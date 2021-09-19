High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 18, 2021
Sunday, September 19, 2021 | 12:01 AM
High schools
Football
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Nonconference
Western Beaver 20, Beaver 14
District 8
City League
Westinghouse 41, Allderdice 12
District 10
McDowell 38, Butler 21
Saturday’s summaries
Nonconference
Western Beaver 20, Beaver 14
Beaver 0 7 7 0 —14
Western Beaver 7 13 0 0 —20
WB: Thad Gray 31 run (Xander LeFebvre kick)
WB: LeFebvre 5 run (LeFebvre kick)
B: Wyatt Ringer 14 run (Caleb Beradelli kick)
WB: Lonnie Craft 15 blocked punt return (run failed)
B: Josh King 95 interception return (Beradelli kick)
District 10
Erie McDowell 38, Butler 21
Butler 0 6 8 7 —21
Erie McDowell 7 10 7 14 —38
EM: Artis Simmons 12 pass from Ben Moore (Alex Sontheimer kick)
EM: Simmons 3 run (Sontheimer kick)
EM: Sontheimer 28 field goal
B: Mac Schnur 6 run (kick failed)
B: Lance Slater 69 pass from Schnur (Blaze McCandless pass from Schnur)
EM: Simmons 1 run (Sontheimer kick)
B: Charlie Kreinbucher 14 pass from Schnur (Max Gianneski kick)
EM: Simmons 5 run (Sontheimer kick)
EM: Trey Goodwine 20 interception return (Sontheimer kick)
Rushing leaders: EM, Artis Simmons 26-261, 3 TDs.
Soccer
Boys
Saturday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 11, North Hills 0
North Allegheny 3, Shaler 1
Seneca Valley 5, Pine-Richland 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Brashear 0
Peters Township 4, Mt. Lebanon 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Bethel Park 0
Section 3
Connellsville 4, Hempfield 1
Norwin 3, Allderdice 0
Penn-Trafford 5, Latrobe 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 3, Kiski Area 0
Indiana 5, Highlands 1
Knoch 3, Freeport 2
Section 2
Central Valley 3, Beaver 2
Moon 2, Chartiers Valley 1
South Fayette 2, Blackhawk 0
West Allegheny 7, Montour 0
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 8, Washington 0
Thomas Jefferson 4, Albert Gallatin 3
Belle Vernon 2, Trinity 1 (OT)
Section 4
Franklin Regional 4, West Mifflin 0
Gateway 7, Obama Academy 0
Penn Hills 10, Greensburg Salem 2
Plum 8, Woodland Hills 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth 3, Elizabeth Forward 2
Keystone Oaks 9, South Allegheny 0
Section 2
Leechburg 1, Deer Lakes 1
Shady Side Academy 14, Ligonier Valley 0
Section 3
Waynesburg Central 4, Brownsville 0
Charleroi 21, Southmoreland 0
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, ppd.
Section 4
Hopewell 14, Ellwood City 0
North Catholic 3, Freedom 1
Quaker Valley 6, Ambridge 0
Class A
Section 1
Riverside 5, Neshannock 1
South Side at Beaver County Christian (n)
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 14, St. Joseph 4
Jeannette 3, Serra Catholic 2
Trinity Christian 15, Geibel 0
Section 3
Carlynton 8, Riverview 0
Eden Christian 6, Bishop Canevin 0
Winchester Thurston 4, Springdale 1
Section 4
Bentworth 0, Seton LaSalle 0
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 5, Carrick 0
Butler 10, Burrell 0
Uniontown 4, McKeesport 3
Girls
Saturday’s results
Class A
Section 1
Springdale 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 1, Bentworth 0
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 7, Carrick 0
North Allegheny 12, Baldwin 0
Brownsville 6, Monessen 5
Burrell 1, Kiski Area 0
Central Valley at Ambridge, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston 4, Serra Catholic 3
Connellsville at Latrobe, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward 1, Belle Vernon 0
Hampton 5, Chartiers Valley 2
Knoch 2, Freeport 1
Butler 8, Meadville 1
Mt. Lebanon 1, Fox Chapel 0
North Catholic 5, Oakland Catholic 0
Steel Valley 7, OLSH 4
Thomas Jefferson 5, West Mifflin 0
Waynesburg 6, Charleroi 2
Yough 4, Deer Lakes 2
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
