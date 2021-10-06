High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 5, 2021
Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | 11:54 PM
High School
Cross country
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Division I
Section 1
Hempfield 15, Derry 50
Hempfield 20, Ligonier Valley 43
Section 5
Blackhawk 25, West Allegheny 30
Moon 22, Blackhawk 37
Section 6
Chartiers Valley 27, Canon-McMillan 28
Chartiers Valley 18, Trinity 45
Canon-McMillan 18, Trinity 38
Division II
Section 3
Belle Vernon 22, California 35
Belle Vernon 16, McGuffey 47
Section 4
Knoch 27, Burrell 29
Knoch 18, Greensburg Salem 41
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Division I
Section 1
Hempfield 19, Derry 44
Hempfield 15, Ligonier Valley 50
Section 5
Blackhawk 20, West Allegheny 38
Moon 28, Blackhawk 32
Section 6
Canon-McMillan 26, Chartiers Valley 29
Chartiers Valley 18, Trinity 43
Canon-McMillan 17, Trinity 44
Division II
Section 3
Belle Vernon 15, California 50
Belle Vernon 15, McGuffey 50
McGuffey 15, California 50
Section 4
Knoch 18, Burrell 29
Knoch 23, Greensburg Salem 32
Field hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Peters Township 3, North Allegheny 1
Hempfield 2, Mt. Lebanon 1
Class 2A
Latrobe at Upper St. Clair, (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Peters Township at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Allderdice at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Boys
WPIAL
Class 3A
Championships
Tuesday’s results
At Nemacolin CC
Par: 70
Nick Turowski, Penn Trafford, 70
Eli Yofan, Fox Chapel, 74
Kyle McClintock, Peters Township, 74
Blake Bertolo, Mars, 75
Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 75
Zach Dyke, Mt. Lebanon, 75
Aidan Burchianti, Central Catholic, 76
James Cavrak, South Fayette, 76
Carter Pitcairn, Central Catholic, 77
Jeff Anderchak, Franklin Regional, 77
Nolan Shilling, Franklin Regional, 77
Tyler Mocello, Belle Vernon, 77
Zach Abdallah, Franklin Regional, 77
Wyatt Kos, Butler, 78
Did not qualify
Nolan Nicklas, Seneca Valley, 79
Harrison Martineau, Indiana, 80
Wes Warden, Shady Side Academy, 80
Colton Deems, Trinity, 81
Josh Shellenberger, Mt. Lebanon, 81
Max Johnson, Fox Chapel, 81
Patrick Bush, Belle Vernon, 81
Chase Crissman, Penn-Trafford, 82
Anthony Pass, West Allegheny, 83
Connor McKenzie, Upper St. Clair, 83
Ryan Frolich, Shady Side Academy, 83
Dominic Trimbur, Baldwin, 84
Matt Karpeal, Albert Gallatin,
Nick Haught, Peters Township, 84
Owen Delaney, Fox Chapel, 85
Callan Wilcox, Mt. Lebanon, 86
Logan Voytish, Uniontown, 86
Trevor Todd, Indiana, 86
Zach Paper, Fox Chapel, 86
Chris Hoffman, North Allegheny, 88
Dan Venture, Hampton, 88
Hollis Whalen, Mt. Lebanon, 89
Nonsection
Freeport 221, Riverview 244
Medalists: Taylor Zellafrow (R) 43
Girls
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 177, Upper St. Clair 180
Medalists: Nina Busch (FC) 38, Tori Slagle (USC) 40
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Mt. Lebanon 4, Canon-McMillan 1
Class 2A
South Fayette 5, Meadville 2
Class A
Norwin 5, Kiski Area 4
McDowell 7, Blackhawk 1
North Catholic 3, North Hills 1
Class B
Avonworth 2, Neshannock 1
Ringgold at Connellsville, ppd.
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 2, Seneca Valley 2
North Allegheny 4, Butler 0
Pine-Richland 4, Shaler 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 6, Baldwin 0
Mt. Lebanon 1, Bethel Park 0
Upper St. Clair 4, Brashear 0
Section 3
Hempfield at Central Catholic, ppd.
