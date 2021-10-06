High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 5, 2021

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

High School

Cross country

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Division I

Section 1

Hempfield 15, Derry 50

Hempfield 20, Ligonier Valley 43

Section 5

Blackhawk 25, West Allegheny 30

Moon 22, Blackhawk 37

Section 6

Chartiers Valley 27, Canon-McMillan 28

Chartiers Valley 18, Trinity 45

Canon-McMillan 18, Trinity 38

Division II

Section 3

Belle Vernon 22, California 35

Belle Vernon 16, McGuffey 47

Section 4

Knoch 27, Burrell 29

Knoch 18, Greensburg Salem 41

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Division I

Section 1

Hempfield 19, Derry 44

Hempfield 15, Ligonier Valley 50

Section 5

Blackhawk 20, West Allegheny 38

Moon 28, Blackhawk 32

Section 6

Canon-McMillan 26, Chartiers Valley 29

Chartiers Valley 18, Trinity 43

Canon-McMillan 17, Trinity 44

Division II

Section 3

Belle Vernon 15, California 50

Belle Vernon 15, McGuffey 50

McGuffey 15, California 50

Section 4

Knoch 18, Burrell 29

Knoch 23, Greensburg Salem 32

Field hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Peters Township 3, North Allegheny 1

Hempfield 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

Class 2A

Latrobe at Upper St. Clair, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Peters Township at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Allderdice at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

Boys

WPIAL

Class 3A

Championships

Tuesday’s results

At Nemacolin CC

Par: 70

Nick Turowski, Penn Trafford, 70

Eli Yofan, Fox Chapel, 74

Kyle McClintock, Peters Township, 74

Blake Bertolo, Mars, 75

Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 75

Zach Dyke, Mt. Lebanon, 75

Aidan Burchianti, Central Catholic, 76

James Cavrak, South Fayette, 76

Carter Pitcairn, Central Catholic, 77

Jeff Anderchak, Franklin Regional, 77

Nolan Shilling, Franklin Regional, 77

Tyler Mocello, Belle Vernon, 77

Zach Abdallah, Franklin Regional, 77

Wyatt Kos, Butler, 78

Did not qualify

Nolan Nicklas, Seneca Valley, 79

Harrison Martineau, Indiana, 80

Wes Warden, Shady Side Academy, 80

Colton Deems, Trinity, 81

Josh Shellenberger, Mt. Lebanon, 81

Max Johnson, Fox Chapel, 81

Patrick Bush, Belle Vernon, 81

Chase Crissman, Penn-Trafford, 82

Anthony Pass, West Allegheny, 83

Connor McKenzie, Upper St. Clair, 83

Ryan Frolich, Shady Side Academy, 83

Dominic Trimbur, Baldwin, 84

Matt Karpeal, Albert Gallatin, 84

Nick Haught, Peters Township, 84

Owen Delaney, Fox Chapel, 85

Callan Wilcox, Mt. Lebanon, 86

Logan Voytish, Uniontown, 86

Trevor Todd, Indiana, 86

Zach Paper, Fox Chapel, 86

Chris Hoffman, North Allegheny, 88

Dan Venture, Hampton, 88

Hollis Whalen, Mt. Lebanon, 89

Nonsection

Freeport 221, Riverview 244

Medalists: Taylor Zellafrow (R) 43

Girls

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 177, Upper St. Clair 180

Medalists: Nina Busch (FC) 38, Tori Slagle (USC) 40

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon 4, Canon-McMillan 1

Class 2A

South Fayette 5, Meadville 2

Class A

Norwin 5, Kiski Area 4

McDowell 7, Blackhawk 1

North Catholic 3, North Hills 1

Class B

Avonworth 2, Neshannock 1

Ringgold at Connellsville, ppd.

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 2, Seneca Valley 2

North Allegheny 4, Butler 0

Pine-Richland 4, Shaler 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 6, Baldwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 1, Bethel Park 0

Upper St. Clair 4, Brashear 0

Section 3

Hempfield at Central Catholic, ppd.

