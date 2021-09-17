High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 17, 2021
By:
Friday, September 17, 2021 | 12:09 AM
High schools
Field hockey
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
North Allegheny 4, Hempfield 0
Nonsection
Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 0
Football
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Mars, 7 p.m.
Plum at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Deer Lakes at Derry, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Burrell, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Valley, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Elizabeth Forward at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
S. Allegheny at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
South Park at Yough, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Century
Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Northgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Union, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Bishop Canevin at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Clairton at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
California at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Aliquippa at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Canisius (N.Y.) at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Carrick at South Side, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, canceled
Gateway at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Montour at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Moon, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Shaler at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Summit Academy at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Independent
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Perry Traditional Academy at University Prep, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Brashear at Erie, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonconference
Beaver at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Westinghouse, 3:45 p.m.
District 10
Butler at McDowell, noon
Golf
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 195, Hempfield 205
Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 36
Section 3
Seneca Valley 206, Shaler 216
Section 5
Moon 216, Beaver 248
Section 7
Peters Township 201, South Fayette 205
Medalist: Colton Lusk (PT) 37, Jaden Mizenko (SF) 37
Section 8
Fox Chapel 197, Hampton 208
Class 2A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 207, Derry 210, Ligonier Valley 217
Medalists: Mike Mulaney (GCC) 39, Hunter Jurica (D) 37, Josh Harbert/Gavin McMullen (LV) 41
Section 3
North Catholic 195, Eden Christian 203, Deer Lakes 221
Medalists: Ethan Ellis (NC) 34, Luke Gronbeck (EC) 37, Tyler Gozzard (DL) 41
Section 4
South Park 213, McGuffey 215
Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 38, Jake Ross (M) 37
Bentworth 259, Burgettstown 267
Medalists: Nathan Coski (BE) 43, George Fischer (BU) 48
Bishop Canevin 216, Chartiers-Houston 226
Medalist: Tyler Maddix (BC) 40
Section 5
Mohawk 202, Ellwood City 219
Section 7
Keystone Oaks 231, Serra Catholic 261
Medalists: Ty Serakowski (KO) 42, Brendan Cooley (SC) 43
Nonsection
Butler 200, Kiski Area 231
Medalists: Colin Patterson (B) 38, Campbell Curry (KA) 43
North Allegheny 199, Baldwin 229
Medalists: Collin Wang (NA) 37, Zack Ingall (B) 43
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Blackhawk 169, Pine-Richland 189
Medalist: Kaylee Houy (B) 39
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 165, Upper St. Clair 169, Bethel Park 221
Section 3
Hempfield 177, Indiana 209
Medalist: Raina Jones (H) 41
Connellsville 181, Norwin 195
Medalists: Maddie Kinneer (C) 37, Mallory Wensel (N) 45
Section 4
Butler 178, Armstrong 208
Medalists: Paige Scott (B) 38, Macie Lorigan (A) 44
Class 2A
Section 1
Mt. Pleasant 190, Southmoreland 216
Greensburg Central Catholic 163, Mt. Pleasant 189, Geibel 213
Medalists: Meghan Zambruno (GCC) 36, Natalie Miller (MP) 44, Clair Konieczny (G) 40
Ligonier Valley 208, Derry 230
Medalists: Bethany Dixon (LV) 46, Lauren Brant (LV) 46
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0
Mt. Lebanon 5, Bethel Park 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Brashear 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Mars 7, Armstrong 0
Section 3
Ringgold 4, Uniontown 0
Class 2A
Section 1
South Park 12, Steel Valley 0
Section 4
Quaker Valley 14, Ellwood City 0
Class A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Serra Catholic 1
Section 4
Brentwood 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Nonsection
Gateway 6, McKeesport 1
North Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 1
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Southmoreland at Derry, 3:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Shaler, ppd.
