High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 26, 2022

By:

Monday, September 26, 2022 | 11:10 PM

High schools

Golf

Boys

WPIAL Individual Championships

Class 2A

First round

Hannastown G.C., Par 70

Hunter Jurica, Derry, 74

Daniel Sethman, Brownsville, 74

JP Tusai, South Park, 75

Logan Voytish, Uniontown, 75

Rogan Maloney, Belle Vernon, 76

Ryan Karfelt, Mt. Pleasant, 77

Josh Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 77

Wade Boyle, Greensburg Central Catholic, 77

Luke Gronbeck, Eden Christian, 78

Jonah Schollaert. Quaker Valley, 78

Sam Schuman, Fort Cherry, 78

Liam Lohr, Carmichaels, 78

Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 79

Mitch Davies, Knoch, 80

Braden Riley, Greensburg Central Catholic, 80

Max Samangy, Bishop Canevin, 80

Nixen Erdely, Frazier, 80

Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley, 80

Nate Covey, Freeport, 81

Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy, 81

Dustin Hastings, Carmichaels, 82

Ethan Dai, Quaker Valley, 82

Jordan Mocello, Belle Vernon, 82

Ashton Beighley, Derry, 83

Max Vitale, Neshannock, 83

Matt Morelli, Neshannock, 83

Leon Jiao, Sewickley Academy, 83

Jay Wrona, Mohawk, 83

Seth Tomalski, Belle Vernon, 84

Nolan Wagoner, Quaker Valley, 85

Alan Tarolli, Fort Cherry, 85

Nick Straka, Sewickley Academy, 85

Tucker Bitar, Burrell, 85

Gasparo Porco, Knoch, 85

Evan Bower, Geibel, 85

Reece Pilarski, Riverside, 86

Karan Kad, Sewickley Academy, 86

Braden Dombroski, Fort Cherry, 86

Jacob Ross, McGuffey, 86

Mason Lapana, Carmichaels, 86

Did not qualify

Ryan Tumas, South Park, 87

Jack Edwards, Belle Vernon, 87

Logan Monzak, Elizabeth Forward, 88

Eli Bintrim, Laurel, 88

Josh Lytle, South Side, 88

Colton Sutter, Deer Lakes, 88

Zach Herb, Shenango, 88

Max Sokol, Southmoreland, 88

Gavin Bruce, Shenango, 88

Lucian Kite, Elizabeth Forward, 88

Mason Hopper, Mohawk, 89

Noah Salter, Hopewell, 89

Eion Tiernan, Keystone Oaks, 89

Jake Natale, Shenango, 89

Jayden Diehl, Freeport, 90

Jordan Keller, Ellwood City, 90

Rocco Galmarini, Union, 90

Josh Nesky, South Allegheny, 90

Stephen Evans, Freeport, 91

Braden Benke, Waynesburg, 91

Max Catanzaro, Riverview, 92

Kody Kraeuter, Serra Catholic, 92

Caleb Gilmore, Laurel, 92

Mason Switalski, Waynesburg, 92

Matt Ziembicki-Reedy, Freeport, 93

Wade Brugger, Uniontown, 93

Colton Palonder, Charleroi, 94

Jon Dolan, Seton LaSalle, 94

TJ Betzner, Serra Catholic, 94

Ryan Saginaw, Bishop Canevin, 95

Seth Smith, Laurel, 95

Matthew Sethman, Brownsville, 95

Keigan Hopper, Mohawk, 95

Andrew Pancake, Bishop Canevin, 95

Zachary Buchanich, Deer Lakes, 96

Adam Vas, South Park, 96

Guy Hixon, Neshannock, 96

Logan Augustine, South Park, 96

Lincoln Jansen, Beaver Falls, 98

Joey Presnar, Neshannock, 98

Greg Fox, Uniontown, 98

Tyler Maddix, Bishop Canevin, 99

Josh Wilkins, Mohawk, 99

Elliot Lenhart, Charleroi, 99

Ben Santangelo, Shenango, 99

Dom Colarusso, Carmichaels, 101

Samual Kaminsky, Serra Catholic, 101

Nathan Coski, Bentworth, 101

Mitchell Vuick, Elizabeth Forward, 102

Aiden Froedtert, Knoch, 102

Girls

WPIAL Individual Championships

Class 3A

First round

Youghigheny C.C., Par 72

Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 75

Lihini Ranaweera, Seneca Valley, 77

Katie Rose Rankin, North Allegheny, 78

Ellie Benson, Peters Township, 80

Mya Morgan, Elizabeth Forward, 82

Lucy Brayton, Penn Hills, 83

Lauren Kardos, North Allegheny, 85

Sophia Severns, Peters Township, 85

Madison Sharek, Seneca Valley, 86

Paige Meyers, Oakland Catholic, 86

Ali Boyle, Franklin Regional, 87

Milana Yannascoli, Hempfield Area, 88

Brooke Vowcheck, Peters Township, 89

Anna Kushnir, Mt. Lebanon, 89

Antolena Damico, Penn-Trafford, 89

Madeline Zerega, Mt. Lebanon, 89

Alizabeth Cross, Moon, 91

Maggie Allan, Thomas Jefferson, 92

Megan Manesotis, North Allegheny, 92

Gianna Johnson, Franklin Regional, 92

Ally Brennan, South Fayette, 96

Amelia Severns, Peters Township, 97

Ciara Anderson, Avonworth, 97

Laila Golla, Fox Chapel, 97

Paige Ponteous, Butler, 98

Gina Palladino, Oakland Catholic, 98

Adalena Robb, Norwin, 107

Class 2A

First round

Youghigheny C.C., Par 72

Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 80

Claire Konieczny, Geibel Catholic, 84

Izabela Aigner, Greensburg Central Catholic, 85

Neely Nicholson, Shady Side Academy, 87

Lillie Snow Freeport, 87

Pearl Lundgren, Eden Christian, 88

Gianna Petersen, Bethlehem-Center, 93

Delaney Mulderig, Shady Side Academy, 100

Avery Davis, Waynesburg Central, 100

Anna Yourish, Deer Lakes, 102

Sophia Covelli, Neshannock, 103

Emily Obara, Seton LaSalle, 104

Kennedy Norton, Central Valley, 106

Allison Tepper, Mount Pleasant, 110

Haley Gill, Greensburg Central, 111

