High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 14, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 11:35 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

North Allegheny 11, Hempfield 0

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 2, Fox Chapel 1

Golf

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 6

Canon McMillan 196, Thomas Jefferson 198

Medalists: David Szalay, Braden Gerchow (CM) 37,Ashton Kahler (TJ) 38

Class 2A

Section 1

Freeport 203, Valley 266

Medalist: Cam Zigo (F) 38

Section 2

Greensburg Salem 262, Jeannette 339

Medalists: Grant Smith (GS) 43, Nate Homan (J) 60

Derry 202, Mt. Pleasant 234

Medalist: Hayden Smolleck (D) 38, Aydan Gross (MP) 43

Section 7

Serra Castholic 222, Steel Valley 260

Medalist: Kody Kraeuter (SC) 41

Nonsection

North Allegheny 193, Franklin Regional 199

Medalist: Nolan Shilling (FR) 35

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 166, Blackhawk 197

Medalist: Lihini Ranaweera, Madison Sharek (SV) 39

Section 2

South Fayette 186, Mt. Lebanon 211

Medalists: Marissa Malosh (SF) 39, Anna Kushnie (MTL) 44

Upper St. Clair 192, Elizabeth Forward 204

Medalists: Anna McElligott (USC) 46, Mya Morgan (EF) 33

Section 3

Franklin Regional 179, Hempfield 205

Penn-Trafford 193, Gateway 251

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 187, Derry 237

Medalists: Emily Eutsey (MP) 42, Allie Chamberlain (D) 54

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic 191, Belle Vernon 216

Medalist: Izzy Aiger (GCC) 34

Ligonier Valley 214, River Valley 227

Medalist: Amanda Woods (LV) 48

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park 12, South Allegheny 0

Nonsection

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Allderdice at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Kiski Area at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Leechburg at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beaver at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Freedom at South Side, 6 p.m.

Neshannock at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

California at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Charleroi at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 5, Fox Chapel 0

Seneca Valley 5, North Hills 0

Allderdice 3, Pine-Richland 2

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 11, Hempfield 0

Norwin 3, Baldwin 0

Upper St. Clair 2, Bethel Park 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong 1, Obama Academy 0

Mars 8, Indiana 1

Oakland Catholic 2, Kiski Area 1

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 4, Laurel Highlands 1

Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1

Thomas Jefferson 4, Albert Gallatin 1

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 2, Greensburg Salem 0

Latrobe 1, Franklin Regional 0

Plum 7, Penn Hills 0

Section 4

West Allegheny 4, Chartiers Valley 1

Moon 1, South Fayette 0

Montour 6,Trinity 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 3, Ambridge 0

North Catholic 2, Hopewell 1

Quaker Valley 3, Central Valley 2

Section 2

Deer Lakes 5, Apollo-Ridge 0

Knoch at Highlands, ppd.

Freeport 3, Valley 0

Section 3

Yough 8, East Allegheny 0

Mt. Pleasant 6, Woodland Hills 0

Southmoreland 6, Ligonier Valley 0

Section 4

South Park 5, McGuffey 0

Keystone Oaks 2, Shady Side Academy 1

West Mifflin at Brownsville, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Serra Catholic 1

Jeannette at Riverview, ppd.

Springdale 6, Steel Valley 0

Section 2

South Allegheny 4, Beth-Center 1

Waynesburg 6, Charleroi 1

Chartiers-Houston 5, Monessen 2

Section 3

Riverside 4, Sewickley Academy 2

Section 4

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Winchester Thurston 8, Ellis School 0

Nonsection

Avonworth 8, Slippery Rock 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Shaler at Butler, 7:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Eden Christian at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

North Hills at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Ellis School, 5 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Top four qualify for WPIAL tournament

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

Preliminary round

Lexiann Colaianni, Kiski Area d. Gabriella Dobransky, Armstrong, 10-3; Jenn Walko, Norwin d. Abiha Syed, Gateway, 10-3

First round

Amelia Williams, Penn-Trafford d. Colaianni, Kiski Area, 10-0; Morgan Adams, Connellsville d. Sophia Hernandez, Gateway, 10-1; Olivia Eisaman, Hempfield d. Melissa Spohn, Armstrong, 10-4; Taylor Shanefelter, Latrobe d. Mary Mahoney, Norwin, 10-0; Avery Massaro, Latrobe d. Ava McClean, Connellsville, 10-1; Hannah Zheng, Franklin Regional d. Lauren Burkley, Penn-Trafford, 10-6; Ambur Orowitz, Kiski Area d. Angela Long, Hempfield, 10-2; Ellen Liu, Franklin Regional d. Walko, Norwin, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Williams, Penn-Trafford d. Adams, Connellsville, 10-0; Shanefelter, Latrobe d. Eisaman, Hempfield, 10-3; Massaro, Latrobe d. Zheng, Franklin Regional, 10-3; Liu, Franklin Regional d. Orowitz, Kiski Area, 10-1

Semifinals

Williams, Penn-Trafford d. Shanefelter, Latrobe, 6-0, 6-0; Massaro, Latrobe d. Liu, Franklin Regional, 7-5, 6-3

Section 2

At North Allegheny

Preliminary round

Bella Colatriano, Lincoln Park d. Josie Wilkins, Shaler, 10-4.

