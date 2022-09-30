TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 29, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 11:57 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

Section 3A

Pine-Richland 12, Hempfield 0

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 6, Winchester Thurston 0

Shady Side 2, Oakland Catholic 0

Football

Thursday’s result

City League

Allderdice 50, Brashear 8

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Moon at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Big East

Gateway at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Seven

Latrobe at Trinity, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Mars at Highlands, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Aliquippa at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Montour, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Valley at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Western Hills

Avonworth at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at South Park, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Derry at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Yough, 7 p.m.

Century

Charleroi at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Avella, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at California, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Beaver at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Berlin-Brothersvalley at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Union, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Windber, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

University Prep at Perry, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Freedom at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

South Side at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Eastern

Jeannette at Riverview, noon

District 8

Nonconference

Carrick at Steubenville Central Catholic, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Kennedy Catholic, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 1, North Allegheny 0

Fox Chapel 3, Pine-Richland 0

Seneca Valley 5, Central Catholic 1

Shaler 4, North Hills 1

Section 2

Allderdice 8, Hempfield 0

Norwin 2, Canon-McMillan 0

Peters Township 3, Baldwin 1

Mt. Lebanon 1, Upper St. Clair 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 1, Armstrong 0

Kiski Area 3, Hampton 2

North Catholic 3, Mars 2

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 2, Blackhawk 1

Moon at Central Valley, ppd.

South Fayette 4, Ambridge 4

Montour 1, West Allegheny 0

Section 3

Bethel Park 4, Laurel Highlands 1

Thomas Jefferson 4, Connellsville 1

Trinity 3, Albert Gallatin 1

Ringgold 10, Uniontown 1

Section 4

Gateway 11, McKeesport 1

Penn Hills 1, Latrobe 0

Franklin Regional 1, Penn-Trafford 0

Plum at Obama Academy, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks 1, Elizabeth Forward 0

West Mifflin 8, South Allegheny 1

South Park 1, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Greensburg Salem 2, Derry 1

Knoch 6, Jeannette 1

Freeport 3, Leechburg 1

Shady Side Academy 2, Deer Lakes 1

Section 3

Brownsville 4, Mt. Pleasant 3

McGuffey 5, Washington 1

Belle Vernon 5, Waynesburg 0

Yough 5, Southoreland 0

Section 4

Beaver 3, Hopewell 0

Avonworth 7, Mohawk 0

Quaker Valley 8, Riverside 0

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 7, Neshannock 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Beaver County Christian 0

Sewickley Academy 3, South Side 1

Section 2

Charleroi 10, Beth-Center 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Ligonier Valley 0

Section 3

Springdale 5, Aquinas Academy 1

Burrell 4, St. Joseph 0

Winchester Thurston 5, Trinity Christian 1

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 1, Chartiers-Houston 0,

Seton LaSalle 6, Brentwood 0

Carlynton 3, Serra Catholic 1

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Ringgold 9, Uniontown 0

Class A

Section 2

South Allegheny 2, Monessen 1

Nonsection

Mt. Pleasant 4, Connellsville 0

West Mifflin 6, McKeesport 1

Quaker Valley 1, Riverside 0

Waynesburg at Brownsville, ppd.

Yough 1, Penn-Trafford 0

Friday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Obama Academy, 3 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL section doubles championships

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

Semifinals

Lucy Zheng/Michelle Yan (Franklin Regional) d. Avery Massaro/Taylor Shanefelter (Latrobe), 6-1, 6-0; Ellen Liu/Hannah Zheng (Franklin Regional) d. Olivia Orowitz/Lexi Colianni (Kiski Area), 6-0, 6-0

Consolation

Massaro/Shanefelter (Latrobe) d. Orowitz/Colianni (Kiski Area), 6-2, 6-1

Championship

Liu/H. Zheng (Franklin Regional) d. L. Zheng/Yan (Franklin Regional), 2-6, 6-3, 6-1

