Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Boys basketball No. 4

By:

Thursday, February 20, 2020 | 11:54 PM

Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s boys team poses with its second straight championship trophy after beating Lincoln Park, 49-45, in the WPIAL Class AA boys basketball championship game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016.

There were a lot of changes to the WPIAL basketball championships over the last 10 years.

They expanded from two days to three days and from eight boys and girls finals to a dozen championship games. The district also switched venues, moving from the Palumbo Center at Duquesne to the Petersen Events Center on the Pitt campus.

Bigger and better has led to some fantastic championship moments over the course of the just completed decade. So as we prepare for the first finals of the 20s, here is a look back with a countdown of the top 10 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games from the last 10 years.

Boys No. 4 – Perfect finish

Kaezon Pugh hit two free throws with 10 seconds left to seal the deal on a 12th WPIAL boys basketball championship for Aliquippa, which held off a furious Lincoln Park comeback to make district history.

The Quips became only the second boys basketball team after New Castle to win back-to-back WPIAL championships with an undefeated record.

Aliquippa, which lost in the PIAA state playoffs in 2015, would go on to win the 2016 state crown with a win over Mastery Charter North to finish 30-0

Click below for Trib HSSN’s Dave Mackall’s recap with photos.

Aliquippa 49, Lincoln Park 45

Previous Top 10:

Girls No. 4 – Shaler stunner

Boys No. 5 – Class A cat fight

Girls No. 5 – Royal run begins

Boys No. 6 – Three-peat chopped

Girls No. 6 – Golden Gators

Boys No. 7 – Stormy repeat

Girls No. 7 – Thrilling three-peat

Boys No. 8 – Panthers survive

Girls No. 8 – High flying Hawks

Boys No. 9 – A Royals flush

Girls No. 9 – Surprise bolt

Boys No. 10 – Hat trick

Girls No. 10 – Ram tough

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Aliquippa, Lincoln Park