High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 14, 2022
Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 11:35 PM
High schools
Field hockey
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
North Allegheny 11, Hempfield 0
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 2, Fox Chapel 1
Golf
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 6
Canon McMillan 196, Thomas Jefferson 198
Medalists: David Szalay, Braden Gerchow (CM) 37,Ashton Kahler (TJ) 38
Class 2A
Section 1
Medalist: Cam Zigo (F) 38
Section 2
Greensburg Salem 262, Jeannette 339
Medalists: Grant Smith (GS) 43, Nate Homan (J) 60
Derry 202, Mt. Pleasant 234
Medalist: Hayden Smolleck (D) 38, Aydan Gross (MP) 43
Section 7
Serra Castholic 222, Steel Valley 260
Medalist: Kody Kraeuter (SC) 41
Nonsection
North Allegheny 193, Franklin Regional 199
Medalist: Nolan Shilling (FR) 35
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 166, Blackhawk 197
Medalist: Lihini Ranaweera, Madison Sharek (SV) 39
Section 2
South Fayette 186, Mt. Lebanon 211
Medalists: Marissa Malosh (SF) 39, Anna Kushnie (MTL) 44
Upper St. Clair 192, Elizabeth Forward 204
Medalists: Anna McElligott (USC) 46, Mya Morgan (EF) 33
Section 3
Franklin Regional 179, Hempfield 205
Penn-Trafford 193, Gateway 251
Class 2A
Section 1
Mt. Pleasant 187, Derry 237
Medalists: Emily Eutsey (MP) 42, Allie Chamberlain (D) 54
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic 191, Belle Vernon 216
Medalist: Izzy Aiger (GCC) 34
Ligonier Valley 214, River Valley 227
Medalist: Amanda Woods (LV) 48
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 1
South Park 12, South Allegheny 0
Nonsection
Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Allderdice at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Baldwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Kiski Area at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beaver at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.
Freedom at South Side, 6 p.m.
Neshannock at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
California at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Charleroi at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 5, Fox Chapel 0
Seneca Valley 5, North Hills 0
Allderdice 3, Pine-Richland 2
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 11, Hempfield 0
Upper St. Clair 2, Bethel Park 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong 1, Obama Academy 0
Oakland Catholic 2, Kiski Area 1
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 4, Laurel Highlands 1
Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1
Thomas Jefferson 4, Albert Gallatin 1
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 2, Greensburg Salem 0
Latrobe 1, Franklin Regional 0
Plum 7, Penn Hills 0
Section 4
West Allegheny 4, Chartiers Valley 1
Moon 1, South Fayette 0
Montour 6,Trinity 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver 3, Ambridge 0
North Catholic 2, Hopewell 1
Quaker Valley 3, Central Valley 2
Section 2
Deer Lakes 5, Apollo-Ridge 0
Knoch at Highlands, ppd.
Freeport 3, Valley 0
Section 3
Yough 8, East Allegheny 0
Mt. Pleasant 6, Woodland Hills 0
Southmoreland 6, Ligonier Valley 0
Section 4
South Park 5, McGuffey 0
Keystone Oaks 2, Shady Side Academy 1
West Mifflin at Brownsville, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Serra Catholic 1
Jeannette at Riverview, ppd.
Springdale 6, Steel Valley 0
Section 2
South Allegheny 4, Beth-Center 1
Waynesburg 6, Charleroi 1
Chartiers-Houston 5, Monessen 2
Section 3
Riverside 4, Sewickley Academy 2
Section 4
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Bishop Canevin 1
Winchester Thurston 8, Ellis School 0
Nonsection
Avonworth 8, Slippery Rock 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Class 3A
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Eden Christian at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Bentworth at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
North Hills at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Ellis School, 5 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Top four qualify for WPIAL tournament
Section 1
At Franklin Regional
Preliminary round
Lexiann Colaianni, Kiski Area d. Gabriella Dobransky, Armstrong, 10-3; Jenn Walko, Norwin d. Abiha Syed, Gateway, 10-3
First round
Amelia Williams, Penn-Trafford d. Colaianni, Kiski Area, 10-0; Morgan Adams, Connellsville d. Sophia Hernandez, Gateway, 10-1; Olivia Eisaman, Hempfield d. Melissa Spohn, Armstrong, 10-4; Taylor Shanefelter, Latrobe d. Mary Mahoney, Norwin, 10-0; Avery Massaro, Latrobe d. Ava McClean, Connellsville, 10-1; Hannah Zheng, Franklin Regional d. Lauren Burkley, Penn-Trafford, 10-6; Ambur Orowitz, Kiski Area d. Angela Long, Hempfield, 10-2; Ellen Liu, Franklin Regional d. Walko, Norwin, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Williams, Penn-Trafford d. Adams, Connellsville, 10-0; Shanefelter, Latrobe d. Eisaman, Hempfield, 10-3; Massaro, Latrobe d. Zheng, Franklin Regional, 10-3; Liu, Franklin Regional d. Orowitz, Kiski Area, 10-1
Semifinals
Williams, Penn-Trafford d. Shanefelter, Latrobe, 6-0, 6-0; Massaro, Latrobe d. Liu, Franklin Regional, 7-5, 6-3
Section 2
At North Allegheny
Preliminary round
Bella Colatriano, Lincoln Park d. Josie Wilkins, Shaler, 10-4.
