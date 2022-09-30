High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 29, 2022
Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 11:57 PM
High schools
Field hockey
Thursday’s results
Section 3A
Pine-Richland 12, Hempfield 0
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 6, Winchester Thurston 0
Shady Side 2, Oakland Catholic 0
Football
Thursday’s result
City League
Allderdice 50, Brashear 8
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Moon at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Big East
Gateway at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big Seven
Latrobe at Trinity, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Montour, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 6
Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Valley at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Western Hills
Avonworth at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at South Park, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Burrell at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Derry at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Yough, 7 p.m.
Century
Charleroi at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Washington, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Black Hills
Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at California, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Berlin-Brothersvalley at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Union, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Windber, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
University Prep at Perry, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Freedom at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
South Side at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Eastern
District 8
Nonconference
Carrick at Steubenville Central Catholic, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Westinghouse at Kennedy Catholic, 3 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 1, North Allegheny 0
Fox Chapel 3, Pine-Richland 0
Seneca Valley 5, Central Catholic 1
Shaler 4, North Hills 1
Section 2
Allderdice 8, Hempfield 0
Norwin 2, Canon-McMillan 0
Peters Township 3, Baldwin 1
Mt. Lebanon 1, Upper St. Clair 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 3, Hampton 2
North Catholic 3, Mars 2
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 2, Blackhawk 1
Moon at Central Valley, ppd.
South Fayette 4, Ambridge 4
Montour 1, West Allegheny 0
Section 3
Bethel Park 4, Laurel Highlands 1
Thomas Jefferson 4, Connellsville 1
Trinity 3, Albert Gallatin 1
Section 4
Gateway 11, McKeesport 1
Penn Hills 1, Latrobe 0
Franklin Regional 1, Penn-Trafford 0
Plum at Obama Academy, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks 1, Elizabeth Forward 0
West Mifflin 8, South Allegheny 1
South Park 1, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
Greensburg Salem 2, Derry 1
Shady Side Academy 2, Deer Lakes 1
Section 3
Brownsville 4, Mt. Pleasant 3
McGuffey 5, Washington 1
Belle Vernon 5, Waynesburg 0
Yough 5, Southoreland 0
Section 4
Beaver 3, Hopewell 0
Quaker Valley 8, Riverside 0
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 7, Neshannock 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Beaver County Christian 0
Sewickley Academy 3, South Side 1
Section 2
Charleroi 10, Beth-Center 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Ligonier Valley 0
Section 3
Springdale 5, Aquinas Academy 1
Burrell 4, St. Joseph 0
Winchester Thurston 5, Trinity Christian 1
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 1, Chartiers-Houston 0,
Seton LaSalle 6, Brentwood 0
Carlynton 3, Serra Catholic 1
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Ringgold 9, Uniontown 0
Class A
Section 2
South Allegheny 2, Monessen 1
Nonsection
Mt. Pleasant 4, Connellsville 0
West Mifflin 6, McKeesport 1
Quaker Valley 1, Riverside 0
Waynesburg at Brownsville, ppd.
