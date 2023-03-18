Norwin notebook: Girls bowling team makes run to regional finals

Saturday, March 18, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Western PA High School Bowling Norwin was runner-up at the Western Regional girls team tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023 at AMF Noble Manor Lanes.

The Norwin girls bowling team surprised two-time defending champion Freeport, then reached the finals of the Western Pennsylvania Regional Tournament earlier this month at AMF Noble Manor Lanes.

After a two-game sweep of Freeport, the Knights fell to Norwin, 171-168, in a close final match in the best-of-three series.

Kali Siegel was the top individual for Norwin, rolling a 518 series, with a 175 high game, to finish 12th in singles.

Gabby Anders added a 489 (199) for 19th, while Angela Furin (480/177) took 22nd, and Kari Siegel (476/185) was 25th.

Norwin was one of six teams to qualify for the state tournament March 18 in Erie.

Survive and advance

The Norwin girls basketball team moved into the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs with a 57-43 win over Lebanon. Lauren Palangio put up 24 points and Kendall Beger added 17 for the Knights (23-4), who advanced to face North Allegheny for the fourth time this season in a game set for March 17.

In the first round, Norwin beat Central Dauphin, 34-19. Freshman Ava Christopher was the lone Norwin player to score in double figures, with 10 points. Palangio added eight points and nine rebounds.

College scene

Updates on Norwin athletes playing at the college level.

Women’s basketball

Marian: Junior guard Jayla Wehner made the start and played 36 minutes as Marian (28-5) defeated Texas A&M Texarkana, 63-46, in the NAIA Tournament first round. Wehner had three points, four rebounds and two steals in the victory. She is averaging 19.5 minutes for the Knights, who moved on to play Westmont College in Sioux City, Iowa.

Marietta: Junior Olivia Gribble scored 10 points, but the Pioneers fell to Babson, 73-59, in the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 to finish 22-8.Gribble played in all 30 games, starting 18 of them. She averaged 9.3 points and made a team-leading 50 of 194 3-point attempts.

Baseball

IUP: Freshman Elijah Dunn was hitting .259 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs in nine games. Dunn has been playing right field for the Crimson Hawks.

Seton Hill: The Griffins finished 3-4 on their spring break trip to Florida, but moved a game above .500 with a 12-0 win over Sioux Falls. The team had 12 home runs in 13 games, two by senior Owen Sabol , while freshman Jack Whalen was leading the team with a .419 batting average, Sabol had 10 runs batted in.

Tennessee: Freshman infielder Jake Kendro was hitting .429 with a double and two RBIs in eight games for the Volunteers. He had a double and scored a run against Alabama A&M.

Softball

Westminster: Sophomore Sydney Lokay pitched a scoreless seventh inning, allowing one hit and a walk, as the Titans defeated New England, 6-1.

Bowling

Robert Morris: Justine Stolinski wrapped up her freshman season at Robert Morris at the Ohio Bowling Conference championships. She finished first in the women’s junior varsity division and was fifth overall with a 910 series (182 average).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

