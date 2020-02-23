Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Girls basketball No. 2

Sunday, February 23, 2020 | 6:28 PM

Tribune-Review Norwin’s girls team celebrates its 63-57 win over North Allegheny in the WPIAL Class AAAA girls basketball championship game at Petersen Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016.

There were a lot of changes to the WPIAL basketball championships over the last 10 years.

They expanded from two days to three days and from eight boys and girls finals to a dozen championship games. The district also switched venues, moving from Palumbo Center at Duquesne to Petersen Events Center on the Pitt campus.

Bigger and better has led to some fantastic championship moments over the course of the just-completed decade. So as we prepare for the first finals of the 20s, here is a look back with a countdown of the top 10 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games from the last 10 years.

Girls No. 2 — The Knights’ night

Things did not look good for Norwin as its hopes of winning back-to-back WPIAL girls 6A championships was fading as it fell further behind North Allegheny in the 2016 final.

However, trailing by 13 points heading into the fourth quarter, the Knights outscored the Tigers, 19-6, to tie the score 55-55 and force overtime. Alayna Gribble came to life by scoring 11 of her 22 points in the fourth.

In overtime, Norwin brought the momentum gained from the fourth quarter and won 63-57 to remain undefeated at 25-0. The Knights finished 27-1 after losing in the PIAA quarterfinals in a rematch with North Allegheny, 50-43.

