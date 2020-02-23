Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Boys basketball No. 3
By:
Saturday, February 22, 2020 | 9:09 PM
There were a lot of changes to the WPIAL basketball championships over the past 10 years.
They expanded from two days to three days and from eight boys and girls finals to a dozen championship games. The district also switched venues, moving from Duquesne’s Palumbo Center to Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.
Bigger and better has led to some fantastic championship moments over the course of the just-completed decade. So as we prepare for the first finals of the 20s, here is a look back with a countdown of the top 10 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games from the previous 10 years.
Boys No. 3 – Out of this world
Through two and a half quarters, Moon looked like it would cruise to its second WPIAL Class 5A basketball crown in three years.
To beat a champion, though, you usually have to knock them out. On this night, Moon could not deliver that big knockout punch.
Instead, Mars guard Andrew Recchia delivered the golden dagger when he hit the winning 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left as the Fightin’ Planets erased a 16-point deficit for a sweet repeat that was out of this world.
Click below for Trib HSSN’s Chris Harlan’s recap with photos, highlights and interviews.
Previous Top 10:
Boys No. 5 – Class A cat fight
Girls No. 5 – Royal run begins
Boys No. 6 – Three-peat chopped
Girls No. 7 – Thrilling three-peat
Girls No. 8 – High flying Hawks
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.
More Basketball• Hoffman scores 40 as defending champ Mt. Lebanon pounds Bethel Park
• Strong 2nd half carries Upper St. Clair past Pine-Richland, into semifinals
• Avonworth girls push past South Park into WPIAL semifinals
• Belle Vernon boys basketball upsets Quaker Valley, clinches PIAA spot
• Central Catholic boys upset No. 2 Fox Chapel in WPIAL quarterfinals