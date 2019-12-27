Top 19 of ’19: Trib HSSN breaks down the top stories of the year — No. 5

Friday, December 27, 2019 | 5:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson head coach Bill Cherpak celebrates with Shane Stump after Stump’s third quarter touchdown during the PIAA Class 4A state championship game against Dallas Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Hersheypark Stadium.

The 2019 high school sports season is nearly in the books.

While we anxiously look ahead to 2020, let’s reflect on the district high school sports scene over the last 12 months.

Here is a look back at the top 19 stories from around the WPIAL in 2019.

HSSN Top 19 in ’19: No. 5 — Top cat

There was a time early in his career in the mid-90’s, Bill Cherpak could relate to the likes of Bud Grant or Marv Levy, a good coach that just couldn’t win the big one.

Thomas Jefferson kept reaching the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals, but just couldn’t clear that final four hurdle.

Finally, in 2003, Thomas Jefferson reached the WPIAL finals and then the following year, won the school’s second district crown and first under Cherpak.

In the 15 years since, the wins and championships kept coming.

In November, TJ beat Belle Vernon, 41-7, for the Jaguars’ fourth championship in five years. The title was the eighth for Cherpak, tying him with Bob Palko for the most WPIAL coaching championships.

The win was one of 16 on the season for the Jaguars, who finished the program’s second perfect 16-win season with a 46-7 rout of previously undefeated Dallas.

Here’s a look at the rest of the top stories of the year:

