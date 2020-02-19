Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Boys basketball No. 5
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
There were a lot of changes to the WPIAL basketball championships over the last 10 years.
They expanded from two days to three days and from eight boys and girls finals to a dozen championship games. The district also switched venues, moving from the Palumbo Center at Duquesne to the Petersen Events Center on the Pitt campus.
Bigger and better has led to some fantastic championship moments over the course of the just completed decade. So as we prepare for the first finals of the 20s, here is a look back with a countdown of the top 10 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games from the last 10 years.
Boys No. 5 – Class A cat fight
Sewickley Academy was the defending Class A boys basketball district champion when it squared off in the 2010 finals against a Lincoln Park team that was playing in its first WPIAL basketball title game in what would be the first of eight championship game trips for the private school from Midland.
The new kids on the block led by two late in the game when Davidson recruit Tom Droney etched his name in WPIAL basketball lore by nailing a 3-point shot with 10 seconds left that turned out to be the difference.
The Panthers edged the Leopards by one point as both programs were off and running on a decade of great success with lots of silver and gold on the hardwood.
Sewickley Academy 49, Lincoln Park 48
