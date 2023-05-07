High school scores, summaries and schedules in WPIAL sports
Saturday, May 6, 2023 | 10:29 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Saturday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 12, North Allegheny 10
Seneca Valley 6, Butler 1
Class 5A
Section 2
Bethel Park 11, Trinity 1
Peters Township 14, Connellsville 3
Class 4A
Section 1
Section 2
Ringgold 5, Albert Gallatin 0
Laurel Highlands 8, Uniontown 2
Section 4
North Catholic 10, Kiski Area 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth 10, Beth-Center 0
Chartiers-Houston 17, Frazier 0
Section 2
Laurel 11, Freedom 0
Laurel 6, Freedom 1
New Brighton 10, Aliquippa 0
New Brighton 10, Aliquippa 0
South Side 2, Seton LaSalle 0
Section 3
Class A
Section 1
California 6, Avella 3
Fort Cherry 11, Mapletown 1
Section 2
Union 15, St. Joseph 0
Union 18, St. Joseph 0
Nonsection
Franklin Regional 9, Thomas Jefferson 4
Moon 8, Quaker Valley 4
Sunday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 3 p.m.
Lacrosse
Saturday’s results
Boys
Nonsection
Trinity 12, Canon-McMillan 9
Girls
Nonsection
South Fayette 10, Plum 9
Softball
Saturday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 13, Mt. Lebanon 12
Class 4A
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 10, Uniontown 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Section 4
South Park 3, Brownsville 2
Class 2A
Section 3
Charleroi 12, Fort Cherry 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 12, Burgettstown 2
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph at Springdale, ppd.
Tennis
WPIAL Team Championship
Monday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Class 3A
Franklin Regional at North Allegheny; Shady Side Academy vs. Upper St. Clair; Peters Township vs. Gateway; Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chape
Class 2A
Hampton vs. Sewickley Academy, at Nichols Courts; North Catholic at Valley; Winchester Thurston at South Park; Chartiers Valley vs. Quaker Valley
Track and field
Saturday’s results
Pine-Richland Invitational
Boys
100: 1. William Smith, Woodland Hills, 10.93; 2. Benny Whitaker, McDowell, 11.02; 3. Camden Bryant, Mercyhurst Prep, 11.05; 4. Kyle Birkmire, General McLane, 11.06; 5. Lease Lacks, Carlynton, 11.12; 6. Adam Piper, Latrobe, 11.14; 7. Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds, 11.15; 8. Jason Ellman, Mercyhurst Prep, 11.16
200: 1. Jacob Thompson, Mars, 22.13; 2. Nick Hartwick, Pine-Richland, 22.47; 3. Camden Bryant, Mercyhurst Prep, 22.52; 4. Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds, 22.77; 5. Kyle Birkmire, General McLane, 22.81; 6. Jacob Pittman, Latrobe, 22.91; 7. Alfred Prunty, Woodland Hills, 22.95; 8. Jacy Wills, Woodland Hills, 23.02
400: 1. Jacob Thompson, Mars, 49.51; 2. Jacy Wills, Woodland Hills, 49.87; 3. PJ McNeal, Plum, 49.94; 4. Brad Gelly, Pine-Richland, 50.21; 5. Da’Karri Williams, Beaver Falls, 51.82; 6. Cole Brunton, Latrobe, 52.20; 7. Zachary Kovell, Hopewell, 52.45; 8. JaAir, McCracken, Aliquippa, 52.46
