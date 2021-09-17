High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 17, 2021

Friday, September 17, 2021 | 12:09 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

North Allegheny 4, Hempfield 0

Nonsection

Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 0

Football

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Mars, 7 p.m.

Plum at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Burrell, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Valley, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

S. Allegheny at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

South Park at Yough, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Century

Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Union, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Bishop Canevin at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Clairton at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

California at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Aliquippa at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Canisius (N.Y.) at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Carrick at South Side, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, canceled

Gateway at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Montour at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Moon, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Shaler at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Summit Academy at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Independent

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry Traditional Academy at University Prep, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Brashear at Erie, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonconference

Beaver at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 3:45 p.m.

District 10

Butler at McDowell, noon

Golf

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 195, Hempfield 205

Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 36

Section 3

Seneca Valley 206, Shaler 216

Section 5

Moon 216, Beaver 248

Section 7

Peters Township 201, South Fayette 205

Medalist: Colton Lusk (PT) 37, Jaden Mizenko (SF) 37

Section 8

Fox Chapel 197, Hampton 208

Class 2A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 207, Derry 210, Ligonier Valley 217

Medalists: Mike Mulaney (GCC) 39, Hunter Jurica (D) 37, Josh Harbert/Gavin McMullen (LV) 41

Section 3

North Catholic 195, Eden Christian 203, Deer Lakes 221

Medalists: Ethan Ellis (NC) 34, Luke Gronbeck (EC) 37, Tyler Gozzard (DL) 41

Section 4

South Park 213, McGuffey 215

Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 38, Jake Ross (M) 37

Bentworth 259, Burgettstown 267

Medalists: Nathan Coski (BE) 43, George Fischer (BU) 48

Bishop Canevin 216, Chartiers-Houston 226

Medalist: Tyler Maddix (BC) 40

Section 5

Mohawk 202, Ellwood City 219

Section 7

Keystone Oaks 231, Serra Catholic 261

Medalists: Ty Serakowski (KO) 42, Brendan Cooley (SC) 43

Nonsection

Butler 200, Kiski Area 231

Medalists: Colin Patterson (B) 38, Campbell Curry (KA) 43

North Allegheny 199, Baldwin 229

Medalists: Collin Wang (NA) 37, Zack Ingall (B) 43

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Blackhawk 169, Pine-Richland 189

Medalist: Kaylee Houy (B) 39

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 165, Upper St. Clair 169, Bethel Park 221

Section 3

Hempfield 177, Indiana 209

Medalist: Raina Jones (H) 41

Connellsville 181, Norwin 195

Medalists: Maddie Kinneer (C) 37, Mallory Wensel (N) 45

Section 4

Butler 178, Armstrong 208

Medalists: Paige Scott (B) 38, Macie Lorigan (A) 44

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 190, Southmoreland 216

Greensburg Central Catholic 163, Mt. Pleasant 189, Geibel 213

Medalists: Meghan Zambruno (GCC) 36, Natalie Miller (MP) 44, Clair Konieczny (G) 40

Ligonier Valley 208, Derry 230

Medalists: Bethany Dixon (LV) 46, Lauren Brant (LV) 46

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 5, Bethel Park 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Brashear 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Mars 7, Armstrong 0

Section 3

Ringgold 4, Uniontown 0

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park 12, Steel Valley 0

Section 4

Quaker Valley 14, Ellwood City 0

Class A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Serra Catholic 1

Section 4

Brentwood 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Nonsection

Gateway 6, McKeesport 1

North Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 1

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Southmoreland at Derry, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Shaler, ppd.