Yough 1, Penn-Trafford 0
Friday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana at Obama Academy, 3 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL section doubles championships
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
At Franklin Regional
Semifinals
Lucy Zheng/Michelle Yan (Franklin Regional) d. Avery Massaro/Taylor Shanefelter (Latrobe), 6-1, 6-0; Ellen Liu/Hannah Zheng (Franklin Regional) d. Olivia Orowitz/Lexi Colianni (Kiski Area), 6-0, 6-0
Consolation
Massaro/Shanefelter (Latrobe) d. Orowitz/Colianni (Kiski Area), 6-2, 6-1
Championship
Liu/H. Zheng (Franklin Regional) d. L. Zheng/Yan (Franklin Regional), 2-6, 6-3, 6-1
Section 2
At North Allegheny
First round
Emily Wincko/Abby Swirsding (North Allegheny) d. Claire Magness/Reese Hannah (Mars), 10-0; Anna Winland/Bridget Elms (Seneca Valley) d. Cami Keistkowski/Natalie Ondo (Shaler), 10-6; Ava Neff/Sydney Blewett (Moon) d. Jillian Clark/Ali Smith (Butler), 10-6; Lily Hynds/Rachel Smith (Pine-Richland) d. Addie Siegworth/Veronica Sciulli (North Hills); Reagan Dougherty/Eileen Hu (North Allegheny) d. Kylie Staudt/Sydney Boucher (Seneca Valley), 10-3; Cece Crowley/Reese Hannah (Mars) d. Mikayla Turner/Cameron Hanratty (Butler), 10-2; Ellie Kim/Anna Tikhomirova (North Hills) d. Samy Ravichandran/Kiana Strahotin (Pine-Richland), 10-4; Greer Erhard/Ria Khazanchi (Moon) d. Eliza Wiles/Paige Sigmund (Shaler), 10-3
Quarterfinals
Wincko/Swirsding (North Allegheny) d. Winland/Elms (Seneca Valley), 10-1; Hynds/Smith (Pine-Richland) d. Neff/Blewett (Moon), 10-3; Crowley/Hannah (Mars) d. Dougherty/Hu (North Allegheny), 11-9; Kim/Tikhomirova (North Hills) d. Erhard/Khazanchi (Moon), 10-10 (7-5)
Semifinals
Wincko/Swirsding (North Allegheny) d. Hynds/Smith (Pine-Richland), 6-0, 6-2; Crowley/Hannah (Mars) d. Kim/Tikhomirova (North Hills), 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
Consolation
Hynds/Smith (Pine-Richland) d. Kim/Tikhomirova (North Hills), 1-6, 6-0, 7-5
Championship
Wincko/Swirsding (North Allegheny) d. Crowley/Hannah (Mars), 6-1, 6-0
Section 4
At Bethel Park
First round
Sophia Cunningham/Sylvie Eriksen (Mt. Lebanon) d. Meghan Torpey/Katie O’Brien (Canon-McMillan), 10-1; Emma Smith/Julia Gobbie (Bethel Park) d. Kristina Bozek/Addy Agnew (Trinity), 10-1; Jess Kiss/Kate Miller (West Allegheny) d. Kayla Lumish/Reilly Castin (Upper St. Clair), 11-10 (2); Adisyn Moorhead/Keiran Moorhead (Peters Township) d. Shreya Rathi/Sia Matreja (South Fayette), 10-0; Evie Ellenberger/Claire Loomis (Upper St. Clair) d. Kayla Hay/Rose DiStefano (West Allegheny), 10-3; Carly Grant/Michelle Yang (Mt. Lebanon) d. Cassidy Griffith/Samantha Santvennur (Peters Township), 10-1; Hannah Patterson/Ayushi Jani (South Fayette) d. Anna Beachy/Sienna Fell (Canon-McMillan), 10-8; Lily Sierka/Katie Petersen (Bethel Park) d. Julia Luzar/Miranda Rhinehart (Trinity), 10-1
Quarterfinals
Cunningham/Eriksen (Mt. Lebanon) d. Smith/Gobbie (Bethel Park), 10-4; A. Moorhead/K. Moorhead (Peters Township) d. Kiss/Miller (West Allegheny), 10-7; Ellenberger/Loomis (Upper St. Clair) d. Grant/Yang (Mt. Lebanon), 10-3; Sierka/Petersen (Bethel Park) d. Patterson/Jani (South Fayette), 10-1
Semifinals
Cunningham/Eriksen (Mt. Lebanon) d. A. Moorhead/K. Moorhead (Peters Township), 6-0, 6-3; Ellenberger/Loomis (Upper St. Clair) d. Sierka/Petersen (Bethel Park), 3-6, 6-2, 7-5
Consolation
Sierka/Petersen (Bethel Park) d. A. Moorhead/K. Moorhead (Peters Township), 6-2, 6-2
Championship
Ellenberger/Loomis (Upper St. Clair) d. Cunningham/Eriksen (Mt. Lebanon), 6-4, 6-2
Class 2A
Section 1
At Valley
Semifinals