Seneca Valley 6, North Hills 0
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 5, Hempfield 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 3, Armstrong 0
Hampton 2, Franklin Regional 1
Indiana 3, Knoch 2
Section 2
Belle Vernon 11, Albert Gallatin 0
Connellsville 5, Greensburg Salem 1
Laurel Highlands 3, Trinity 1
Ringgold 13, Uniontown 0
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 2, Penn Hills 2
Thomas Jefferson 10, Brashear 0
Plum 9, Obama Academy 0
Section 4
West Allegheny 2, Central Valley 0
Mars 1, Montour 0
South Fayette 7, Blackhawk 3
Class 2A
Section 1
North Catholic 3, Beaver 1
Quaker Valley 4, Hopewell 0
Section 2
Burrell 2, Freeport 1
Deer Lakes 11, Highlands 2
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 3, McGuffey 0
Southmoreland 0, Yough 0
Waynesburg 7, Brownsville 0
Section 4
Elizabeth Forward 7, East Allegheny 0
South Park 6, South Allegheny 0
Keystone Oaks 3, West Mifflin 1
Class A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 8, Riverview 3
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Springdale 7, Serra Catholic 1
Section 2
Bentworth 2, Monessen 1
Steel Valley 13, Beth-Center 0
Seton LaSalle 1, Chartiers-Houston 0
Section 3
Freedom 5, Riverside 3
South Side 4, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 6, Aquinas Academy 1
Nonsection
Woodland Hills 2, McKeesport 1
Mt. Lebanon 2, Chartiers Valley 0
Friday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 3
Latrobe at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 4
Sewickley Academy at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL singles
Class 3A
Section 1
At Latrobe
Preliminary round
Mila Brdar, McKeesport d. Morgan Adams, Connellsville, 10-0; Hannah Zheng, Franklin Regional d. Gabriella Dobransky, Armstrong, 10-0; Lindsay Bush, Kiski Area d. Abiha Syed, Gateway, 10-6
First round
Jenna Bell, Latrobe d. Brdar, McKeesport, 10-0; Sydney Pesarsick, Norwin d. Toby Atwood, Armstrong, 10-6; Ellen Liu, Franklin Regional d.Sophia Hernandez, Gateway, 10-0; Alexis Smith, Hempfield d. Lauren Burkley, Penn Trafford, 10-4; Jenna Beach, Norwin d. Zheng, Franklin Regional, 10-2; Amber Orowitz, Kiski Area d. Aeriale Knopsnider, Connellsville, 10-0; Sarah Yamrick, Penn-Trafford d. Olivia Eisaman, Hempfield, 10-1; Carolina Walters, Latrobe d. Bush, Kiski Area, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Bell, Latrobe d. Pesarsick, Norwin, 10-1; Liu, Franklin Regional d. Smith, Hempfield, 11-10 (8-6); Beach, Norwin d. Orowitz, Kiski Area, 10-2; Walters, Latrobe d. Yamrick, Penn-Trafford, 10-1
Semifinals
Bell, Latrobe d. Liu, Franklin Regional, 6-2, 6-2; Walters, Latrobe d. Beach, Norwin, 6-0, 6-1
Section 2
At North Allegheny
Semifinals
Amanda Koren, Moon d. Emily Winko, North Allegheny, 6-3, 6-4; Maria Lounder, Moon d. Lauren Miko, Mars, 6-1, 6-1
Finals
Koren, Moon d. Lounder, Moon, 0-6, 6-2, 6-2
Third place
Winko, North Allegheny d. Miko, Mars, 6-1, 6-4
Section 4
At Bethel Park
Preliminary round
Jess Kiss, West Allegheny d. Bella Naddeo, Trinity, 10-1
First round
Mia Gorman, Bethel Park d. Kiss, West Allegheny, 10-0; Evie Ellenberger, Upper St. Clair d. Anna Beachy, Canon-McMillan, 10-2; Adiasyn Moorhead, Peters Township d. Srushti Chaban, Chartiers Valley, 10-1; Luisa Warnecke, Mt. Lebanon d. Kate Miller, West Allegheny, 10-1; Maggie Stief, Upper St. Clair d. Katie Peterson, Bethel Park, 10-0; Hanah Patterson, South Fayette d. Kaitlyn Kuczinski, Chartiers Valley, 10-6; Sophia Cunningham, Mt. Lebanon d. Viveka Cheekati, South Fayette, 10-3; Kat Wang, Peters Township d. Meghan Rea, Canon McMillian, 10-5
Quarterfinals
Gorman, Bethel Park d. Ellenberger, Upper St. Clair, 10-1; Warnecke, Mt. Lebanon d. Moorhead, Peters Township, 10-6; Stief, Upper St. Clair d. Patterson, South Fayette, 10-0; Wang, Peters Township d. Cunningham, Mt. Lebanon, 10-5
Semifinals
Gorman, Bethel Park d. Warnecke, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 6-0; Wang, Peters Township d. Stief, Upper St. Clair, 6-2, 7-5
Finals
Gorman, Bethel Park d. Wang, Peters Township, 7-5, 6-3
Third place
Steif, Upper St. Clair d. Warnecke, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 6-2
Class 2A
Section 1
At Valley
