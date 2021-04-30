4 WPIAL boys basketball players make Class 5A all-state team

By:

Friday, April 30, 2021 | 6:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Brayden Reynolds smiles after hitting a three-pointer against New Castle on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at New Castle High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher scores past New Castle’s Donny Cade during their WPIAL Class 5A semifinal on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at New Castle High School. Previous Next

Chartiers Valley senior Brayden Reynolds and Laurel Highlands sophomore Rodney Gallagher earned first-team honors when the Pa. Sports Writers All-State Team for Class 5A boys basketball was announced Friday.

In all, four WPIAL players made the list.

Trinity senior Mike Dunn made the second team. New Castle junior Mike Wells was named third team.

The all-state teams for PIAA schools are being announced one classification per day this week ending with Class 6A on Saturday.

Archbishop Ryan’s Aaron Lemon-Warren earned Class 5A Player of the Year honors in a vote of sportswriters. The 6-foot-5 senior averaged 18.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the PIAA runner-up.

Class 5A

First team

Aaron Lemon-Warren, Archbishop Ryan, 6-5, sr.

Karell Watkins, Chester, 6-5, sr.

Khali Horton, Cathedral Prep, 6-8, so.

Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands, 6-0, so.

Brayden Reynolds, Chartiers Valley, 6-2, sr.

Justin Edwards, Imhotep, 6-6, so.

Second team

Griffin Barrouk, Bayard Rustin, 6-5, sr.

C. J. Miles, Bangor, 6-1, sr.

Mike Dunn, Trinity, 6-3, sr.

Christian Tomasco, Archbishop Ryan, 6-9, sr.

Liam Galla, Cathedral Prep, 6-5, sr.

Fareed Burton, Chester, 5-11, sr.

Third team

Rhamir Barno, Imhotep, 6-0, so.

Jayden Statum, Shippensburg, 6-0, jr.

Ty Burton, Lampeter-Strasburg, 5-10, fr.

Nate McGill, Northern, 6-4, sr.

Mike Wells, New Castle, 6-3, jr.

Denzel Figueroa, Engineering & Science, 6-5, jr.

Player of the Year: Aaron Lemon-Warren, Archbishop Ryan

Coach of the Year: Steve Piotrowicz, Cathedral Prep

• • • • •

Schedule

Non-PIAA | Sunday, April 25

Class A | Monday, April 26

Class 2A | Tuesday, April 27

Class 3A | Wednesday, April 28

Class 4A | Thursday, April 29

Class 5A | Friday, April 30

Class 6A | Saturday, May 1

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Chartiers Valley, Laurel Highlands, New Castle, Trinity