High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 18, 2021

By:

Sunday, September 19, 2021 | 12:01 AM

High schools

Football

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Nonconference

Western Beaver 20, Beaver 14

District 8

City League

Westinghouse 41, Allderdice 12

District 10

McDowell 38, Butler 21

Saturday’s summaries

Nonconference

Western Beaver 20, Beaver 14

Beaver 0 7 7 0 —14

Western Beaver 7 13 0 0 —20

WB: Thad Gray 31 run (Xander LeFebvre kick)

WB: LeFebvre 5 run (LeFebvre kick)

B: Wyatt Ringer 14 run (Caleb Beradelli kick)

WB: Lonnie Craft 15 blocked punt return (run failed)

B: Josh King 95 interception return (Beradelli kick)

District 10

Erie McDowell 38, Butler 21

Butler 0 6 8 7 —21

Erie McDowell 7 10 7 14 —38

EM: Artis Simmons 12 pass from Ben Moore (Alex Sontheimer kick)

EM: Simmons 3 run (Sontheimer kick)

EM: Sontheimer 28 field goal

B: Mac Schnur 6 run (kick failed)

B: Lance Slater 69 pass from Schnur (Blaze McCandless pass from Schnur)

EM: Simmons 1 run (Sontheimer kick)

B: Charlie Kreinbucher 14 pass from Schnur (Max Gianneski kick)

EM: Simmons 5 run (Sontheimer kick)

EM: Trey Goodwine 20 interception return (Sontheimer kick)

Rushing leaders: EM, Artis Simmons 26-261, 3 TDs.

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 11, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 1

Seneca Valley 5, Pine-Richland 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Brashear 0

Peters Township 4, Mt. Lebanon 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Bethel Park 0

Section 3

Connellsville 4, Hempfield 1

Norwin 3, Allderdice 0

Penn-Trafford 5, Latrobe 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 3, Kiski Area 0

Indiana 5, Highlands 1

Knoch 3, Freeport 2

Section 2

Central Valley 3, Beaver 2

Moon 2, Chartiers Valley 1

South Fayette 2, Blackhawk 0

West Allegheny 7, Montour 0

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 8, Washington 0

Thomas Jefferson 4, Albert Gallatin 3

Belle Vernon 2, Trinity 1 (OT)

Section 4

Franklin Regional 4, West Mifflin 0

Gateway 7, Obama Academy 0

Penn Hills 10, Greensburg Salem 2

Plum 8, Woodland Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 3, Elizabeth Forward 2

Keystone Oaks 9, South Allegheny 0

Section 2

Leechburg 1, Deer Lakes 1

Shady Side Academy 14, Ligonier Valley 0

Section 3

Waynesburg Central 4, Brownsville 0

Charleroi 21, Southmoreland 0

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, ppd.

Section 4

Hopewell 14, Ellwood City 0

North Catholic 3, Freedom 1

Quaker Valley 6, Ambridge 0

Class A

Section 1

Riverside 5, Neshannock 1

South Side at Beaver County Christian (n)

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 14, St. Joseph 4

Jeannette 3, Serra Catholic 2

Trinity Christian 15, Geibel 0

Section 3

Carlynton 8, Riverview 0

Eden Christian 6, Bishop Canevin 0

Winchester Thurston 4, Springdale 1

Section 4

Bentworth 0, Seton LaSalle 0

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 5, Carrick 0

Butler 10, Burrell 0

Uniontown 4, McKeesport 3

Girls

Saturday’s results

Class A

Section 1

Springdale 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 1, Bentworth 0

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 7, Carrick 0

North Allegheny 12, Baldwin 0

Brownsville 6, Monessen 5

Burrell 1, Kiski Area 0

Central Valley at Ambridge, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston 4, Serra Catholic 3

Connellsville at Latrobe, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward 1, Belle Vernon 0

Hampton 5, Chartiers Valley 2

Knoch 2, Freeport 1

Butler 8, Meadville 1

Mt. Lebanon 1, Fox Chapel 0

North Catholic 5, Oakland Catholic 0

Steel Valley 7, OLSH 4

Thomas Jefferson 5, West Mifflin 0

Waynesburg 6, Charleroi 2

Yough 4, Deer Lakes 2

