4 WPIAL boys basketball players make Class 5A all-state team
By:
Friday, April 30, 2021 | 6:00 PM
Chartiers Valley senior Brayden Reynolds and Laurel Highlands sophomore Rodney Gallagher earned first-team honors when the Pa. Sports Writers All-State Team for Class 5A boys basketball was announced Friday.
In all, four WPIAL players made the list.
Trinity senior Mike Dunn made the second team. New Castle junior Mike Wells was named third team.
The all-state teams for PIAA schools are being announced one classification per day this week ending with Class 6A on Saturday.
Archbishop Ryan’s Aaron Lemon-Warren earned Class 5A Player of the Year honors in a vote of sportswriters. The 6-foot-5 senior averaged 18.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the PIAA runner-up.
Class 5A
First team
Aaron Lemon-Warren, Archbishop Ryan, 6-5, sr.
Karell Watkins, Chester, 6-5, sr.
Khali Horton, Cathedral Prep, 6-8, so.
Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands, 6-0, so.
Brayden Reynolds, Chartiers Valley, 6-2, sr.
Justin Edwards, Imhotep, 6-6, so.
Second team
Griffin Barrouk, Bayard Rustin, 6-5, sr.
C. J. Miles, Bangor, 6-1, sr.
Mike Dunn, Trinity, 6-3, sr.
Christian Tomasco, Archbishop Ryan, 6-9, sr.
Liam Galla, Cathedral Prep, 6-5, sr.
Fareed Burton, Chester, 5-11, sr.
Third team
Rhamir Barno, Imhotep, 6-0, so.
Jayden Statum, Shippensburg, 6-0, jr.
Ty Burton, Lampeter-Strasburg, 5-10, fr.
Nate McGill, Northern, 6-4, sr.
Mike Wells, New Castle, 6-3, jr.
Denzel Figueroa, Engineering & Science, 6-5, jr.
Player of the Year: Aaron Lemon-Warren, Archbishop Ryan
Coach of the Year: Steve Piotrowicz, Cathedral Prep
• • • • •
Schedule
Class 3A | Wednesday, April 28
Class 5A | Friday, April 30
Class 6A | Saturday, May 1
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Chartiers Valley, Laurel Highlands, New Castle, Trinity
More Basketball• Roundball Classic to allow fans at Geneva
• 4 WPIAL boys basketball players earn all-state honors in Class 4A
• Serra Catholic hires Matt Bacco as girls basketball coach
• Gateway’s Shegog looks forward to prestigious Roundball Classic
• Baldwin basketball trio headed to Chatham as package deal