All-state boys basketball teams revealed this week starting with non-PIAA schools

Sunday, April 25, 2021 | 6:00 PM

The all-state boys basketball teams will be announced over a seven-day span starting today with players from non-PIAA member schools. In years past, all-state organizers added those athletes to the PIAA classification teams but split them into their own group this winter.

The all-state honors for PIAA schools will be revealed one per day starting at 6 p.m. Monday with Class A.

Germantown Academy’s Jordan Longino, a Villanova recruit, earned player of the year honors among non-PIAA schools in a vote of Pennsylvania sportswriters and broadcasters. The 6-foot-4 guard was the Class 4A player of the year last season based on the prep school’s enrollment size.

Longino averaged 21.9 points and 7 rebounds for Germantown Academy, which played only nine games in the 2020-21 season. He finished the season as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,763 points, surpassing Alvin Williams, who played 11 NBA seasons.

Non-PIAA

First team

Jordan Longino, Germantown Academy, 6-4, sr.

Jameel Brown, Haverford School , 6-4, jr.

Derek Lively, Westtown, 7-0, jr.

Jaren Warley, Westtown, 6-5, sr.

Gabe Dorsey, The Hill School, 6-6, sr.

Ed Holland, Friends’ Central, 6-6, sr.

Second team

Rahdir Hicks, Malvern Prep, 6-0, sr.

Ny’Mire Little, Westtown, 6-4, sr.

Onyekachi Nzeh, George School, 6-9, so.

Mushin Muhammed, Germantown Friends, 6-1, so.

Fran Oschell, Malvern Prep, 6-6, sr.

Quin Berger, Westtown, 6-1, jr.

Player of the Year: Jordan Longino, Germantown Academy

Coach of the Year: Tom Baudinet, Perkiomen School

All-State Boys Basketball

Schedule

Non-PIAA | Sunday, April 25

Class A | Monday, April 26

Class 2A | Tuesday, April 27

Class 3A | Wednesday, April 28

Class 4A | Thursday, April 29

Class 5A | Friday, April 30

Class 6A | Saturday, May 1

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

