Undefeated OLSH tops Class 2A boys basketball all-state team

By:

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 | 6:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Jake DiMichele hugs head coach Mike Rodriguez in the final seconds of the PIAA Class 2A state championship game against Constitution on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Dante Spadafora and Jake DiMichele celebrate during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game against Constitution on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Previous Next

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s perfect season just keeps getting a little better.

Chargers junior Jake DiMichele, senior Dante Spadafora and coach Mike Rodriguez all drew statewide recognition Tuesday when the Pa. Sports Writers All-State Team for Class 2A boys basketball was announced.

In all, four WPIAL players earned all-state honors.

DiMichele was named player of the year in 2A, Spadafora earned first-team all-state honors, and Rodriguez was the classification’s top coach, according to a vote of writers.

Winchester Thurston junior Jackson Juzang joined DiMichele and Spadafora on the first team, and Greensburg Central Catholic junior Brevan Williams made third team.

The all-state teams for PIAA schools are being announced one classification per day this week ending with Class 6A on Saturday.

OLSH went 24-0 this winter and joined an exclusive list of undefeated boys basketball state. The Chargers were the 14th team from the WPIAL to accomplish that feat.

DiMichele averaged a team-best 29.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Spadafora, the team’s point guard and a West Liberty recruit, was a 19-point scorer who averaged 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 4.7 steals per game.

Each finished the season with around 1,800 career points.

Juzang averaged 30 points and 10 rebounds for Winchester Thurston, which went 9-5 and reached the WPIAL quarterfinals.

Williams was a 21-point scorer for Greensburg Central Catholic (16-4), the WPIAL Class 2A runner-up to OLSH.

Class 2A

First team

Jake DiMichele, OLSH, 6-3, jr.

Dante Spadafora, OLSH, 6-0, sr.

Quadir Miller, Constitution, 5-11, sr.

Camden Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite, 6-1, so.

Jackson Juzang, Winchester Thurston, 5-11, jr.

Symir Priester, Sankofa Freedom, 6-4, sr.

Second team

Cole Fisher, Lancaster Mennonite, 6-0, sr.

Jacob Beccles, Constitution, 6-3, jr.

Kaden Claar, Portage, 6-0, jr.

Sky-Ler Thomas, Kennedy Catholic, 6-5, sr.

Isaiah Mienczyk, Canton, 6-4, jr.

Tyler Poznanski, Conemaugh Twp., 5-11, sr.

Ryan Sinclair, Glendale, 6-0, sr.

Third team

Preston Rainey, Portage, 6-1, sr.

Hector Tiburcio, Antietam, 6-1, jr.

Brevan Williams, Greensburg Central Catholic, 6-3, jr.

Earle Greer, Delco Christian, 6-4, jr.

Shemar Williams, Sankofa Freedom, 6-0, so.

Player of the Year: Jake DiMichele, OLSH

Coach of the Year: Mike Rodriguez, OLSH

All-State Boys Basketball

Schedule

Non-PIAA | Sunday, April 25

Class A | Monday, April 26

Class 2A | Tuesday, April 27

Class 3A | Wednesday, April 28

Class 4A | Thursday, April 29

Class 5A | Friday, April 30

Class 6A | Saturday, May 1

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Greensburg C.C., Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Winchester Thurston