800: 1. Dale Hall, Hampton, 1:55.79; 2. Ben McLean, Pine-Richland, 1:57.13; 3. Kayden Lightner, North Hills, 1:58.17; 4. Ethan Barnett, Seneca Valley, 1:58.92; 5. Nicolin Pierce, McDowell, 1:59.19; 6. Ben Gaunt, Trinity Christian, 2:00.26; 7. Charlie Stafford, Shady Side Academy, 2:00.79; 8. Ethan Webb, General McLane, 2:00.87
1,600: 1. Dale Hall, Hampton, 4:20.16; 2. Eli Dewitt, Seneca Valley, 4:24.95; 3. Michael Braun, Freeport, 4:26.87; 4. Dominic Flitcraft, Hopewell, 4:29.09; 5. Aaron Tressler, Greensburg Salem, 4:32.69; 6. Zach Kruse, Deer Lakes, 4:32.90; 7. Christopher Blech, Hampton, 4:34.82; 8. Ryan Domencic, Seneca Valley, 4:37.19
3,200: 1. Kamden Kramer, McDowell, 9:20.25; 2. Dominic Flitcraft, Hopewell, 9:21.94; 3. Michael Braun, Freeport, 9:23.83; 4. Ben Schrumpf, Fort Lebeouf, 9:36.34; 5. Max Smith, Seneca Valley, 9:55.02; 6. Logan Byerly, Harbor Creek, 9:56.42; 7. Christopher Blech, Hampton, 10:00.05; 8. Kevin McLoughlin, Pine-Richland, 10:03.75
110 hurdles: 1. Logan Anderson, General McLane, 15.48; 2. Isaac Wetzel, Freeport, 15.50; 3. Gamaliel Mogire, North Hills, 15.72; 4. Sondre Lunde, Burgettstown, 15.99; 5. Landon Crissman, Armstrong, 16.28; 6. Tyler Lewis, Hopewell, 16.34; 7. Garett Skinner, Fort Lebeouf, 16.70; 8. Isaac Conners, Mercyhurst Prep, 16.93
300 hurdles: 1. Gamaliel Mogire, North Hills, 39.33; 2. Isaac Wetzel, Freeport, 39.39; 3. Logan Anderson, General McLane, 40.99; 4. Brad Gelly, Pine-Richland, 41.26; 5. Kyler Matson, Seneca Valley, 41.90; 6. Za’asun McElvy, Beaver Falls, 41.94; 7. Charlie Dosch, Armstrong, 42.35; 8. Sondre Lunde, Burgettstown, 42.72
400 relay: 1. Pine-Richland, 42.71; 2. McDowell, 43.30; 3. Latrobe, 43.51; 4. Woodland Hills, 43.64; 5. Mercyhurst Prep, 43.75; 6. General McLane, 43.88; 7. Carlynton, 44.01; 8. Hopewell, 44.38
1,600 relay: 1. Carlynton, 3:29.80; 2. Mars, 3:30.12; 3. Franklin Regional, 3:30.56; 4. Reynolds, 3:32.33; 5. Seneca Valley, 3:32.50; 6. McDowell, 3:35.96; 7. Trinity Christian, 3:37.07; 8. Knoch, 3:37.14
3,200 relay: 1. McDowell, 8:17.97; 2. Fort Lebeouf, 8:24.99; 3. Ellwood City, 8:33.80; 4. Franklin Regional, 8:35.60; 5. Harbor Creek, 8:38.16; 6. Latrobe, 8:40.96; 7. North Hills, 8:44.42; 8. Fox Chapel, 8:47.07
Long jump: 1. George Tabor, Fox Chapel, 22-5; 2. Matthew Essey, Hopewell, 22-10.5; 3. Rayjier Jackson, McDowell, 21-9; 4. Ryan Lewis, Carlynton, 21-5; 5. Jason Ellman, Mercyhurst Prep, 21-2.5; 6. Eric James, North Hills, 21-1; 7. Jayden Price, Seneca Valley, 20-9.25; 8. Demarcus Walker, Aliquippa, 20-3.75
Triple jump: 1. Jayden Price, Seneca Valley, 43-3.75; 2. Rayjier Jackson, McDowell, 42-8.25; 3. Jeremy Frazao, Fairview, 42-7.5; 4. Kollin Stevens, Latrobe, 42-3.25; 5. George Tabor, Fox Chapel, 42-2; 6. Donovan Walker, Aliquippa, 40-11.5; 7. Mark Povich, Shaler, 40-3; 8. Brody Diehl, North Hills, 40-0.75
High jump: 1. Emery Moye, Pine-Richland, 6-3; 2. George Tabor, Fox Chapel, 6-1; 3. Kyle Mancing, Seneca Valley, 6-1; 4. Jacob Williams, Wilmington, 5-11; 5. Evan Kurpakis, Mars, 5-11; 6. Jeremy Frazao, Fairview, 5-11; 7. Boden Gushie, Harbor Creek, 5-11; 8. Nicolas Desanto, McDowell, 5-11
Pole vault: 1. Solomon Glavach, Wilmington, 15-2; 2. Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem, 14-0; 3. Ryan Handron, North Allegheny, 13-6; 4. Conner McChesney, Fort Leboeuf, 13-0; 5. Jake Jones, Pine-Richland, 13-0; 6. Jack Silvis, Franklin Regional, 12-6; 7. Jack Mill, Pine-Richland, 12-0; 7. Brody Campbell, Latrobe, 12-0