Sasha Hoffman/Gigi Pediconi (Greensburg Central Catholic) d. Anna Buterbaugh/Tess Kuzneski (Indiana), 6-1, 5-7, 6-1; Elisabeth Irvin/Marissa Barca (Valley) d. Sophia Smithnosky/Emily Marne (Mt. Pleasant), 6-1, 6-3
Consolation
Smithnosky/Marne (Mt. Pleasant) d. Buterbaugh/Kuzneski (Indiana), 7-5, 6-4
Championship
Hoffman/Pediconi (Greensburg Central Catholic) d. Irvin/Barca (Valley), 7-5, 6-2
Section 3
At Hampton Community Park
Semifinals
Ally Bauer/Lindey Greb (Knoch) d. Grace Stitt/Heidi Kroenberg (Hampton), 6-3, 6-0; Ava Santora/Jade Nether (Knoch) d. Riley Pylant/Katie Hardy (North Catholic), 6-2, 6-0
Consolation
Stitt/Kroenberg (Hampton) d. Pylant/Hardy (North Catholic), 6-3, 7-6 (4)
Championship
Bauer/Greb (Knoch) d. Santora/Nether (Knoch), 6-3, 6-1
Section 4
At Blackhawk
Consolation
Rachel Hardek/Lana Gagne (Central Valley) d. Elena Noga/Lindsey Urban (Neshannock), 6-1, 6-0
Championship
Chloe DeSanzo/Anna Mrkonja (Beaver) d. Rayna Thakkar/Gwyn Belt (Sewickley Academy), 6-5, 7-5
Section 5
At Sewickley Academy
Consolation
Polia Vladeva/Julia Samarin (Keystone Oaks) d. Mackenzie Frederick/Samantha Boyle (Montour), 2-6, 6-0, 6-4
Championship
Peja Cruise/Chloe Sadowski (Montour) d. Joyce Olawaiye/Loren Barnes (Quaker Valley), 2-6, 6-1, 6-1
Class 2A
Section 3
Highlands 3, Riverview 2
Section 4
Ellwood City 4, Beaver Falls 1
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 3
Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway at Woodland Hills, (n)
Hampton 3, West Mifflin 0
Plum 3, McKeesport 0
Section 2
Trinity 3, Montour 1
West Allegheny 3, Chartiers Valley 1
South Fayette at Moon, (n)
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Laurel Highlands 1
Ringgold 3, Belle Vernon 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, Connellsville 0
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, (n)
Section 4
North Catholic 3, Ambridge 0
Blackhawk 3, New Castle 0
Mars 3, Knoch 0
Section 5
Armstrong 3, Kiski Area 0
Indiana 3, Franklin Regional 0
Latrobe 3, Highlands 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver 3, Mohawk 0
Ellwood City at Riverside, (n)
Shenango 3, Laurel 0
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 3, Brentwood 0
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, (n)
South Park 3, Fort Cherry 0
Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 0
Section 3
Brownsville 3, McGuffey 0
Southmoreland 3, Beth-Center 0
Washington at Bentworth, (n)
Waynesburg 3, Yough 0
Section 4
Avonworth 3, New Brighton 0
Central Valley 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Quaker Valley 3, Freedom 0
Hopewell 3, Sto-Rox 0
Section 5
Freeport 3, Apollo-Ridge 0
Burrell 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Deer Lakes 3, Neighborhood Academy 0
Derry 3, Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 3, Aliquippa 0
Union 3, Beaver County Christian 1
Burgettstown 3, South Side 1
Section 2
California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Mapletown 3, Carmichaels 0
Frazier 3, West Greene 1
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Northgate, (n)
Carlynton 3, Hillcrest Christian 0
Chartiers-Houston at Eden Christian, (n)
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 0
Riverview at Serra Catholic, (n)
Leechburg 3, Springdale 0
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Pine-Richland, (n)
Canon-McMillan 3, Butler 0
Penn Hills 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Lincoln Park 3, Rochester 0
North Allegheny 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Oakland Catholic 1 at Peters Township 3
Upper St. Clair 3, North Hills 0
