Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Boys basketball No. 4
There were a lot of changes to the WPIAL basketball championships over the last 10 years.
They expanded from two days to three days and from eight boys and girls finals to a dozen championship games. The district also switched venues, moving from the Palumbo Center at Duquesne to the Petersen Events Center on the Pitt campus.
Bigger and better has led to some fantastic championship moments over the course of the just completed decade. So as we prepare for the first finals of the 20s, here is a look back with a countdown of the top 10 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games from the last 10 years.
Boys No. 4 – Perfect finish
Kaezon Pugh hit two free throws with 10 seconds left to seal the deal on a 12th WPIAL boys basketball championship for Aliquippa, which held off a furious Lincoln Park comeback to make district history.
The Quips became only the second boys basketball team after New Castle to win back-to-back WPIAL championships with an undefeated record.
Aliquippa, which lost in the PIAA state playoffs in 2015, would go on to win the 2016 state crown with a win over Mastery Charter North to finish 30-0
Click below for Trib HSSN’s Dave Mackall’s recap with photos.