Discus: 1. Pierce Cannon, Woodland Hills, 135-3; 2. Mason Kraeer, Trinity, 132-1; 3. Nicholas Krahe, Harbor Creek, 130-2; 4. Louis Ryan, Fort Cherry, 129-9; 5. Rylan Henry, Carlynton, 129-6; 6. Ryan Visosky, McDowell, 129-1; 7. Dillon Mayer, General McLane, 128-6; 8. Austin Hallock, Fairview, 124-6
Shot put: 1. Nicholas Krahe, Harbor Creek, 53-0; 2. Mason Miles, Fox Chapel, 48-9.75; 3. Pierce Cannon, Woodland Hills, 47-11.75; 4. Jason McBride, Aliquippa, 46-1.75; 5. Austin Hallock, Fairview, 46-0; 6. Andrew Nesler, Franklin Regional, 45-5.75; 7. Ryan Visosky, McDowell, 44-10.5; 8. Ayden Thompson, Greensburg Salem, 44-6.5
Javelin: 1. Christian Santiago, McDowell, 169-5; 2. Ryan Beam, Pine-Richland, 150-9; 3. Tyler Bender, Highlands, 146-3; 4. Dreshawn Sanders, Woodland Hills, 142-1; 5. Cole Pawich, Chartiers-Houston, 141-10; 6. Corey Bouchelle, Fort Cherry, 141-10; 7. Aidan Gardner, Wilmington, 140-6; 8. Jack Martin, North Hills, 139-6
Girls
100: 1. Monroe Law, Franklin Regional, 12.02; 2. Hayzes Robinson, Avonworth/Northgate, 12.29; 3. Jordynn Carter, Carlynton, 12.44; 4. Brooke Signorella, Highlands, 12.50; 5. Simaya Ausby, Aliquippa, 12.55; 6. Georgia Rottinghaus, Pine-Richland, 12.67; 7. Madison Sheffey, Woodland Hills, 12.73; 8. Alena Urbanowicz, Fort Leboeuf, 12.78
200: 1. Madison Sheffey, Woodland Hills, 26.21; 2. Maya Jeckavitch, Wilmington, 26.35; 3. Lauryn Speicher, Hopewell, 26.37; 4. Morgan Duker, Mars, 26.41; 5. Georgia Rottinghaus, Pine-Richland, 26.53; 6. Peyton Mermon, Burgettstown, 26.82
400: 1. Morgan Duker, Mars, 59.40; 2. Emma Palmieri, Hopewell, 1:00.42; 3. Grace Ermlich, Avonworth/Northgate, 1:00.62; 4. Clarie Riehl, Seneca Valley, 1:00.73; 5. Peyton Mermon, Burgettstown, 1:00.93; 6. Maya Jeckavitch, Wilmington, 1:00.94; 7. Annie Atwood, Armstrong, 1:00.98; 8. Hannah Sahr, Shaler, 1:01.39
800: 1. Isabel Owens, Fairview, 2:22.34; 2. Rhyley Bendel, Shady Side Academy, 2:24.58; 3. Riley Mayer, Mars, 2:25.35; 4. Angelina Hunkele, Pine-Richland, 2:25.84; 5. Karis McElhaney, Greenville, 2:25.88; 6. Riley Franz, North Hills, 2:25.94; 7. Regan Reilly, Latrobe, 2:26.12
1,600: 1. Natalie McLean, Pine-Richland, 4:57.52; 2. Karis McElhaney, Greenville, 5:14.06; 3. Tiffany Miller, Montour, 5:14.74; 4. Maren Iski, Pine-Richland, 5:15.58; 5. Kaylee Foringer, Trinity, 5:16.54; 6. Rhyley Bendel, Shady Side Academy, 5:21.34; 7. Emerson Skatell, Latrobe, 5:22.71; 8. Hayden Palmer, McDowell, 5:23.41
3,200: 1. Chelsea Hartman, Shady Side Academy, 11:19.25; 2. Lakyn Schaltenbrand, Montour, 11:22.30; 3. Hannah Palmer, McDowell, 11:34.38; 4. Kevyn Fish, Hampton, 11:39.80; 5. Teagan Yurocko, Pine-Richland, 11:40.00; 6. Maia Getz, North Allegheny, 11:47.47; 7. Ella Wieczorek, General McLane, 11:49.82; 8. Bridget Shaver, Oakland Catholic, 11:51.26
100 hurdles: 1. Ny’Asia Benton, Obama Academy, 14.89; 2. Abigail Paterline, Franklin Regional, 15.56; 3. Anna Troutman, Fox Chapel, 15.69; 4. Autumn Flowers, Mars, 16.02; 5. Alexandria Hartman, Franklin Regional, 16.30; 6. Erin Schaeffer, Freeport, 16.34; 7. Brylee Bodnar, Latrobe, 16.41; 8. Abby Satina, Pine-Richland, 16.61
