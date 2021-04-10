What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 10, 2021: Competitive spirit state titles on the line

By:

Saturday, April 10, 2021 | 12:44 AM

Tribune-Review

We’ve got spirit, yes we do. We’ve got spirit, how ‘bout you?

A month after the WPIAL championship event was held at Hempfield, the PIAA Competitive Spirit championships will bring an end to the winter sports season.

The ninth annual PIAA Competitive Spirit championships will take place Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Six WPIAL team will be competing including:

• AAA Large division – Baldwin

• AAA Small division – South Fayette and Thomas Jefferson

• AA Large division – Neshannock and coed Butler

• AA Small division – Ringgold.

In the previous eight years, eight WPIAL teams have brought home the gold and plenty of spirit. District 7 has captured gold in the Small division every year but one, but has only won gold in one other division.

• 2013 Small – Butler

• 2015 Small – Pine-Richland

• 2016 Small – Butler

• 2017 Small – Bethel Park

• 2018 Small – Shaler

• 2019 Small – Bethel Park

• 2019 Co-ed – Butler

• 2020 Small – South Fayette

The other 2020 state champions were Bishop McCort in the Medium division, Cumberland Valley in the Large division and Downingtown West in the Co-ed division.

Hurtin’ Hawks

The season started with the Armstrong baseball team flying high after back-to-back wins.

Since then, the River Hawks have been in a bit of a nose dive.

Armstrong beat Freeport and Ellwood City by a combined score of 17-1.

However, the River Hawks dropped their next five games, including their first four Section 2-5A games, by a combined score of 43-5.

Armstrong will travel to Kiski Area on Saturday for a nonsection game with the Cavaliers, who have lost two in a row and have been outscored in those losses, 17-4.

Rams tough

The Ligonier Valley softball team has taken a liking to play in District 7.

The former District 6 team is playing its first softball season in the WPIAL and is off to a perfect 3-0 start, including a 2-0 record in Section 2-2A.

The Rams’ toughest challenge of the young season comes Saturday afternoon when they host perennial power Class 4A Belle Vernon.

The Leopards were 3-1 before falling at home on Friday to defending WPIAL 4A champion Elizabeth Forward.