Madylin McCommons, Ellwood City, 113

Mya Mrkonja, Central Valley, DQ

Brenna LaMendola, Belle Vernon, WD

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Central Valley 5, Beaver 0

Hopewell 2, Freedom 0

Ligonier Valley 7, North Star 4

Riverview at Valley, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Allderdice at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bethel Park at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Derry at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Washington, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Eden Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

California at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Riverview at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

United at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 2, Pine-Richland 1

North Allegheny 11, Shaler 1

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 3, Baldwin 0

Bethel Park 3, Norwin 0

Peters Township 2, Canon-McMillan 2

Upper St. Clair 16, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Mars 4, Hampton 0

Oakland Catholic 3, Armstrong 2

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 4, Albert Gallatin 0

Connellsville 1, Ringgold 0

Thomas Jefferson 7, Belle Vernon 0

Section 3

Latrobe 12, Greensburg Salem 0

Penn-Trafford 10, Penn Hills 2

Plum 5, Gateway 0

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 1, Blackhawk 0

Moon 6, Trinity 0

South Fayette 1, West Allegheny 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell 3, Beaver 3

North Catholic 3, Avonworth 0

Quaker Valley 5, Ambridge 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 5, Highlands 0

Knoch 0, Burrell 0

Valley 3, Apollo-Ridge 2

Section 4

McGuffey 4, Brownsville 1

Class A

Section 1

Seton LaSalle 11, Jeannette 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Riverview 4

Serra Catholic 4, Steel Valley 0

Section 2

Bentworth 4, Charleroi 1

Chartiers-Houston 6, Beth-Center 1

Waynesburg 8, Monessen 2

Section 3

Freedom 8, Sewickley Academy 0

Mohawk 3, Riverside 1

Eden Christian 3, South Side 2

Nonsection

Mt. Pleasant 3, South Park 2

Springdale 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

McKeesport 6, East Allegheny 0

Franklin Regional 1, Montour 1

Carrick at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Kiski Area at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Carlynton at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Carrick at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Norwin 0

Latrobe 5, Hempfield 0

Penn-Trafford 4, Connellsville 1

Section 2

Mars 4, North Hills 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Derry 4, Greensburg Salem 1

Mt. Pleasant 3, Valley 1

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 5, West Mifflin 0

Section 4

Beaver 5, Blackhawk 0

Sewickley Academy 5, Neshannock 0

Section 5

Quaker Valley 4, Hopewell 0

Montour 3, Keystone Oaks 2

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, (n)

Section 5

Armstrong 3, Highlands 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 3, Riverside 0

Section 3

Charleroi 3, Southmoreland 2

Brownsville 3, Washington 0

Waynesburg 3, Beth-Center 0

Bentworth 3, Yough 0

Section 4

Quaker Valley 3, New Brighton 0

Class A

Section 3

Cornell 3, Northgate 0

Section 4

Leechburg 3, Trinity Christian 1

Nonsection

Mohawk 3, Aliquippa 0

North Catholic 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Carlynton 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Eden Christian 3, Rochester 0

Union 3, Ellwood City 2

Hampton 3, Mars 0

Highlands at Knoch, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Hundred (W. Va.) 1

North Hills 3, Hempfield 1

Ringgold 3, McGuffey 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton at Woodland Hills, 7:15 p.m.

McKeesport at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Moon at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:10 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Highlands, 7:45 p.m.

Latrobe at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Waynesburg Central, 6 p.m.

Beth-Center at Washington, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sto-Rox, 7:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Apollo-Ridge at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.

Burrell at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Valley, 6 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

California at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 6:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Hillcrest Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Riverview at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Gateway at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.