Norwin 4, Connellsville 1

Allderdice 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport 2, Armstrong 0

Hampton 6, Indiana 0

Kiski Area 4, Knoch 1

Mars 7, Highlands 1

Section 2

Moon 8, Beaver 1

Chartiers Valley 3, Blackhawk 1

South Fayette 4, Montour 0

West Allegheny 8, Central Valley 0

Section 3

Trinity 4, Albert Gallatin 0

Belle Vernon at Washington, ppd.

Laurel Highlands 3, Ringgold 1

Thomas Jefferson 5, Uniontown 0

Section 4

Franklin Regional 7, Gateway 0

Obama Academy 3, Greensburg Salem 2

Plum 4, Penn Hills 0

Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward 2, East Allegheny 1

Keystone Oaks 4, Avonworth 0

Steel Valley 3, South Allegheny 2

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 4, Derry 1

Shady Side Academy 5, Burrell 0

Section 3

Yough 5, Brownsville 1

Charleroi 9, Waynesburg 0

McGuffey 1, Mt. Pleasant 0

Section 4

Ambridge 6, Freedom 2

Quaker Valley 10, Mohawk 0

North Catholic 2, Hopewell 0

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 6, Riverside 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5, South Side 0

Section 2

Trinity Christian 12, Geibel 1

Serra Catholic 4, Jeannette 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 9, St. Joseph 1

Section 3

Eden Christian 2, Aquinas Academy 1

Winchester Thurston 12, Riverview 0

Springdale 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 2, Beth-Center 0

Brentwood 12, California 2

Nonsection

North Hills 3, Deer Lakes 0

Beaver County Christian at Portersville Christian, (n)

Southmoreland at Latrobe, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at McGuffey, 7:45 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Belle Vernon 6, Greensburg Salem 2

Connellsville 15, Albert Gallatin 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 2, Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Springdale 19, Jeannette 0

Section 2

Steel Valley 7, Beth-Center 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brashear at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Obama Academy at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Mars, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Valley at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg at Yough, 7 p.m.

Section 4

East Allegheny at South Park, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Springdale at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Riverside at Freedom, 7 p.m.

South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Section 4

Aquinas Academy at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Ellis School at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Class 3A

Section 2

Seneca Valley 3, Butler 2

Section 3

Allderdice 3, Oakland Catholic 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Southmoreland 3, Mt. Pleasant 2

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 0

North Hills 3, Seneca Valley 0

Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 0

Section 2

Moon 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, (n)

Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Gateway 0

Norwin 3, Connellsville 0

Oakland Catholic 3, Latrobe 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 3, Woodland Hills 0

Plum 3, Indiana 0

Franklin Regional 3, McKeesport 0

Kiski Area 3, Penn Hills 0

Section 2

Montour 3, West Mifflin 0

Ringgold at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Trinity 3, West Allegheny 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Yough, (n)

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, (n)

Uniontown 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Section 4

Blackhawk 3, New Castle 2

Central Valley 3, Ambridge 0

Beaver 3, Hopewell 0

Section 5

Freeport 3, Highlands 0

Hampton 3, Knoch 0

Mars 3, Burrell 2

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton 3, Beaver Falls 0

Shenango 3, Freedom 0

Laurel 3, Mohawk 1

Neshannock 3, Ellwood City 1

Section 2

Brentwood 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Avonworth 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Section 3

Carmichaels 3, Southmoreland 2

Frazier 3, Charleroi 0

Waynesburg 3, Brownsville 0

Section 4

Burgettstown 3, Bentworth 2

Chartiers-Houston 3, McGuffey 1

Washington at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 5

Derry 3, East Allegheny 0

Ligonier Valley 3, Deer Lakes 2

South Allegheny 3, Steel Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

South Side 3, Rochester 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Western Beaver 1

Section 2

California 3, Avella 2

Fort Cherry 3, West Greene 1

Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Section 3

Northgate at Cornell, (n)

Bishop Canevin 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Section 4

Leechburg 3, Riverview 0

Apollo-Ridge 3, Springdale 0

Trinity Christian 3, St. Joseph 0

Nonsection

Butler 3, Hempfield 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 4

Lincoln Park at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Carlynton at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 5

Ligonier Valley at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beth-Center at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

