Trib HSSN’s WPIAL football playoffs primer for Nov. 6, 2020

By:

Friday, November 6, 2020 | 6:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Luke Miller lays out to pull in a catch past Penn Hills’ Dontae Pollard Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Penn Hills High School.

Ten WPIAL football teams will punch their tickets to the championships tonight, while two others will battle for district gold.

The WPIAL Class 6A championship game will be contested tonight at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium, while teams in Class 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and A will take part in the WPIAL semifinals.

The TribLive High School Network has you covered with live broadcasts of all 11 playoff games, as well as scores and summaries, game coverage, photos and recaps of all the action Friday night.

Before tuning in, be sure to check out all of HSSN’s preview content:

Tonight’s games

Class 6A

North Allegheny, Central Catholic doubted if anyone would celebrate WPIAL 6A title

• Top-seeded North Allegheny and No. 3 Central Catholic will play for the WPIAL title, writes Chris Harlan.

WPIAL Class 6A football finals breakdown: North Allegheny vs. Central Catholic

Class 5A

No. 1 Pine-Richland will provide stiff test for Penn-Trafford defense

• Vaunted Pine-Richland has been the favorite since the preseason, writes staff writer Bill Beckner.

Gateway, Peters Township meet in title game rematch

• Don Rebel breaks down a battle of unbeatens in the Gators and Indians.

Class 4A

Belle Vernon facing ultimate challenge in No. 1 Aliquippa

• There’s a much longer history of WPIAL playoff performances by Aliquippa, but Belle Vernon has made a name for itself, writes Ashley Chase.

Plum focused on current Thomas Jefferson team, not Jaguars’ past success

• Thomas Jefferson is the defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A champion that owns eight WPIAL and four PIAA crowns since 2004, writes staff writer Michael Love.

Class 3A

Can anyone challenge defending champion Central Valley?

• Don Rebel breaks down a pair of Class 3A semifinal matchups: No. 4 Keystone Oaks vs. No. 1 Central Valley and No. 3 Elizabeth Forward vs. No. 2 North Catholic.

Class 2A

Can Serra Catholic pull off another upset at Sto-Rox?

• Serra Catholic has already pulled off one upset, writes Don Rebel. Can the Eagles do it again?

Apollo-Ridge prepared for taste of own medicine from Beaver Falls

• The Tigers running back tandem of Josh Hough and Shileak Livingston has combined for 2,310 yards and 38 touchdowns, writes staff writer Greg Macafee.

Class A

Old school meets new school when Rochester, Jeannette collide

• Two traditional Class A powers square off, writes staff writer Paul Schofield.

Clairton, Shenango lean on star running backs

• The running backs will get lots of work in this Class A battle, writes Don Rebel.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 9

A-K Valley football players to watch for Week 9

Westmoreland County football players to watch for Week 9

PICKS, PICKS & MORE PICKS

Chick’s Picks: Like everything else, making predictions isn’t easy in 2020

Birdie ready to hit the road to follow Plum, Apollo-Ridge in WPIAL playoffs

Birdie maps out route to WPIAL title game for Penn-Trafford, Belle Vernon, Jeannette

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN

High school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 9

THE REBEL YELL

Broadcasters Don Rebel and James Dotson break down this week’s WPIAL football matchups in this HSSN podcast, The Rebel Yell.

PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Check out the updated WPIAL football playoff brackets for all six classes.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.