Trib HSSN’s high school football championships primer
By:
Friday, November 13, 2020 | 4:00 PM
The WPIAL will host four football championship games Saturday after holding the Class 3A final Friday night. The Pittsburgh City League also will contest its championship game Saturday afternoon.
Here’s a look at Trib HSSN’s pre-game coverage and where you can see and hear all the action this weekend:
Class 5A
Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township
7 p.m. Saturday at North Allegheny
Preview feature: Potent Pine-Richland offense, star-studded Peters Township secondary meet in Class 5A finals
Breakdown: WPIAL Class 5A football championship breakdown: Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township
Broadcast: Audio on TribHSSN.triblive.com with Paul Paterra and Jerin Steele
Class 4A
Aliquippa vs. Thomas Jefferson
1 p.m. Saturday at North Allegheny
Preview feature: Coming soon
Breakdown: Coming soon
Broadcast: Audio on TribHSSN.triblive.com with Sam Hall and Andy Stanko
Class 3A
Central Valley vs. Elizabeth Forward
7 p.m. Friday at North Allegheny
Preview feature: Stingy Elizabeth Forward defense stands in way of No. 1 Central Valley’s run to Class 3A title
Breakdown: WPIAL Class 3A football championship breakdown: Central Valley vs. Elizabeth Forward
Broadcast: Video on TribHSSN.triblive.com with Kyle Dawson and Lou Rood
Class 2A
Beaver Falls vs. Sto-Rox
5 p.m. Saturday at Martorelli Stadium
Preview feature: Coming soon
Breakdown: WPIAL Class 2A football championship breakdown: Beaver Falls vs. Sto-Rox
Broadcast: Video on TribHSSN.triblive.com with Lanny Frattare and Bob Orkwis
Class A
Clairton vs. Jeannette
11 a.m. Saturday at Martorelli Stadium
Preview feature: Clairton, Jeannette at it again in WPIAL Class A championship game
Breakdown: WPIAL Class A football championship breakdown: Clairton vs. Jeannette
Broadcast: Video on TribHSSN.triblive.com with Mitch Montani and Steve Nagler
City League
Westinghouse vs. Allderdice
3:30 p.m. Saturday at Cupples Stadium
Preview feature: Westinghouse, Allderdice square off for City League title to cap season that almost wasn’t
Breakdown: City League football championship breakdown: Westinghouse vs. Allderdice
Who’s gonna win?
Chick’s Picks grateful for another WPIAL football season
Everyone’s excited for Jeannette-Clairton rematch, including The Birdie
The Rebel Yell
Check out broadcaster Don Rebel’s podcast where he and James Dotson break down each of the championship games.
The more you know
WPIAL football championship factoids: From the North Side to the North Hills
• Don Rebel has a cornucopia of facts and figures about the WPIAL football championships.
The schedule
Here’s the full schedule for this weekend’s games, with broadcast affiliates listed.
From the PIAA
Central Catholic had to pull out of the PIAA playoffs Friday afternoon writes Chris Harlan.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Central Valley, Clairton, Elizabeth Forward, Jeannette, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Sto-Rox, Thomas Jefferson
More Football• Everyone’s excited for Jeannette-Clairton rematch, including The Birdie
• WPIAL football championship factoids: From the North Side to the North Hills
• Chick’s Picks grateful for another WPIAL football season
• WPIAL Class 6A champion Central Catholic to open state playoff run at McDowell
• WPIAL Class 5A football championship breakdown: Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township