Section 2

At North Allegheny

First round

Emily Wincko/Abby Swirsding (North Allegheny) d. Claire Magness/Reese Hannah (Mars), 10-0; Anna Winland/Bridget Elms (Seneca Valley) d. Cami Keistkowski/Natalie Ondo (Shaler), 10-6; Ava Neff/Sydney Blewett (Moon) d. Jillian Clark/Ali Smith (Butler), 10-6; Lily Hynds/Rachel Smith (Pine-Richland) d. Addie Siegworth/Veronica Sciulli (North Hills); Reagan Dougherty/Eileen Hu (North Allegheny) d. Kylie Staudt/Sydney Boucher (Seneca Valley), 10-3; Cece Crowley/Reese Hannah (Mars) d. Mikayla Turner/Cameron Hanratty (Butler), 10-2; Ellie Kim/Anna Tikhomirova (North Hills) d. Samy Ravichandran/Kiana Strahotin (Pine-Richland), 10-4; Greer Erhard/Ria Khazanchi (Moon) d. Eliza Wiles/Paige Sigmund (Shaler), 10-3

Quarterfinals

Wincko/Swirsding (North Allegheny) d. Winland/Elms (Seneca Valley), 10-1; Hynds/Smith (Pine-Richland) d. Neff/Blewett (Moon), 10-3; Crowley/Hannah (Mars) d. Dougherty/Hu (North Allegheny), 11-9; Kim/Tikhomirova (North Hills) d. Erhard/Khazanchi (Moon), 10-10 (7-5)

Semifinals

Wincko/Swirsding (North Allegheny) d. Hynds/Smith (Pine-Richland), 6-0, 6-2; Crowley/Hannah (Mars) d. Kim/Tikhomirova (North Hills), 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Consolation

Hynds/Smith (Pine-Richland) d. Kim/Tikhomirova (North Hills), 1-6, 6-0, 7-5

Championship

Wincko/Swirsding (North Allegheny) d. Crowley/Hannah (Mars), 6-1, 6-0

Section 4

At Bethel Park

First round

Sophia Cunningham/Sylvie Eriksen (Mt. Lebanon) d. Meghan Torpey/Katie O’Brien (Canon-McMillan), 10-1; Emma Smith/Julia Gobbie (Bethel Park) d. Kristina Bozek/Addy Agnew (Trinity), 10-1; Jess Kiss/Kate Miller (West Allegheny) d. Kayla Lumish/Reilly Castin (Upper St. Clair), 11-10 (2); Adisyn Moorhead/Keiran Moorhead (Peters Township) d. Shreya Rathi/Sia Matreja (South Fayette), 10-0; Evie Ellenberger/Claire Loomis (Upper St. Clair) d. Kayla Hay/Rose DiStefano (West Allegheny), 10-3; Carly Grant/Michelle Yang (Mt. Lebanon) d. Cassidy Griffith/Samantha Santvennur (Peters Township), 10-1; Hannah Patterson/Ayushi Jani (South Fayette) d. Anna Beachy/Sienna Fell (Canon-McMillan), 10-8; Lily Sierka/Katie Petersen (Bethel Park) d. Julia Luzar/Miranda Rhinehart (Trinity), 10-1

Quarterfinals

Cunningham/Eriksen (Mt. Lebanon) d. Smith/Gobbie (Bethel Park), 10-4; A. Moorhead/K. Moorhead (Peters Township) d. Kiss/Miller (West Allegheny), 10-7; Ellenberger/Loomis (Upper St. Clair) d. Grant/Yang (Mt. Lebanon), 10-3; Sierka/Petersen (Bethel Park) d. Patterson/Jani (South Fayette), 10-1

Semifinals

Cunningham/Eriksen (Mt. Lebanon) d. A. Moorhead/K. Moorhead (Peters Township), 6-0, 6-3; Ellenberger/Loomis (Upper St. Clair) d. Sierka/Petersen (Bethel Park), 3-6, 6-2, 7-5

Consolation

Sierka/Petersen (Bethel Park) d. A. Moorhead/K. Moorhead (Peters Township), 6-2, 6-2

Championship

Ellenberger/Loomis (Upper St. Clair) d. Cunningham/Eriksen (Mt. Lebanon), 6-4, 6-2

