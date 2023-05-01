High school sports schedule for May 1, 2023
Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 8:37 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 5:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Norwin, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Plum at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Section 3
New Castle at Moon, 4 p.m.
North Hills at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Blackhawk at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Kiski Area at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.
South Park at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Washington at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 4 p.m.
South Side at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at California, 4:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Leechburg at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Union at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Eden Christian at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Butler, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Plum, 4 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Mars at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
New Castle at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bethel Park at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.
North Catholic at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.
Freeport at Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Derry at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Yough, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at South Park, 4 p.m.
McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Riverside at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Shenango at Laurel, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Ellis School at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Washington at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Northgate at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Union at South Side, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at California, 4:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
West Greene at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL Team Championship
Class 3A
Monday’s schedule
Shaler at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Tuesday’s schedule
Sewickley Academy, bye; Montour vs. Hampton at Hampton Community Park, 3:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. North Catholic at Graham Park, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Winchester Thurston at Schenley Sports Complex, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Burrell at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Track and field
WPIAL Team Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Semifinals
Class 3A
Boys
North Allegheny, Central Catholic, Baldwin, Hampton at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area, Moon, Belle Vernon at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Butler, Connellsville at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Seneca Valley, New Castle, Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.
Girls
North Allegheny, Hempfield, Hampton, Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Laurel Highlands at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Pine-Richland, Ringgold, Gateway at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Boys
Greensburg Central Catholic, Apollo-Ridge, Mohawk, East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Riverview, Knoch at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Mt. Pleasant, South SIde at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Girls
Greensburg Central Catholic, Winchester Thurston, Riverside, Brownsville at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Carlynton, Knoch, Beaver at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Derry, Freedom at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, Burrell, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
North Hills at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Penn-Trafford, 7:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.
