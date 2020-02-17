Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Boys basketball No. 6

Sunday, February 16, 2020 | 7:27 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Cam Wiley reacts after scoring during the WPIAL boys 6A semifinals against Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at Baldwin.

There were a lot of changes to the WPIAL basketball championships over the last 10 years.

They expanded from two days to three days and from eight boys and girls finals to a dozen championship games. The district also switched venues, moving from the Palumbo Center at Duquesne to the Petersen Events Center on the Pitt campus.

Bigger and better has led to some fantastic championship moments over the course of the just completed decade. So as we prepare for the first finals of the 20’s, here is a look back with a countdown of the top 10 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games from the last 10 years.

Boys No. 6 — Three-peat chopped

When Jeff Ackermann was the head coach at Moon, he guided the Tigers to three straight WPIAL Class AAA boys basketball championships from 2004-06.

Now at Pine-Richland, Ackermann was working his magic again as he guided the Rams to back-to-back championships in 2016 and ‘17 and was on the verge of another three-peat in 2018.

However Penn Hills would have none of that, as the Indians ended the Rams’ golden run and claimed their first boys district crown in 15 years.

Click below for HSSN’s Chris Harlan’s recap with videos and photos.

Penn Hills 60, Pine-Richland 56