Class 2A

Section 1

At Valley

Semifinals

Sasha Hoffman/Gigi Pediconi (Greensburg Central Catholic) d. Anna Buterbaugh/Tess Kuzneski (Indiana), 6-1, 5-7, 6-1; Elisabeth Irvin/Marissa Barca (Valley) d. Sophia Smithnosky/Emily Marne (Mt. Pleasant), 6-1, 6-3

Consolation

Smithnosky/Marne (Mt. Pleasant) d. Buterbaugh/Kuzneski (Indiana), 7-5, 6-4

Championship

Hoffman/Pediconi (Greensburg Central Catholic) d. Irvin/Barca (Valley), 7-5, 6-2

Section 3

At Hampton Community Park

Semifinals

Ally Bauer/Lindey Greb (Knoch) d. Grace Stitt/Heidi Kroenberg (Hampton), 6-3, 6-0; Ava Santora/Jade Nether (Knoch) d. Riley Pylant/Katie Hardy (North Catholic), 6-2, 6-0

Consolation

Stitt/Kroenberg (Hampton) d. Pylant/Hardy (North Catholic), 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Championship

Bauer/Greb (Knoch) d. Santora/Nether (Knoch), 6-3, 6-1

Section 4

At Blackhawk

Consolation

Rachel Hardek/Lana Gagne (Central Valley) d. Elena Noga/Lindsey Urban (Neshannock), 6-1, 6-0

Championship

Chloe DeSanzo/Anna Mrkonja (Beaver) d. Rayna Thakkar/Gwyn Belt (Sewickley Academy), 6-5, 7-5

Section 5

At Sewickley Academy

Consolation

Polia Vladeva/Julia Samarin (Keystone Oaks) d. Mackenzie Frederick/Samantha Boyle (Montour), 2-6, 6-0, 6-4

Championship

Peja Cruise/Chloe Sadowski (Montour) d. Joyce Olawaiye/Loren Barnes (Quaker Valley), 2-6, 6-1, 6-1

Class 2A

Section 3

Highlands 3, Riverview 2

Section 4

Ellwood City 4, Beaver Falls 1

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 3

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway at Woodland Hills, (n)

Hampton 3, West Mifflin 0

Plum 3, McKeesport 0

Section 2

Trinity 3, Montour 1

West Allegheny 3, Chartiers Valley 1

South Fayette at Moon, (n)

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Laurel Highlands 1

Ringgold 3, Belle Vernon 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Connellsville 0

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, (n)

Section 4

North Catholic 3, Ambridge 0

Blackhawk 3, New Castle 0

Mars 3, Knoch 0

Section 5

Armstrong 3, Kiski Area 0

Indiana 3, Franklin Regional 0

Latrobe 3, Highlands 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 3, Mohawk 0

Ellwood City at Riverside, (n)

Shenango 3, Laurel 0

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 3, Brentwood 0

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, (n)

South Park 3, Fort Cherry 0

Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 0

Section 3

Brownsville 3, McGuffey 0

Southmoreland 3, Beth-Center 0

Washington at Bentworth, (n)

Waynesburg 3, Yough 0

Section 4

Avonworth 3, New Brighton 0

Central Valley 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Quaker Valley 3, Freedom 0

Hopewell 3, Sto-Rox 0

Section 5

Freeport 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Burrell 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Deer Lakes 3, Neighborhood Academy 0

Derry 3, Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver 3, Aliquippa 0

Union 3, Beaver County Christian 1

Burgettstown 3, South Side 1

Section 2

Avella at Geibel, (n)

California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Mapletown 3, Carmichaels 0

Frazier 3, West Greene 1

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Northgate, (n)

Carlynton 3, Hillcrest Christian 0

Chartiers-Houston at Eden Christian, (n)

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 0

Riverview at Serra Catholic, (n)

Leechburg 3, Springdale 0

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Pine-Richland, (n)

Canon-McMillan 3, Butler 0

Penn Hills 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Lincoln Park 3, Rochester 0

North Allegheny 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Oakland Catholic 1 at Peters Township 3

Upper St. Clair 3, North Hills 0

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