First round
Sara Fernandez, North Allegheny d. Colatriano, Lincoln Park, 10-0; Kylie Staudt, Seneca Valley d. Eliza Wiles, Shaler, 10-2; Ria Khazanchi, Moon d. Alison Smith, Butler, 10-4; Kendal Kirkland, Pine-Richland, 10-2; Emily Wincko, North Allegheny d. Anna Tikomirova, North Hills, 10-2; Keira Wise, Moon d. Jilian Clark, Butler, 10-2; Lily Hynds, Pine-Richland, 10-5; Ellie Kim, Pine-Richland d.Anna Winland, Seneca Valley, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Fernandez, North Allegheny d. Staudt, Seneca Valley, 10-0; Kirkland, Pine-Richland d. Khazanchi, Moon, 10-10 (7-4); Wincko, North Allegheny d. Wise, Moon, 10-2; Kim, Pine-Richland d. Hynds, Pine-Richland
Semifinals
Fernandez, North Allegheny d. Kirkland, Pine-Richland, 6-0, 6-0; Wincko, North Allegheny d. Kim, Pine-Richland, 7-5, 6-3
Section 3
At Fox Chapel
Preliminary round
Emma Overlingas, Baldwin d. Olivia Grainy, Penn Hills, 10-0
First round
Nichole Poltinnokov, Shady Side Academy d. Madeline Lockman, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Abby Santora, Oakland Catholic d. Sophie Carvelli, Fox Chapel, 10-1; Anna Kogos, Allderdice d. Tiallia Russell, Penn Hills, 10-0; Gabi Modor, Baldwin d. Felicity Graham, Thomas Jefferson, 10-0; Jules Smalis, Allderdice, default; Sienna Siegel, Fox Chapel d. Abigail Mroz, Woodland Hills, 10-1; Grace Masterson, Shady Side Academy d. Addie Milas, Thomas Jefferson, 10-6; Adelaide Kreutel, Oakland Catholic d. Overlingas, Baldwin, 10-4
Quarterfinals
Poltinnokov, Shady Side Academy d. Santora, Oakland Catholic, 10-4; Modor, Baldwin d. Kogos, Allderdice, 10-0; Siegel, Fox Chapel d. Smalis, Allderdice, 10-5; Kreutel, Oakland Catholic d. Masterson, Shady Side Academy, 10-3
Semifinals
Poltinnokov, Shady Side Academy d. Modor, Baldwin, 7-5, 6-3; Kreutel, Oakland Catholic d. Siegel, Fox Chapel, 6-3, 6-2
Section 4
At Bethel Park
First round
Maggie Stief, Upper St. Clair d. Frankie Mollenaur, Canon-McMillan, 10-1; Hannah Patterson, South Fayette d. Keiron Moorhead, Peters Township, 10-2; Adisyn Moorhead, Peters Township d. Jess King, West Allegheny, 10-1; Evie Ellenberger, Upper St. Clair d. Ayushi Jani, South Fayette, 10-2; Sophia Cunningham, Mt. Lebanon d. Kristina Bozek, Trinity, 10-0; Katie Peterson, Bethel Park d. Kate Miller, West Allegheny, 10-0; Jessie Yang, Mt. Lebanon d. Anna Beachy, Canon-McMillan, 10-2; Lily Serka, Bethel Park d. Julia Luzar, Trinity, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Stief, Upper St. Clair d. Patterson, South Fayette, 10-3; Ellenberger, Upper St. Clair d. Moorhead, Peters Township, 10-8; Cunningham, Mt. Lebanon d. Peterson, Bethel Park, 10-7; Serka, Bethel Park d. Yang, Mt. Lebanon, 10-5
Semifinals
Stief, Upper St. Clair d. Ellenberger, Upper St. Clair, 7-5, 6-3; Cunningham, Mt. Lebanon d. Serka, Bethel Park, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3
Class 2A
Top three finishers advance to WPIAL tournament
Section 2
At Washington Park
First round
Nicole Kempton, South Park bye; Ava Frank, Avella d. Katie Henderson, McGuffey, 10-7; Delaney Fox, Chartiers Valley d. Elizabeth Talaga, Ringgold, 10-2; Gabriella Duci, Belle Vernon d. Adele Zimmerman, Washington; Haley Spitznagel, South Park d. Gia Bloom, McGuffey, 10-0; Alexis Davis, Ringgold d. Bryn Riley, Avella, 10-2; Alex Wilson, Washington d. Aurora Rosso, West Mifflin, 10-2; Kaitlin Kuczinski, Chartiers Valley d. Lily Smith, West Mifflin, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Kempton, South Park d. Frank, Avella, 10-0; Duci, Belle Vernon d. Fox, Chartiers Valley, 10-0; Spitznagel, South Park d. Davis, Ringgold, 10-1; Kuczinski, Chartiers Valley d. Wilson, Washington, 10-0
Semifinals
Kempton, South Park d. Duci, Belle Vernon, 6-3, 6-0; Kuczinski, Chartiers Valley d. Spitznagel, South Park, 6-3, 6-3
Section 3
At Hampton
First round
Emily Greb, Knoch, bye; Alyssa Logut, Burrell d. Callie Harden, Riverview, 10-4; Victoria Taylor, Aquinas Academy d. Lucy Dabatt, Ellis School, 10-1; Riley Pylant, North Catholic d. Emma Speiss, Hampton, 10-1; Grace Stitt, Hampton d. Taylor Bilett, Riverview, 10-0; Katie Hardy, North Catholic d. Jess Stull, Burrell, 10-1; Mia Carter, Ellis School d. Ava Nitowski, Highlands, 10-1; Ally Bauer, Knoch d. Gabbi Balog, Highlands, 10-1
