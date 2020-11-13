Trib HSSN’s high school football championships primer

Friday, November 13, 2020 | 4:00 PM

The WPIAL will host four football championship games Saturday after holding the Class 3A final Friday night. The Pittsburgh City League also will contest its championship game Saturday afternoon.

Here’s a look at Trib HSSN’s pre-game coverage and where you can see and hear all the action this weekend:

Class 5A

Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township

7 p.m. Saturday at North Allegheny

Preview feature: Potent Pine-Richland offense, star-studded Peters Township secondary meet in Class 5A finals

Breakdown: WPIAL Class 5A football championship breakdown: Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township

Broadcast: Audio on TribHSSN.triblive.com with Paul Paterra and Jerin Steele

Class 4A

Aliquippa vs. Thomas Jefferson

1 p.m. Saturday at North Allegheny

Broadcast: Audio on TribHSSN.triblive.com with Sam Hall and Andy Stanko

Class 3A

Central Valley vs. Elizabeth Forward

7 p.m. Friday at North Allegheny

Preview feature: Stingy Elizabeth Forward defense stands in way of No. 1 Central Valley’s run to Class 3A title

Breakdown: WPIAL Class 3A football championship breakdown: Central Valley vs. Elizabeth Forward

Broadcast: Video on TribHSSN.triblive.com with Kyle Dawson and Lou Rood

Class 2A

Beaver Falls vs. Sto-Rox

5 p.m. Saturday at Martorelli Stadium

Breakdown: WPIAL Class 2A football championship breakdown: Beaver Falls vs. Sto-Rox

Broadcast: Video on TribHSSN.triblive.com with Lanny Frattare and Bob Orkwis

Class A

Clairton vs. Jeannette

11 a.m. Saturday at Martorelli Stadium

Preview feature: Clairton, Jeannette at it again in WPIAL Class A championship game

Breakdown: WPIAL Class A football championship breakdown: Clairton vs. Jeannette

Broadcast: Video on TribHSSN.triblive.com with Mitch Montani and Steve Nagler

City League

Westinghouse vs. Allderdice

3:30 p.m. Saturday at Cupples Stadium

Preview feature: Westinghouse, Allderdice square off for City League title to cap season that almost wasn’t

Breakdown: City League football championship breakdown: Westinghouse vs. Allderdice

Who’s gonna win?

Chick’s Picks grateful for another WPIAL football season

Everyone’s excited for Jeannette-Clairton rematch, including The Birdie

The Rebel Yell

Check out broadcaster Don Rebel’s podcast where he and James Dotson break down each of the championship games.

The more you know

WPIAL football championship factoids: From the North Side to the North Hills

• Don Rebel has a cornucopia of facts and figures about the WPIAL football championships.

The schedule

Here’s the full schedule for this weekend’s games, with broadcast affiliates listed.

From the PIAA

Central Catholic had to pull out of the PIAA playoffs Friday afternoon writes Chris Harlan.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

