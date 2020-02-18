Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Girls basketball No. 5

Monday, February 17, 2020 | 11:41 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review The Vincentian Academy girls celebrate after upsetting No. 1 North Catholic to win the girls Class A WPIAL championship at the A.J. Palumbo Center on March 3, 2012.

There were a lot of changes to the WPIAL basketball championships over the last 10 years.

They expanded from two days to three days and from eight boys and girls finals to a dozen championship games. The district also switched venues, moving from the Palumbo Center at Duquesne to the Petersen Events Center on the Pitt campus.

Bigger and better has led to some fantastic championship moments over the course of the just completed decade. So as we prepare for the first finals of the 20s, here is a look back with a countdown of the top 10 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games from the last 10 years.

Girls No. 5 – Royal run begins

Vincentian Academy won the program’s fifth WPIAL girls basketball championship two years earlier when the Royals routed defending champion and top-seed North Catholic by 26 points in the 2010 Class A title game.

After the Trojans won district gold again in 2011, Vincentian Academy and North Catholic squared off in a Class A dandy in the 2012 title game.

The Royals were victorious in the first of what would be five straight WPIAL Class A championships, the second-longest title run in district girls basketball history.

Vincentian Academy 54, North Catholic 50

