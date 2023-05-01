TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school sports schedule for May 1, 2023

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 8:37 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at Shaler, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Moon, 4 p.m.

North Hills at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Ambridge at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Hampton at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Shenango at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

South Park at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Yough at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Washington at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 4 p.m.

South Side at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at California, 4:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Leechburg at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Union at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Eden Christian at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Butler, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Plum, 4 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bethel Park at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

North Catholic at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.

Freeport at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Yough, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at South Park, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Shenango at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Ellis School at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Washington at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Northgate at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Union at South Side, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at California, 4:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL Team Championship

Class 3A

Monday’s schedule

Shaler at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy, bye; Montour vs. Hampton at Hampton Community Park, 3:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. North Catholic at Graham Park, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Winchester Thurston at Schenley Sports Complex, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Burrell at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

WPIAL Team Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

Class 3A

Boys

North Allegheny, Central Catholic, Baldwin, Hampton at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area, Moon, Belle Vernon at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Butler, Connellsville at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Seneca Valley, New Castle, Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

North Allegheny, Hempfield, Hampton, Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Laurel Highlands at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Pine-Richland, Ringgold, Gateway at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Boys

Greensburg Central Catholic, Apollo-Ridge, Mohawk, East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Riverview, Knoch at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Mt. Pleasant, South SIde at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Girls

Greensburg Central Catholic, Winchester Thurston, Riverside, Brownsville at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Carlynton, Knoch, Beaver at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Derry, Freedom at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, Burrell, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

North Hills at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Penn-Trafford, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 29, 2023
Westmoreland athletes of the week: Jeannette’s Grace Stein, Greensburg Salem’s Aaron Tressler
A-K Valley athletes of the week: Burrell’s Katie Armstrong, Leechburg’s Owen McDermott
North Allegheny notebook: Logan’s 5 RBIs lift Tigers past Baldwin
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 28, 2023

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter