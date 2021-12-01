Big Eight: Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock, McKeesport’s Bobbie Boyd lead all-conference team

By:

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 | 12:16 AM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent McKeesport’s Bobbie Boyd carries the ball against Belle Vernon on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock celebrates against Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at West Mifflin. Previous Next

Thomas Jefferson was dethroned from its familiar spot atop the Big Eight this season, and two of the players most responsible received individual honors in all-conference voting.

Belle Vernon senior Devin Whitlock was named offensive player of the year, and McKeesport junior Bobbie Boyd was named as the conference’s top defensive players.

Whitlock, a quarterback and defensive back, rushed for 1,250 yards, passed for more than 1,000 and scored 27 times for conference champion Belle Vernon.

Boyd, a defensive back and running back, had four interceptions and six sacks. He also added 1,545 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns for McKeesport, which finished second in the conference.

Belle Vernon led all teams with six all-conference players including Cole Weightman and Quinton Martin, who each earned first-team honors on both sides of the ball.

The team was chosen by conference coaches.

First team offense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Tyre Demery, McKeesport, C, 5-11, 260, sr.

Ty Banco, Trinity, G, 6-2, 260, jr.

Peyton Krueger, Thomas Jefferson, G, 6-2, 290, jr.

Dante Campagni, Ringgold, OT, 6-4, 265, sr.

Ryan McGraw, Belle Vernon, OT, 6-4, 270, sr.

Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon, TE, 6-3, 220, sr.

Evan Pohlot, Belle Vernon, WR, 6-2, 180, jr.

Jeremy Sikora, Trinity, WR, 6-0, 180, sr.

Sean Sullivan, Thomas Jefferson, WR, 6-0, 175, so.

Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon, QB, 5-8, 175, sr.

Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon, RB, 6-3, 195, so.

Jahmil Perryman, McKeesport, MPB, 5-9, 170, jr.

Tyler Kovatch, Belle Vernon, K, 6-0, 185, sr.

First team defense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Ty Banco, Trinity, DL, 6-2, 260, jr.

Nick Bryan, Thomas Jefferson, DL, 6-3, 270, sr.

Jordan Mayer, Thomas Jefferson, DL, 6-4, 240, jr.

Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon, DL, 6-3, 220, sr.

Dajour Chaffin, McKeesport, LB, 6-1, 160, sr.

Isaac Eckley, Thomas Jefferson, LB, 5-11, 205, sr.

John Polefko, Ringgold, LB, 5-11, 205, sr.

Israel Rose, West Mifflin, LB, 6-0, 230, sr.

Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport, DB, 5-9, 165, jr.

Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands, DB, 6-0, 170, jr.

Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon, DB, 6-3, 195, so.

Kanye Thompson, McKeesport, DB, 6-0, 160, sr.

Nick Kosuda, West Mifflin, P, 6-0, 175, jr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon

Defensive Player of the Year: Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport

•••

2021 WPIAL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Class 6A Conference

Allegheny Six Conference

Big East Conference

Northeast Conference

Big Eight Conference

Greater Allegheny Conference

Parkway Conference

Allegheny Seven Conference

Interstate Conference

Northwestern Six Conference

Allegheny Conference

Century Conference

Midwestern Conference

Three Rivers Conference

Big Seven Conference

Eastern Conference

Tri-County South Conference

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Laurel Highlands, McKeesport, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, West Mifflin