

California 3, Eden Christian 2

Mapletown 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Fort Cherry

Leechburg vs. Union

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Greensburg Central Catholic

California vs. Mapletown