First round

Sara Fernandez, North Allegheny d. Colatriano, Lincoln Park, 10-0; Kylie Staudt, Seneca Valley d. Eliza Wiles, Shaler, 10-2; Ria Khazanchi, Moon d. Alison Smith, Butler, 10-4; Kendal Kirkland, Pine-Richland, 10-2; Emily Wincko, North Allegheny d. Anna Tikomirova, North Hills, 10-2; Keira Wise, Moon d. Jilian Clark, Butler, 10-2; Lily Hynds, Pine-Richland, 10-5; Ellie Kim, Pine-Richland d.Anna Winland, Seneca Valley, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Fernandez, North Allegheny d. Staudt, Seneca Valley, 10-0; Kirkland, Pine-Richland d. Khazanchi, Moon, 10-10 (7-4); Wincko, North Allegheny d. Wise, Moon, 10-2; Kim, Pine-Richland d. Hynds, Pine-Richland

Semifinals

Fernandez, North Allegheny d. Kirkland, Pine-Richland, 6-0, 6-0; Wincko, North Allegheny d. Kim, Pine-Richland, 7-5, 6-3

Section 3

At Fox Chapel

Preliminary round

Emma Overlingas, Baldwin d. Olivia Grainy, Penn Hills, 10-0

First round

Nichole Poltinnokov, Shady Side Academy d. Madeline Lockman, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Abby Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Sophie Carvelli, Fox Chapel, 10-1; Anna Kogos, Allderdice d. Tiallia Russell, Penn Hills, 10-0; Gabi Modor, Baldwin d. Felicity Graham, Thomas Jefferson, 10-0; Jules Smalis, Allderdice, default; Sienna Siegel, Fox Chapel d. Abigail Mroz, Woodland Hills, 10-1; Grace Masterson, Shady Side Academy d. Addie Milas, Thomas Jefferson, 10-6; Adelaide Kreutel, Oakland Catholic d. Overlingas, Baldwin, 10-4

Quarterfinals

Poltinnokov, Shady Side Academy d. Santora, Oakland Catholic, 10-4; Modor, Baldwin d. Kogos, Allderdice, 10-0; Siegel, Fox Chapel d. Smalis, Allderdice, 10-5; Kreutel, Oakland Catholic d. Masterson, Shady Side Academy, 10-3

Semifinals

Poltinnokov, Shady Side Academy d. Modor, Baldwin, 7-5, 6-3; Kreutel, Oakland Catholic d. Siegel, Fox Chapel, 6-3, 6-2

Section 4

At Bethel Park

First round

Maggie Stief, Upper St. Clair d. Frankie Mollenaur, Canon-McMillan, 10-1; Hannah Patterson, South Fayette d. Keiron Moorhead, Peters Township, 10-2; Adisyn Moorhead, Peters Township d. Jess King, West Allegheny, 10-1; Evie Ellenberger, Upper St. Clair d. Ayushi Jani, South Fayette, 10-2; Sophia Cunningham, Mt. Lebanon d. Kristina Bozek, Trinity, 10-0; Katie Peterson, Bethel Park d. Kate Miller, West Allegheny, 10-0; Jessie Yang, Mt. Lebanon d. Anna Beachy, Canon-McMillan, 10-2; Lily Serka, Bethel Park d. Julia Luzar, Trinity, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Stief, Upper St. Clair d. Patterson, South Fayette, 10-3; Ellenberger, Upper St. Clair d. Moorhead, Peters Township, 10-8; Cunningham, Mt. Lebanon d. Peterson, Bethel Park, 10-7; Serka, Bethel Park d. Yang, Mt. Lebanon, 10-5

Semifinals

Stief, Upper St. Clair d. Ellenberger, Upper St. Clair, 7-5, 6-3; Cunningham, Mt. Lebanon d. Serka, Bethel Park, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Class 2A

Top three finishers advance to WPIAL tournament

Section 2

At Washington Park

First round

Nicole Kempton, South Park bye; Ava Frank, Avella d. Katie Henderson, McGuffey, 10-7; Delaney Fox, Chartiers Valley d. Elizabeth Talaga, Ringgold, 10-2; Gabriella Duci, Belle Vernon d. Adele Zimmerman, Washington; Haley Spitznagel, South Park d. Gia Bloom, McGuffey, 10-0; Alexis Davis, Ringgold d. Bryn Riley, Avella, 10-2; Alex Wilson, Washington d. Aurora Rosso, West Mifflin, 10-2; Kaitlin Kuczinski, Chartiers Valley d. Lily Smith, West Mifflin, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Kempton, South Park d. Frank, Avella, 10-0; Duci, Belle Vernon d. Fox, Chartiers Valley, 10-0; Spitznagel, South Park d. Davis, Ringgold, 10-1; Kuczinski, Chartiers Valley d. Wilson, Washington, 10-0