Quarterfinals
Greb, Knoch d. Logut, Burrell, 10-0; Taylor, Aquinas Academy d. Pylant, North Catholic, 11-9; Stitt, Hampton d. Hardy, North Catholic, 10-2; Bauer, Knoch d. Carter, Ellis School, 10-1
Semifinals
Greb, Knoch d. Taylor, Aquinas Academy, 6-0, 6-1; Bauer, Knoch d. Stitt, Hampton, 6-2, 6-1
Section 4
At Blackhawk
First round
Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy d. Jessica King, Beaver Falls, 10-0; Anna Mrkonja, Beaver d. Lauren Bush, Riverside, 10-1; Madylin McCommons, Ellwood City d. Lindsey Urban, Neshannock, 10-1; Rachel Hardek, Central Valley d. Cora McCowin, Blackhawk, 10-0; Kirsten Close, Sewickley Academy d. Meredith Cote, Riverside, 10-0; Elena Noga, Neshannock d. Bria Harris, Beaver Falls, 10-1; Lana Gagne, Central Valley d. Kate Trevelline, Blackhawk, 10-0; Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver d. Kailyn Hamilton, Ellwood City, 10-0
Quarterfinals
A. Close, Sewickley Academy d. Mrkonja, Beaver, 10-2; Hardek, Central Valley d. McCommons, Ellwood City, 10-4; K. Close, Sewickley Academy d. Noga, Neshannock, 10-0; DeSanzo, Beaver d. Gagne, Central Valley, 10-2
Semifinals
A. Close, Sewickley Academy d. Hardek, Central Valley, 6-1, 6-0; DeSanzo, Beaver d. K. Close, Sewickley Academy, 1-6, 7-5, 6-2
Section 5
At Sewickley Academy
First round
Cecilia Gurgel, Winchester Thurston, bye; Loren Barnes, Quaker Valley d. Grace Prepelka, Carlynton, 10-3; Polia Vladeva, Keystone Oaks d. Elena Clark, Winchester Thurston, 10-5; Joyce Olawaiye, Quaker Valley d. MacKenzie Sutton, Ambridge, 10-0; Therese Bernas, OLSH d. Cassandra Miller, Hopewell, 10-0; Chloe Sadowski, Montour d. Julia Samarin, Keystone Oaks, 10-0; Cara Paxton, Ambridge d. Jala Wennblom, Hopewell, 10-4; Peja Cruise, Montour d. Vivian White, Carlynton, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Gurgel, Winchester Thurston d. Barnes, Quaker Valley, 10-1; Olawaiye, Quaker Valley d. Vladeva, Keystone Oaks, 10-2; Bernas, OLSH d. Sadowski, Montour, 10-2; Cruise, Montour d. Paxton, Ambridge, 10-0
Semifinals
Gurgel, Winchester Thurston d. Olawaiye, Quaker Valley, 6-2, 6-2; Cruise, Montour d. Bernas, OLSH, 6-0, 6-0
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0
Class 2A
Section 4
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Freedom 0
Class A
Section 1
South Side 3, Aliquippa 0
Nonsection
Plum 3, Elizabeth Forward 2
West Mifflin 3, Allderdice 0
Union 3, Riverside 0
Indiana 3, West Shamokin 1
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Norwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at McKeesport, 6:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Plum, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Montour at Moon, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.
Connellsville at Uniontown, 7:15 p.m.
Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.
North Catholic at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
Section 5
Armstrong at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Laurel, 6 p.m.
Neshannock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
East Allegheny at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.
South Allegheny at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Brownsville, 6 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 6 p.m.
Washington at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Central Valley at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.
Freedom at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 5
Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 7:15 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Valley, 6 p.m.
Freeport at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Neighborhood Academy, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver County Christian at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Avella, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
