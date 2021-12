Parkway: Aliquippa leads all-conference voting with 14 players on 1st team

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | 11:35 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Cyair Clark picks up a first down against Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock during the WPIAL Class 4A championship Nov. 27, 2021, at Heinz Field.

Aliquippa outscored Parkway opponents 237-40 this fall, a regular-season dominance that was reflected in voting for the all-conference team.

Fourteen Aliquippa players earned first-team honors in the Class 4A conference including lineman Jason McBride, who was recognized on both sides of the ball. McBride was joined by teammates Jon Tracy, Tiqwai Hayes, Tajier Thornton, Braylon Wilcox, Neco Eberhardt, Tyrese Jones, Naquan Crowder, Emmanual Gyadu-Mantey, Cameron Lindsey, Jon Sparrow, Brandon Banks, Donovan Walker and Cyair Clark.

The team was chosen by conference coaches.

First team offense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley, QB, 6-0, 170, sr.

Caleb Williams, Montour, RB, 6-0, 205, sr.

Tyler Dietterich, Blackhawk, RB, 5-8, 180, sr.

Jon Tracy, Aliquippa, RB, 5-9, 180, so.

Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa, RB, 5-9, 170, fr.

Lorenzo Jenkins, Blackhawk, WR, 6-4, 180, sr.

Abraham Ibrahim, Chartiers Valley, WR, 6-3, 205, sr.

Tajier Thornton, Aliquippa, WR, 5-6, 165, sr.

Carson Heckathorn, Blackhawk, TE, 6-4, 205, sr.

Matayo Savage, New Castle, TE, 6-1, 205, sr.

Braylon Wilcox, Aliquippa, C, 5-10, 200, so.

Jason McBride, Aliquippa, G, 6-3, 325, jr.

Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa, G, 6-2, 280, jr.

Braden Flint, Montour, OT, 6-2, 240, sr.

Tyrese Jones, Aliquippa, OT, 6-6, 365, sr.

Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa, OT, 6-3, 345, jr.

Devin Palmer, New Castle, OT, 6-2, 315, sr.

Emmanuel Gyadu-Mantey, Aliquippa, K, 5-8, 155, sr.

Joseph Krug, Chartiers Valley, K, 5-8, 145, jr.

First team defense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Jason McBride, Aliquippa, DT, 6-3, 325, jr.

Nick Oliver, Beaver, DT, 5-7, 230, sr.

Hayden Davis, Blackhawk, DE, 6-1, 220, sr.

Tayvon Sherrell, Chartiers Valley, DE, 6-1, 290, jr.

Brayden Flint, Montour, DE, 6-2, 240, sr.

Bryce Wood, New Castle, DE, 6-1, 200, jr.

Chris Hood, New Castle, ILB, 5-11, 210, sr.

Austin Stein, Chartiers Valley, ILB, 5-11, 190, sr.

Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa, ILB, 6-2, 210, so.

Carson Heckathorn, Blackhawk, OLB, 6-4, 205, sr.

Caleb Williams, Montour, OLB, 6-0, 205, sr.

Jon Sparrow, Aliquippa, OLB, 5-9, 160, sr.

Lorenzo Jenkins, Blackhawk, DB, 6-4, 180, sr.

Lamont Payne, Chartiers Valley, DB, 6-1, 174, jr.

Brandon Banks, Aliquippa, DB, 6-0, 170, so.

Donovan Walker, Aliquippa, DB, 6-0, 180, jr.

Cyair Clark, Aliquippa, DB, 5-8, 160, sr.

Wyatt Ringer, Beaver, DB, 6-3, 185, sr.

Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley, DB, 6-0, 170, sr.

Craig Sonson, Montour, P, 5-10, 165, jr.

Mike Wells, New Castle, P, 6-4, 215, sr.

