High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 13, 2021

By:

Monday, September 13, 2021 | 11:38 PM

High school

Field hockey

Class 3A

Pine Richland 12, Norwin 0

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 4, North Allegheny 0

Golf

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 219, Latrobe 226

Medalists: Caden Biondi (H) 41

Greensburg Salem 238, Armstrong 252

Medalists: Zane Lasher (A) 39, Connor Harrington (GS) 46

Section 2

Laurel Highlands 203, Ringgold 247

Medalists: Megan Joyce, Hunter Bosley (LH) 37

Section 3

Butler 190, Mars 198

Medalists: Will Campbell (M) 36, Ryan Porch, Tyler Figioli 37 (B)

Section 5

Montour 219, New Castle 255

Medalists: Luke Gionetti, Oliver Wovchko 43 (M)

Section 8

Kiski Area 218, Freeport 227

Medalists: Matt Drahos (KA) 41, Jayden Diehl (F) 43

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry 207, Ligonier Valley 225

Medalist: Hunter Jurica (D) 37, Logan Smith (LV) 39

Mt. Pleasant 239, Southmoreland 264

Medalists: Austin Goehring 35 (S), Brenton George (MP) 42

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 222, Bentworth 268

Medalists: Caleb Passieu (CH) 35, Nathan Coski (B) 44

Section 5

Ellwood City 223, Union 263

Medalists: Zac Polojac (EC) 41, Rocco Galmarini (U) 41

Section 7

Keystone Oaks 210, Steel Valley 251

Medalists: Greg Wagner (KO) 39

Section 9

Seton LaSalle 230, Rochester 302

Medalist: Dylan Donovan (SLS) 42

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 182, Allderdice 234

Medalists: Callan Wilcox, Wyatt McVery 33 (ML)

Deer Lakes 213, Knoch 231

Medalist: Cory Voltz (K) 38

North Catholic 206, Canon-McMillan 217

Medalists: Ethan Ellis (NC) 37

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon 160, Blackhawk 165

Medalists: Kaylee Houy (B) 36

Section 3

Franklin Regional 178, Norwin 211

Medalists: Caroline Tragesser (FR) 38, Lillian Hope (N) 45

Hempfield 182, Penn Trafford 184

Medalists: Seneca Wagner (H) 42

Section 4

Fox Chapel 175, Armstrong 208, Shaler 222

Medalists: Nina Busch (FC) 34, Maci Lorigan (A) 43

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 5, Shaler 0

Butler 1, Pine-Richland 0

Seneca Valley 8, North Hills 0

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 2, Brashear 1

Section 3

Allderdice 3, Latrobe 0

Norwin 3, Central Catholic 0

Penn-Trafford 8, Connellsville 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 7, Freeport 0

Knoch 6, Highlands 0

Kiski Area 8, Armstrong 0

Mars 1, Indiana 0

Section 2

Central Valley 0, Blackhawk 0

Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Moon 2, South Fayette 1

West Allegheny 4, Beaver 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 1

Laurel Highlands 1, Trinity 0

Thomas Jefferson 2, Washington 0

Albert Gallatin 5, Uniontown 3

Section 4

Plum 8, Obama Academy 1

Gateway 5, Penn Hills 1

West Mifflin 2, Greensburg Salem 0

Franklin Regional 7, Woodland Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 4, Keystone Oaks 1

South Park 10, South Allegheny 0

Avonworth 7, Steel Valley 0

Section 2

Burrell 8, Derry 0

Leechburg 4, Ligonier Valley 0

Section 3

McGuffey 1, Brownsville 0

Charleroi 6, Yough 1

Waynesburg Central 8, Southmoreland 0

Section 4

Freedom 11, Ellwood City 0

Quaker Valley 8, Hopewell 0

Ambridge 11, Mohawk 0

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 13, Neshannock 0

Beaver County Christian 3, Riverside 0

Section 2

Jeannette at St. Joseph, (n)

Serra Catholic 12, Geibel 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Trinity Christian 1

Section 3

Winchester Thurston 10, Carlynton 0

Bishop Canevin 2, Riverview 1

Springdale 3, Aquinas Academy 1

Section 4

Bentworth 4, Chartiers-Houston 0

California 4, Beth-Center 1

Nonsection

Eden Christian 2, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

South Side 4, Carrick 1

3 goal scorers: Caleb Oskin, Eben McIntyre (4), Ethan Croushore, Dylan Scheel, Caleb Falk

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

South Park at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 7, Baldwin 0

Moon 2, Peters Township 0

Bethel Park 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

Class 2A

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 4, Valley 0

Class A

Section 2

Steel Valley 6, Bentworth 0

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Freedom 6

McKeesport at Monessen, ppd.

South Allegheny 6, Ligonier Valley 0

3 goal scorers: Sara Felder

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Butler, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brashear at Oakland Catholic, 4 p.m.

Obama Academy at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Montour at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Mars, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.

Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 4

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

South Park at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Riverview at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Neshannock at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Section 4

Eden Christian at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Ellis School at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Franklin Regional at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 4, Connellsville 1

Norwin 5, Franklin Regional 0

Penn Trafford 3, Kiski Area 2

Section 2

Seneca Valley 4, North Hills 1

Section 3

Fox Chapel 4, Oakland Catholic 1

Allderdice 4, Baldwin 1

Section 4

Upper St. Clair 5, South Fayette 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 5, Jeannette 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Southmoreland 2

Valley 5, Derry 0

Burrell 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Section 2

South Park 5, McGuffey 0

Ringgold 5, West Mifflin 0

Section 3

Ellis School 3, North Catholic 2

Section 4

Blackhawk 3, Riverside 2

Neshannock 3, Ellwood City 2

Beaver 5, Central Valley 0

Section 5

Quaker Valley 4, Carlynton 1

Keystone Oaks 4, Hopewell 1

Nonsection

Sewickley Academy 3, Shady Side Academy 2

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Laurel at Shaler, (n)

Class 2A

Section 3

Frazier 3, Yough 0

Section 5

Hampton 3, Deer Lakes 0

Class A

Section 1

Union 3, Aliquippa 0

Nonsection

Allderdice 3, Brashear 0

Ambridge at Peters Township, (n)

Belle Vernon 3, West Mifflin 1

West Greene 3, Bentworth 1

Bethel Park at Pine-Richland, (n)

Brownsville 3, Chartiers-Houston 2

Chartiers Valley at Beaver, (n)

Greensburg Salem 3, Connellsville 1

McKeesport 3, East Allegheny 0

Freedom at Lincoln Park, (n)

Freeport 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Bishop Canevin 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Leechburg at Knoch, (n)

Mapletown 3, Charleroi 0

Avella 3, McGuffey 0

Oakland Catholic 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Neshannock 3, Central Valley 0

New Castle at Beaver Falls, (n)

Riverview 3, Northgate 0

Norwin 3, Kiski Area 1

Freeport 3, Penn-Trafford 1

South Park 3, Quaker Valley 0

Seneca Valley at North Catholic, (n)

Serra Catholic 3 South Allegheny 1

Seton LaSalle at Thomas Jefferson, (n)

Burgettstown 3, South Side 2

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Washington 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Plum, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:10 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Knoch at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at North Catholic, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Carmichaels at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Burgettstown at South Park, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.

Washington at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Section 5

Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 2

California at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Springdale at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at West Greene, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Hillcrest Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brentwood, 6 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.