300 hurdles: 1. Ny’Asia Benton, Obama Academy, 47.37; 2. Brylee Bodnar, Latrobe, 47.52; 3. Deva Watt, Armstrong, 48.01; 4. Elsie Smith, Fox Chapel, 48.69; 5. Mary Adams, Hopewell, 49.18; 6. Kathryn Morrison, Seneca Valley, 49.38; 7. Samantha Zank, Harbor Creek, 49.65
400 relay: 1. Carlynton (Mackenzie Huet, Jordynn Carter, Clare Ruffing, Ashley Lippold), 49.54; 2. Obama Academy, 49.84; 3. Avonworth/Northgate, 50.46; 4. Hopewell, 50.52; 5. Franklin Regional, 50.82; 6. Highlands, 50.87; 7. Fox Chapel, 50.93; 8. Aliquippa, 51.36
1,600 relay: 1. Avonworth/Northgate (Grace Ermlich, Gianna Babusci, Fiona Mahan, Hayzes Robinson), 4:09.98; 2. Seneca Valley, 4:10.15; 3. Greenville, 4:11.41; 4. Latrobe, 4:11.61; 5. Shaler, 4:13.38; 6. Pine-Richland, 4:14.15; 7. Fox Chapel, 4:14.28; 8. Fairview, 4:15.55
3,200 relay: 1. Greenville (Karis McElhaney, Josie Lewis, Peyton Davis, Sarah Daly), 9:56.94; 2. Shady Side Academy, 10:03.96; 3. Latrobe, 10:07.72; 4. Franklin Regional, 10:10.55; 5. Fort Cherry, 10:13.82; 6. Carlynton, 10:15.35; 7. Mars, 10:24.90; 8. McDowell, 10:28.48
Long jump: 1. Clare Ruffing, Carlynton, 17-7; 2. Mia Klasnic, Latrobe, 17-4; 3. Cassidy Davis, Highlands, 17-0; 4. Sara Roe, Shenango, 16-10; 5. Paige Baratka, Pine-Richland, 16-6.5; 6. Grace Bresnan, Reynolds, 16-6; 7. Delaney Sturgeon, Ellwood City, 16-5.5; 8. Ava Murko, Reynolds, 16-1.5
Triple jump: 1. Jordynn Carter, Carlynton, 37-2.5; 2. Mia Klasnic, Latrobe, 35-10; 3. Sara Gennuso, Fairview, 35-4; 4. Hailey Corritore, Fort Leboeuf, 35-2.5; 5. Joslyn Schnell, McDowell, 34-9; 6. Grace Bresnan, Reynolds, 34-9; 7. Camryn Connolly, Montour, 34-6.5; 8. Anna Troutman, Fox Chapel, 34-4
High jump: 1. Cassidy Davis, Highlands, 5-3; 2. Sonja Stugart, Pine-Richland, 5-3; 3. Anna Troutman, Fox Chapel, 5-3; 4. Ella Evans, Franklin Regional, 5-1; 5. Delaney Sturgeon, Ellwood City, 5-1; 6. Jordan Monteleone, Seneca Valley, 5-1; 7. Kaci Smith, General McLane, 4-11; 7. Kimaya Williams, Obama Academy, 4-11
Discus: 1. Maria Bryant, Shenango, 110-0; 2. Claire Conti, Fox Chapel, 108-8; 3. Carmen Vasquez, Woodland Hills, 106-0; 4. Mallory Brinling, Fairview, 105-9; 5. Elise Loutzenhiser, Avonworth/Northgate, 105-8; 6. Bayleigh Miller, Wilmington, 100-8; 7. Lauryn Guild, General McLane, 99-8; 8. Jayla Antomachi, Shaler, 97-10
Shot put: 1. Delaney Allen, Pine-Richland, 34-5; 2. Maggie Goodlin, Greenville, 34-3.5; 3. Madison Hunt, Knoch, 34-0; 4. Jayla Antomachi, Shaler, 33-11.5; 5. Maria Bryant, Shenango, 33-9; 6. Mallory Brinling, Fairview, 33-0.5; 7. Meryn Zangaro, Latrobe, 32-8; 8. Carmen Vasquez, Woodland Hills, 32-5
Javelin: 1. Gianna Rotelli, Pine-Richland, 116-1; 2. Raney Staub, Fort Cherry, 111-10; 3. Peyton Mermon, Burgettstown, 111-3; 4. Karlee Buterbaugh, Knoch, 110-1; 5. Rayne Elling, Trinity, 107-3; 6. Eden Rush, Burgettstown, 104-11; 7. Megan Interthal, North Hills, 103-2; 8. Jayla Antomachi, Shaler, 99-9
WPIAL Team Championship
Finals
Tuesday’s schedule
Boys
North Allegheny, Mt. Lebanon, Butler, Seneca Valley at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.
Girls
North Allegheny, Canon-McMillan, Norwin, South Fayette at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Boys
Greensburg CC, Shenango, South Park, Quaker Valley at Peters Township, 3 p.m.
Girls
Winchester Thurston, Knoch, Derry, Quaker Valley at Peters Township, 3 p.m.
