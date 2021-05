WPIAL sees 2 players make Class 6A boys basketball all-state team

Saturday, May 1, 2021 | 6:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Devin Carney smiles as he leaves the court after hitting the winning three-pointer in overtime of a WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal against Penn-Trafford on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Harrison City.

Butler’s Devin Carney and Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan earned all-state honors Saturday when the Pa. Sports Writers All-State Team for Class 6A boys basketball was announced.

Carney earned first-team honors and Yofan was named to the third team. Both are juniors.

The all-state teams for PIAA schools were announced one classification per day this week.

Carney, who averaged 30 points per game, ranked among the WPIAL scoring leaders. He helped Butler reached the WPIAL semifinals. Yofan averaged 22 points for Fox Chapel which also reached the WPIAL semifinals.

Class 6A

First team

Rahsool Diggins, Archbishop Wood, 6-3, sr.

Devin Carney, Butler, 6-0, jr.

Stevie Mitchell, Wilson, 6-2, sr.

Moro Osumanu, Reading, 6-6, sr.

Marcus Randolph, Archbishop Wood, 6-5, sr.

Ruben Rodriguez, Reading, 6-1, so.

Second team

Khalil Farmer, Roman Catholic, 6-3, jr.

Christian Fermin, Pocono Mountain West, 6-8, jr.

Josh Jones, North Penn, 6-5, sr.

Demetrius Lilley, Lower Merion, 6-9, jr.

Daeshon Shepherd, Archbishop Wood, 6-5, sr.

Jaylen Stinson, Archbishop Wood, 6-0, sr.

Third team

Daniel Alcantara, Reading, 6-6, jr.

Xzayvier Brown, Roman Catholic, 6-1, so.

Kai Cipalla, Warwick, 6-3, sr.

Daniel Skillings, Roman Catholic, 6-5, jr.

Drew Stover, Upper Dublin, 6-7, sr.

Eli Yofan, Fox Chapel, 6-2, jr.

Player of the Year: Rahsool Diggins, Archbishop Wood

Coach of the Year: Rick Perez, Reading