Semifinals

Kempton, South Park d. Duci, Belle Vernon, 6-3, 6-0; Kuczinski, Chartiers Valley d. Spitznagel, South Park, 6-3, 6-3

Section 3

At Hampton

First round

Emily Greb, Knoch, bye; Alyssa Logut, Burrell d. Callie Harden, Riverview, 10-4; Victoria Taylor, Aquinas Academy d. Lucy Dabatt, Ellis School, 10-1; Riley Pylant, North Catholic d. Emma Speiss, Hampton, 10-1; Grace Stitt, Hampton d. Taylor Bilett, Riverview, 10-0; Katie Hardy, North Catholic d. Jess Stull, Burrell, 10-1; Mia Carter, Ellis School d. Ava Nitowski, Highlands, 10-1; Ally Bauer, Knoch d. Gabbi Balog, Highlands, 10-1

Quarterfinals

Greb, Knoch d. Logut, Burrell, 10-0; Taylor, Aquinas Academy d. Pylant, North Catholic, 11-9; Stitt, Hampton d. Hardy, North Catholic, 10-2; Bauer, Knoch d. Carter, Ellis School, 10-1

Semifinals

Greb, Knoch d. Taylor, Aquinas Academy, 6-0, 6-1; Bauer, Knoch d. Stitt, Hampton, 6-2, 6-1

Section 4

At Blackhawk

First round

Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy d. Jessica King, Beaver Falls, 10-0; Anna Mrkonja, Beaver d. Lauren Bush, Riverside, 10-1; Madylin McCommons, Ellwood City d. Lindsey Urban, Neshannock, 10-1; Rachel Hardek, Central Valley d. Cora McCowin, Blackhawk, 10-0; Kirsten Close, Sewickley Academy d. Meredith Cote, Riverside, 10-0; Elena Noga, Neshannock d. Bria Harris, Beaver Falls, 10-1; Lana Gagne, Central Valley d. Kate Trevelline, Blackhawk, 10-0; Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver d. Kailyn Hamilton, Ellwood City, 10-0

Quarterfinals

A. Close, Sewickley Academy d. Mrkonja, Beaver, 10-2; Hardek, Central Valley d. McCommons, Ellwood City, 10-4; K. Close, Sewickley Academy d. Noga, Neshannock, 10-0; DeSanzo, Beaver d. Gagne, Central Valley, 10-2

Semifinals

A. Close, Sewickley Academy d. Hardek, Central Valley, 6-1, 6-0; DeSanzo, Beaver d. K. Close, Sewickley Academy, 1-6, 7-5, 6-2

Section 5

At Sewickley Academy

First round

Cecilia Gurgel, Winchester Thurston, bye; Loren Barnes, Quaker Valley d. Grace Prepelka, Carlynton, 10-3; Polia Vladeva, Keystone Oaks d. Elena Clark, Winchester Thurston, 10-5; Joyce Olawaiye, Quaker Valley d. MacKenzie Sutton, Ambridge, 10-0; Therese Bernas, OLSH d. Cassandra Miller, Hopewell, 10-0; Chloe Sadowski, Montour d. Julia Samarin, Keystone Oaks, 10-0; Cara Paxton, Ambridge d. Jala Wennblom, Hopewell, 10-4; Peja Cruise, Montour d. Vivian White, Carlynton, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Gurgel, Winchester Thurston d. Barnes, Quaker Valley, 10-1; Olawaiye, Quaker Valley d. Vladeva, Keystone Oaks, 10-2; Bernas, OLSH d. Sadowski, Montour, 10-2; Cruise, Montour d. Paxton, Ambridge, 10-0

Semifinals

Gurgel, Winchester Thurston d. Olawaiye, Quaker Valley, 6-2, 6-2; Cruise, Montour d. Bernas, OLSH, 6-0, 6-0

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0

Class 2A

Section 4

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Freedom 0

Class A

Section 1

South Side 3, Aliquippa 0

Nonsection

Plum 3, Elizabeth Forward 2

West Mifflin 3, Allderdice 0

Union 3, Riverside 0

Indiana 3, West Shamokin 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Norwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at McKeesport, 6:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Plum, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Montour at Moon, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.

Connellsville at Uniontown, 7:15 p.m.

Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Section 5

Armstrong at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Laurel, 6 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

East Allegheny at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

South Allegheny at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 6 p.m.

Washington at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.

Freedom at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 5

Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 7:15 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Valley, 6 p.m.

Freeport at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Neighborhood Academy, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver County Christian at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Avella, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