Norwin 4, Connellsville 1
Allderdice 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport 2, Armstrong 0
Hampton 6, Indiana 0
Kiski Area 4, Knoch 1
Mars 7, Highlands 1
Section 2
Moon 8, Beaver 1
Chartiers Valley 3, Blackhawk 1
South Fayette 4, Montour 0
West Allegheny 8, Central Valley 0
Section 3
Trinity 4, Albert Gallatin 0
Belle Vernon at Washington, ppd.
Laurel Highlands 3, Ringgold 1
Thomas Jefferson 5, Uniontown 0
Section 4
Franklin Regional 7, Gateway 0
Obama Academy 3, Greensburg Salem 2
Plum 4, Penn Hills 0
Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward 2, East Allegheny 1
Keystone Oaks 4, Avonworth 0
Steel Valley 3, South Allegheny 2
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 4, Derry 1
Shady Side Academy 5, Burrell 0
Section 3
Yough 5, Brownsville 1
Charleroi 9, Waynesburg 0
McGuffey 1, Mt. Pleasant 0
Section 4
Ambridge 6, Freedom 2
Quaker Valley 10, Mohawk 0
North Catholic 2, Hopewell 0
Class A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 6, Riverside 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5, South Side 0
Section 2
Trinity Christian 12, Geibel 1
Serra Catholic 4, Jeannette 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 9, St. Joseph 1
Section 3
Eden Christian 2, Aquinas Academy 1
Winchester Thurston 12, Riverview 0
Springdale 3, Bishop Canevin 1
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 2, Beth-Center 0
Brentwood 12, California 2
Nonsection
North Hills 3, Deer Lakes 0
Beaver County Christian at Portersville Christian, (n)
Southmoreland at Latrobe, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at McGuffey, 7:45 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Belle Vernon 6, Greensburg Salem 2
Connellsville 15, Albert Gallatin 0
Class 2A
Section 2
Shady Side Academy 2, Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
Springdale 19, Jeannette 0
Section 2
Steel Valley 7, Beth-Center 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Latrobe, 8 p.m.
Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brashear at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Obama Academy at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Mars, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Valley at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg at Yough, 7 p.m.
Section 4
East Allegheny at South Park, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Springdale at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Riverside at Freedom, 7 p.m.
South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Section 4
Aquinas Academy at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Ellis School at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Class 3A
Section 2
Seneca Valley 3, Butler 2
Section 3
Allderdice 3, Oakland Catholic 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Southmoreland 3, Mt. Pleasant 2
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 0
North Hills 3, Seneca Valley 0
Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 0
Section 2
Moon 3, Canon-McMillan 0
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, (n)
Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Gateway 0
Norwin 3, Connellsville 0
Oakland Catholic 3, Latrobe 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 3, Woodland Hills 0
Plum 3, Indiana 0
Franklin Regional 3, McKeesport 0
Kiski Area 3, Penn Hills 0
Section 2
Montour 3, West Mifflin 0
Ringgold at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Trinity 3, West Allegheny 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Yough, (n)
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, (n)
Uniontown 3, Elizabeth Forward 0
Section 4
Blackhawk 3, New Castle 2
Central Valley 3, Ambridge 0
Beaver 3, Hopewell 0
Section 5
Freeport 3, Highlands 0
Hampton 3, Knoch 0
Mars 3, Burrell 2
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton 3, Beaver Falls 0
Shenango 3, Freedom 0
Laurel 3, Mohawk 1
Neshannock 3, Ellwood City 1
Section 2
Brentwood 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Avonworth 3, Seton LaSalle 0
Section 3
Carmichaels 3, Southmoreland 2
Frazier 3, Charleroi 0
Waynesburg 3, Brownsville 0
Section 4
Burgettstown 3, Bentworth 2
Chartiers-Houston 3, McGuffey 1
Washington at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Section 5
Derry 3, East Allegheny 0
Ligonier Valley 3, Deer Lakes 2
South Allegheny 3, Steel Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
South Side 3, Rochester 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Western Beaver 1
Section 2
California 3, Avella 2
Fort Cherry 3, West Greene 1
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Section 3
Northgate at Cornell, (n)
Bishop Canevin 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Section 4
Leechburg 3, Riverview 0
Apollo-Ridge 3, Springdale 0
Trinity Christian 3, St. Joseph 0
Nonsection
Butler 3, Hempfield 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 4
Lincoln Park at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Carlynton at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 5
Ligonier Valley at Derry, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beth-Center at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
