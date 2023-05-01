High school sports schedule for May 1, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 8:37 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at Shaler, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Moon, 4 p.m.

North Hills at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Ambridge at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Hampton at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Shenango at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

South Park at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Yough at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Washington at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 4 p.m.

South Side at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at California, 4:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Leechburg at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Union at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Eden Christian at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Butler, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Plum, 4 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bethel Park at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

North Catholic at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.

Freeport at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Yough, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at South Park, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Shenango at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Ellis School at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Washington at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Northgate at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Union at South Side, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at California, 4:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL Team Championship

Class 3A

Monday’s schedule

Shaler at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy, bye; Montour vs. Hampton at Hampton Community Park, 3:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. North Catholic at Graham Park, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Winchester Thurston at Schenley Sports Complex, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Burrell at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

WPIAL Team Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

Class 3A

Boys

North Allegheny, Central Catholic, Baldwin, Hampton at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area, Moon, Belle Vernon at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Butler, Connellsville at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Seneca Valley, New Castle, Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

North Allegheny, Hempfield, Hampton, Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Laurel Highlands at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Pine-Richland, Ringgold, Gateway at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Boys

Greensburg Central Catholic, Apollo-Ridge, Mohawk, East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Riverview, Knoch at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Mt. Pleasant, South SIde at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Girls

Greensburg Central Catholic, Winchester Thurston, Riverside, Brownsville at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Carlynton, Knoch, Beaver at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Derry, Freedom at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, Burrell, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

North Hills at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Penn-Trafford, 7:15 p.m.