Seneca Valley 6, North Hills 0

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 5, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 3, Armstrong 0

Hampton 2, Franklin Regional 1

Indiana 3, Knoch 2

Section 2

Belle Vernon 11, Albert Gallatin 0

Connellsville 5, Greensburg Salem 1

Laurel Highlands 3, Trinity 1

Ringgold 13, Uniontown 0

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 2, Penn Hills 2

Thomas Jefferson 10, Brashear 0

Plum 9, Obama Academy 0

Section 4

West Allegheny 2, Central Valley 0

Mars 1, Montour 0

South Fayette 7, Blackhawk 3

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic 3, Beaver 1

Quaker Valley 4, Hopewell 0

Section 2

Burrell 2, Freeport 1

Deer Lakes 11, Highlands 2

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 3, McGuffey 0

Southmoreland 0, Yough 0

Waynesburg 7, Brownsville 0

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward 7, East Allegheny 0

South Park 6, South Allegheny 0

Keystone Oaks 3, West Mifflin 1

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 8, Riverview 3

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Springdale 7, Serra Catholic 1

Section 2

Bentworth 2, Monessen 1

Steel Valley 13, Beth-Center 0

Seton LaSalle 1, Chartiers-Houston 0

Section 3

Freedom 5, Riverside 3

South Side 4, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 6, Aquinas Academy 1

Nonsection

Woodland Hills 2, McKeesport 1

Mt. Lebanon 2, Chartiers Valley 0

Friday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 3

Latrobe at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 4

Sewickley Academy at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL singles

Class 3A

Section 1

At Latrobe

Preliminary round

Mila Brdar, McKeesport d. Morgan Adams, Connellsville, 10-0; Hannah Zheng, Franklin Regional d. Gabriella Dobransky, Armstrong, 10-0; Lindsay Bush, Kiski Area d. Abiha Syed, Gateway, 10-6

First round

Jenna Bell, Latrobe d. Brdar, McKeesport, 10-0; Sydney Pesarsick, Norwin d. Toby Atwood, Armstrong, 10-6; Ellen Liu, Franklin Regional d.Sophia Hernandez, Gateway, 10-0; Alexis Smith, Hempfield d. Lauren Burkley, Penn Trafford, 10-4; Jenna Beach, Norwin d. Zheng, Franklin Regional, 10-2; Amber Orowitz, Kiski Area d. Aeriale Knopsnider, Connellsville, 10-0; Sarah Yamrick, Penn-Trafford d. Olivia Eisaman, Hempfield, 10-1; Carolina Walters, Latrobe d. Bush, Kiski Area, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Bell, Latrobe d. Pesarsick, Norwin, 10-1; Liu, Franklin Regional d. Smith, Hempfield, 11-10 (8-6); Beach, Norwin d. Orowitz, Kiski Area, 10-2; Walters, Latrobe d. Yamrick, Penn-Trafford, 10-1

Semifinals

Bell, Latrobe d. Liu, Franklin Regional, 6-2, 6-2; Walters, Latrobe d. Beach, Norwin, 6-0, 6-1

Section 2

At North Allegheny

Semifinals

Amanda Koren, Moon d. Emily Winko, North Allegheny, 6-3, 6-4; Maria Lounder, Moon d. Lauren Miko, Mars, 6-1, 6-1

Finals

Koren, Moon d. Lounder, Moon, 0-6, 6-2, 6-2

Third place

Winko, North Allegheny d. Miko, Mars, 6-1, 6-4

Section 4

At Bethel Park

Preliminary round

Jess Kiss, West Allegheny d. Bella Naddeo, Trinity, 10-1

First round

Mia Gorman, Bethel Park d. Kiss, West Allegheny, 10-0; Evie Ellenberger, Upper St. Clair d. Anna Beachy, Canon-McMillan, 10-2; Adiasyn Moorhead, Peters Township d. Srushti Chaban, Chartiers Valley, 10-1; Luisa Warnecke, Mt. Lebanon d. Kate Miller, West Allegheny, 10-1; Maggie Stief, Upper St. Clair d. Katie Peterson, Bethel Park, 10-0; Hanah Patterson, South Fayette d. Kaitlyn Kuczinski, Chartiers Valley, 10-6; Sophia Cunningham, Mt. Lebanon d. Viveka Cheekati, South Fayette, 10-3; Kat Wang, Peters Township d. Meghan Rea, Canon McMillian, 10-5

Quarterfinals

Gorman, Bethel Park d. Ellenberger, Upper St. Clair, 10-1; Warnecke, Mt. Lebanon d. Moorhead, Peters Township, 10-6; Stief, Upper St. Clair d. Patterson, South Fayette, 10-0; Wang, Peters Township d. Cunningham, Mt. Lebanon, 10-5

Semifinals

Gorman, Bethel Park d. Warnecke, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 6-0; Wang, Peters Township d. Stief, Upper St. Clair, 6-2, 7-5

Finals

Gorman, Bethel Park d. Wang, Peters Township, 7-5, 6-3

Third place

Steif, Upper St. Clair d. Warnecke, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 6-2

Class 2A

Section 1

At Valley

First round

Eden Richey, Valley d. Elizabeth Kort, Derry, 10-0; Elle Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland d. Kenzie Palkinson, Jeannette, 10-1; Sophia Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Gigi Pediconi, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-5; Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem d. Kate Leiner, Burrell, 10-0; Alycia Derr, Southmoreland d. Emily Marne, Mt. Pleasant, 10-0; Caroline Dynka, Burrell d. Chelsea Stabile, Greensburg Salem, 10-7; Rachel Schrock, Valley d. Danielle Dominick, Derry, 10-4; Addie Kreutel, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Sophia Marcelli, Jeannette, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Richey, Valley d. Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland, 10-0; Storkel, Greensburg Salem d. Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant, 10-5; Dynka, Burrell d. Derr, Southmoreland, 10-5; Schrock, Valley d. Kreutel, Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-9

Semifinals

Richey, Valley d. Storkel, Greensburg Salem, 6-2, 6-0; Schrock, Valley d. Dynka, Burrell, 6-2, 6-4

Section 5

At Sewickley Academy

First round

Julia Piatt, Keystone Oaks d. Jaina Ilko, Ambridge, 10-2; Madilyn Rimbey, Montour d. Alysha Curti, Carlynton, 10-0; Therese Bernas, Carlynton d. Polia Vladeva, Keystone Oaks, 10-4; Peja Cruise, Montour d. Erin Cheek, Ambridge, 10-1

Quarterfinals

Rimbey, Montour d. Piatt, Keystone Oaks, 10-2; Bernas, Carlynton d. Cruise, Montour, 10-6

Nonsection

Oakland Catholic 3, Quaker Valley 2

Ambridge 5, Ellwood City 0

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 3, North Hills 0

Pine-Richland 3 Seneca Valley 2

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 1

Bethel Park 3, Peters Township 0

Moon 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Section 3

Connellsville at Gateway, (n)

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0

Oakland Catholic 3, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 3, Penn Hills 1

Indiana 3, Woodland Hills 0

Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 0

Plum 3, McKeesport 0

Section 2

West Allegheny 3, Chartiers Valley 1

South Fayette 3, Ringgold 2

Trinity 3, West Mifflin 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0

Uniontown 3, Laurel Highlands 2

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Section 4

Beaver 3, Ambridge 0

Central Valley 3, Lincoln Park 0

New Castle at Hopewell, ppd.

Section 5

Armstrong 3, Highlands 0

Burrell 3, Knoch 0

Hampton 3, Freeport 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Ellwood City, (n)

Neshannock 3, Beaver Falls 0

New Brighton at Mohawk, (n)

Shenango at Laurel, (n)

Section 2

Avonworth 3, Brentwood 0

North Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Quaker Valley 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Section 3

Waynesburg 3, Beth-Center 0

Carmichaels 3, Charleroi 0

Section 4

Bentworth at McGuffey, (n)

Serra Catholic 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

South Park 3, Washington 0

Section 5

Deer Lakes 3, East Allegheny 0

Derry 3, Steel Valley 0

Ligonier Valley 3, Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Rochester, (n)

Beaver County Christian 3, South Side 0

Union at Western Beaver, (n)

Section 2

West Greene 3, Avella 1

California 3, Geibel 0

Mapletown 3, Fort Cherry 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Northgate 0

Eden Christian 3, Cornell 0

Hillcrest Christian 3, Sto-Rox 0

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, ppd.

Riverview 3, Trinity Christian 1

Nonsection

Carlynton 3, Burgettstown 2

Frazier 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Mars 3, Montour 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Thomas Jefferson 2

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Trinity Christian at Hillcrest Christian, 7:30 p.m.