First round
Eden Richey, Valley d. Elizabeth Kort, Derry, 10-0; Elle Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland d. Kenzie Palkinson, Jeannette, 10-1; Sophia Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Gigi Pediconi, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-5; Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem d. Kate Leiner, Burrell, 10-0; Alycia Derr, Southmoreland d. Emily Marne, Mt. Pleasant, 10-0; Caroline Dynka, Burrell d. Chelsea Stabile, Greensburg Salem, 10-7; Rachel Schrock, Valley d. Danielle Dominick, Derry, 10-4; Addie Kreutel, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Sophia Marcelli, Jeannette, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Richey, Valley d. Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland, 10-0; Storkel, Greensburg Salem d. Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant, 10-5; Dynka, Burrell d. Derr, Southmoreland, 10-5; Schrock, Valley d. Kreutel, Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-9
Semifinals
Richey, Valley d. Storkel, Greensburg Salem, 6-2, 6-0; Schrock, Valley d. Dynka, Burrell, 6-2, 6-4
Section 5
At Sewickley Academy
First round
Julia Piatt, Keystone Oaks d. Jaina Ilko, Ambridge, 10-2; Madilyn Rimbey, Montour d. Alysha Curti, Carlynton, 10-0; Therese Bernas, Carlynton d. Polia Vladeva, Keystone Oaks, 10-4; Peja Cruise, Montour d. Erin Cheek, Ambridge, 10-1
Quarterfinals
Rimbey, Montour d. Piatt, Keystone Oaks, 10-2; Bernas, Carlynton d. Cruise, Montour, 10-6
Nonsection
Oakland Catholic 3, Quaker Valley 2
Ambridge 5, Ellwood City 0
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 3, North Hills 0
Pine-Richland 3 Seneca Valley 2
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 1
Bethel Park 3, Peters Township 0
Moon 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Section 3
Connellsville at Gateway, (n)
Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0
Oakland Catholic 3, Hempfield 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 3, Penn Hills 1
Indiana 3, Woodland Hills 0
Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 0
Plum 3, McKeesport 0
Section 2
West Allegheny 3, Chartiers Valley 1
South Fayette 3, Ringgold 2
Trinity 3, West Mifflin 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0
Uniontown 3, Laurel Highlands 2
Yough at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Section 4
Beaver 3, Ambridge 0
Central Valley 3, Lincoln Park 0
New Castle at Hopewell, ppd.
Section 5
Armstrong 3, Highlands 0
Burrell 3, Knoch 0
Hampton 3, Freeport 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom at Ellwood City, (n)
Neshannock 3, Beaver Falls 0
New Brighton at Mohawk, (n)
Shenango at Laurel, (n)
Section 2
Avonworth 3, Brentwood 0
North Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 0
Quaker Valley 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Section 3
Waynesburg 3, Beth-Center 0
Carmichaels 3, Charleroi 0
Section 4
Bentworth at McGuffey, (n)
Serra Catholic 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
South Park 3, Washington 0
Section 5
Deer Lakes 3, East Allegheny 0
Derry 3, Steel Valley 0
Ligonier Valley 3, Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Rochester, (n)
Beaver County Christian 3, South Side 0
Union at Western Beaver, (n)
Section 2
West Greene 3, Avella 1
California 3, Geibel 0
Mapletown 3, Fort Cherry 0
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Northgate 0
Eden Christian 3, Cornell 0
Hillcrest Christian 3, Sto-Rox 0
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, ppd.
Riverview 3, Trinity Christian 1
Nonsection
Carlynton 3, Burgettstown 2
Frazier 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Mars 3, Montour 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Thomas Jefferson 2
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Trinity Christian at Hillcrest Christian, 7:30 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 15, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 14, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 13, 2021
• Westmoreland notebook: Southmoreland softball standouts earning recognition
• Penn-Trafford notebook: Alex Turowski performs well at Fairmont State