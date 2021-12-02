Interstate: Elizabeth Forward’s Brownfield, Southmoreland’s Govern top all-conference team
Wednesday, December 1, 2021 | 11:33 PM
Elizabeth Forward’s defense allowed only 28 points combined in six conference games, a dominance that led Interstate coaches to name senior DaVontay Brownfield as the conference’s top defensive player.
In all, 10 Elizabeth Forward players earned first-team all-conference honors. The Warriors finished 6-0 in the WPIAL Class 3A conference.
Southmoreland quarterback Anthony Govern was voted as the top offensive player. The senior passed for 1,189 yards and 10 touchdowns and also rushed for 734 yards and 16 scores.
The team was chosen by conference coaches.
First team offense
Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, QB, 6-1, 225, sr.
Zion White, Elizabeth Forward, QB, 6-3, 230, jr.
Kyle Flournoy, Elizabeth Forward, RB, 5-9, 185, sr.
Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant, RB, 6-2, 175, jr.
John DiNapoli, Elizabeth Forward, TE, 6-0, 220, jr.
Isaac Trout, Southmoreland, WR, 5-10, 170, sr.
Charlie Nigut, Elizabeth Forward, WR, 5-4, 140, fr.
Nick Murphy, Elizabeth Forward, OL, 6-2, 255, sr.
Hunder Dean, Mt. Pleasant, OL, 5-10, 230, sr.
Will Hynes, South Allegheny, OL, 6-3, 250, sr.
Grant Robinson, Elizabeth Forward, OL, 6-0, 255, jr.
Tanner Jarmon, Yough, OL, 5-11, 280, jr.
Zach Boyd, Elizabeth Forward, ATH, 6-0, 170, jr.
Gavin Cleary, South Allegheny, K, 5-11, 135, jr.
First team defense
Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Kory Ansell, Southmoreland, DL, 6-3, 285, sr.
Dashawn Carter, South Allegheny, DL, 6-4, 210, sr.
Ayden Teeter, Brownsville, DL, 6-6, 275, sr.
Charlie Meehlieb, Elizabeth Forward, DL, 6-4, 215, so.
DaVontay Brownfield, Elizabeth Forward, LB, 5-11, 180, sr.
Tristan Waldier, Yough, LB, 6-2, 200, sr.
Shawn Soukup, Elizabeth Forward, LB, 5-10, 185, sr.
Aaron Alakson, Mt. Pleasant, LB, 6-2, 205, sr.
Kavan Markwood, South Allegheny, LB, 5-11, 190, sr.
Adam Johnson, South Park, DB, 5-9, 180, sr.
Ethan Kirkwood, South Allegheny, DB, 6-2, 160, sr.
Travon Lee, Southmoreland, DB, 5-10, 160, jr.
Akell Carrington, South Allegheny, DB, 6-0, 165, sr.
Harper Conroy, South Park, P, 6-5, 200, jr.
J.J. Bloom, Southmoreland, KR, 6-1, 150, sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Anthony Govern, Southmoreland
Defensive Player of the Year: DaVontay Brownfield, Elizabeth Forward
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Brownsville, Elizabeth Forward, Mt. Pleasant, South Allegheny, South Park, Southmoreland, Yough
