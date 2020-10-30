Trib HSSN’s WPIAL football playoffs primer

Friday, October 30, 2020 | 6:00 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Derrick Davis breaks in the clear against Woodland Hills Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at the Wolvarena.

The past three months of training and grinding through regular season games has led up to tonight as 44 high school football teams will kick off postseason play in the WPIAL playoffs.

The TribLive High School Network has you covered with live broadcasts of all 22 playoff games, as well as scores and summaries, game coverage, photos and recaps of all the action Friday night.

Before tuning in, be sure to check out all of HSSN’s preview content for the opening round of the WPIAL playoffs:

GAMES OF THE WEEK

Mt. Lebanon, Central Catholic to battle for shot at WPIAL Class 6A title

• Central Catholic is looking avenge a loss to Mt. Lebanon in the Class 6A semifinals, writes Chris Harlan.

Potent offenses highlight Class 5A showdown between Penn-Trafford, Upper St. Clair

• The Westmoreland Trib Game of the Week will feature a pair of high-powered offensive attacks, writes staff writer Paul Schofield

Familiar foes Plum, McKeesport set for marquee opening-round matchup

• Staff writer Greg Macafee previews the Valley News Dispatch Game of the Week, a series the Tigers have controlled over the past six years, but this undefeated Plum team has hopes of changing that trend.

PREVIEW CAPSULES

WPIAL Class 6A football semifinals preview

• No. 4 Seneca Valley (4-2) heads to No. 1 North Allegheny (5-0)

WPIAL Class 5A football quarterfinals preview

• No. 7 Penn Hills (4-3) at No. 2 Gateway (4-0)

• No. 8 South Fayette (4-3) at No. 1 Pine-Richland (6-0)

• No. 6 Woodland Hills (5-2) at No. 3 Peters Township (6-0)

WPIAL Class 4A football quarterfinals preview

• No. 5 Chartiers Valley (6-1) at No. 4 Belle Vernon (5-1)

• No. 8 Hampton (5-2) at No. 1 Aliquippa (7-0)

• No. 7 Mars (6-1) at No. 2 Thomas Jefferson (6-1)

WPIAL Class 3A football quarterfinals preview

• No. 8 East Allegheny (5-1) at No. 1 Central Valley (7-0)

• No. 6 Freeport (3-2) at No. 3 Elizabeth Forward (6-0)

• No. 7 Mt. Pleasant (4-3) vs. No. 2 North Catholic (7-0)

• No. 5 South Park (4-3) at No. 4 Keystone Oaks (4-2)

WPIAL Class 2A football quarterfinals preview

• No. 6 Laurel (5-2) at No. 3 Sto-Rox (6-1)

• No. 7 Serra Catholic (4-0) at No. 2 McGuffey (6-1)

• No. 5 Washington (5-2) at No. 4 Apollo-Ridge (5-0)

• No. 8 Western Beaver (5-1) vs. No. 1 Beaver Falls (7-0)

WPIAL Class A football quarterfinals preview

• No. 6 Avella (5-2) vs. No. 3 Jeannette (6-1)

• No. 8 OLSH (5-2) at No. 1 Clairton (6-0)

• No. 5 Shenango (6-1) at No. 4 California (6-0)

• No. 7 Springdale (5-2) at No. 2 Rochester (6-1)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 8

Westmoreland County football players to watch for Week 8

A-K Valley football players to watch for Week 8

PICKS, PICKS & MORE PICKS?

Chick’s Picks relies on superpowers for WPIAL playoff picks

‘Tis the season for playoff football in the A-K Valley and the Birdie is psyched

The Birdie treats his readers to Westmoreland County playoff picks

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN

High school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 8

THE REBEL YELL

Broadcasters Don Rebel and James Dotson break down this week’s WPIAL football matchups in this HSSN podcast, The Rebel Yell.

BREAKING DOWN THE BRACKETS

Staff writer Chris Harlan analyzes each of the six classifications with favorites, contenders, dark horses and championship predictions.

PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Check out the updated WPIAL football playoff brackets for all six classes.

