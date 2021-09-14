High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 13, 2021
High school
Field hockey
Class 3A
Pine Richland 12, Norwin 0
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 4, North Allegheny 0
Golf
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 219, Latrobe 226
Medalists: Caden Biondi (H) 41
Greensburg Salem 238, Armstrong 252
Medalists: Zane Lasher (A) 39, Connor Harrington (GS) 46
Section 2
Laurel Highlands 203, Ringgold 247
Medalists: Megan Joyce, Hunter Bosley (LH) 37
Section 3
Butler 190, Mars 198
Medalists: Will Campbell (M) 36, Ryan Porch, Tyler Figioli 37 (B)
Section 5
Montour 219, New Castle 255
Medalists: Luke Gionetti, Oliver Wovchko 43 (M)
Section 8
Kiski Area 218, Freeport 227
Medalists: Matt Drahos (KA) 41, Jayden Diehl (F) 43
Class 2A
Section 2
Derry 207, Ligonier Valley 225
Medalist: Hunter Jurica (D) 37, Logan Smith (LV) 39
Mt. Pleasant 239, Southmoreland 264
Medalists: Austin Goehring 35 (S), Brenton George (MP) 42
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 222, Bentworth 268
Medalists: Caleb Passieu (CH) 35, Nathan Coski (B) 44
Section 5
Ellwood City 223, Union 263
Medalists: Zac Polojac (EC) 41, Rocco Galmarini (U) 41
Section 7
Keystone Oaks 210, Steel Valley 251
Medalists: Greg Wagner (KO) 39
Section 9
Seton LaSalle 230, Rochester 302
Medalist: Dylan Donovan (SLS) 42
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 182, Allderdice 234
Medalists: Callan Wilcox, Wyatt McVery 33 (ML)
Deer Lakes 213, Knoch 231
Medalist: Cory Voltz (K) 38
North Catholic 206, Canon-McMillan 217
Medalists: Ethan Ellis (NC) 37
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Moon 160, Blackhawk 165
Medalists: Kaylee Houy (B) 36
Section 3
Franklin Regional 178, Norwin 211
Medalists: Caroline Tragesser (FR) 38, Lillian Hope (N) 45
Hempfield 182, Penn Trafford 184
Medalists: Seneca Wagner (H) 42
Section 4
Fox Chapel 175, Armstrong 208, Shaler 222
Medalists: Nina Busch (FC) 34, Maci Lorigan (A) 43
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 5, Shaler 0
Butler 1, Pine-Richland 0
Seneca Valley 8, North Hills 0
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 2, Brashear 1
Section 3
Allderdice 3, Latrobe 0
Norwin 3, Central Catholic 0
Penn-Trafford 8, Connellsville 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 7, Freeport 0
Knoch 6, Highlands 0
Kiski Area 8, Armstrong 0
Mars 1, Indiana 0
Section 2
Central Valley 0, Blackhawk 0
Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 2
Moon 2, South Fayette 1
West Allegheny 4, Beaver 0
Section 3
Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 1
Laurel Highlands 1, Trinity 0
Thomas Jefferson 2, Washington 0
Albert Gallatin 5, Uniontown 3
Section 4
Plum 8, Obama Academy 1
Gateway 5, Penn Hills 1
West Mifflin 2, Greensburg Salem 0
Franklin Regional 7, Woodland Hills 0
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 4, Keystone Oaks 1
South Park 10, South Allegheny 0
Avonworth 7, Steel Valley 0
Section 2
Burrell 8, Derry 0
Leechburg 4, Ligonier Valley 0
Section 3
McGuffey 1, Brownsville 0
Charleroi 6, Yough 1
Waynesburg Central 8, Southmoreland 0
Section 4
Freedom 11, Ellwood City 0
Quaker Valley 8, Hopewell 0
Ambridge 11, Mohawk 0
Class A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 13, Neshannock 0
Beaver County Christian 3, Riverside 0
Section 2
Jeannette at St. Joseph, (n)
Serra Catholic 12, Geibel 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Trinity Christian 1
Section 3
Winchester Thurston 10, Carlynton 0
Bishop Canevin 2, Riverview 1
Springdale 3, Aquinas Academy 1
Section 4
Bentworth 4, Chartiers-Houston 0
California 4, Beth-Center 1
Nonsection
Eden Christian 2, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
South Side 4, Carrick 1
3 goal scorers: Caleb Oskin, Eben McIntyre (4), Ethan Croushore, Dylan Scheel, Caleb Falk
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
South Park at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 7, Baldwin 0
Moon 2, Peters Township 0
Bethel Park 2, Mt. Lebanon 1
Class 2A
Section 2
Shady Side Academy 4, Valley 0
Class A
Section 2
Steel Valley 6, Bentworth 0
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Freedom 6
McKeesport at Monessen, ppd.
South Allegheny 6, Ligonier Valley 0
3 goal scorers: Sara Felder
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Butler, 8 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brashear at Oakland Catholic, 4 p.m.
Obama Academy at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Montour at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Mars, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.
Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 4
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
South Park at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Riverview at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Neshannock at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Section 4
Eden Christian at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Ellis School at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Franklin Regional at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Latrobe 4, Connellsville 1
Norwin 5, Franklin Regional 0
Penn Trafford 3, Kiski Area 2
Section 2
Seneca Valley 4, North Hills 1
Section 3
Fox Chapel 4, Oakland Catholic 1
Allderdice 4, Baldwin 1
Section 4
Upper St. Clair 5, South Fayette 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 5, Jeannette 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Southmoreland 2
Valley 5, Derry 0
Burrell 4, Mt. Pleasant 1
Section 2
South Park 5, McGuffey 0
Ringgold 5, West Mifflin 0
Section 3
Ellis School 3, North Catholic 2
Section 4
Blackhawk 3, Riverside 2
Neshannock 3, Ellwood City 2
Beaver 5, Central Valley 0
Section 5
Quaker Valley 4, Carlynton 1
Keystone Oaks 4, Hopewell 1
Nonsection
Sewickley Academy 3, Shady Side Academy 2
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Laurel at Shaler, (n)
Class 2A
Section 3
Frazier 3, Yough 0
Section 5
Hampton 3, Deer Lakes 0
Class A
Section 1
Union 3, Aliquippa 0
Nonsection
Allderdice 3, Brashear 0
Ambridge at Peters Township, (n)
Belle Vernon 3, West Mifflin 1
West Greene 3, Bentworth 1
Bethel Park at Pine-Richland, (n)
Brownsville 3, Chartiers-Houston 2
Chartiers Valley at Beaver, (n)
Greensburg Salem 3, Connellsville 1
McKeesport 3, East Allegheny 0
Freedom at Lincoln Park, (n)
Freeport 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Bishop Canevin 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Leechburg at Knoch, (n)
Mapletown 3, Charleroi 0
Avella 3, McGuffey 0
Oakland Catholic 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Neshannock 3, Central Valley 0
New Castle at Beaver Falls, (n)
Riverview 3, Northgate 0
Norwin 3, Kiski Area 1
South Park 3, Quaker Valley 0
Seneca Valley at North Catholic, (n)
Serra Catholic 3 South Allegheny 1
Seton LaSalle at Thomas Jefferson, (n)
Burgettstown 3, South Side 2
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Washington 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Plum, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:10 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Knoch at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.
Mars at Armstrong, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carlynton at North Catholic, 6 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Carmichaels at Brownsville, 6 p.m.
Frazier at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Charleroi, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Burgettstown at South Park, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.
Washington at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Section 5
Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 2
California at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Springdale at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at West Greene, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Hillcrest Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Southmoreland at Brentwood, 6 p.m.
