Midwestern: Laurel’s Luke McCoy, Beaver Falls’ Mekhi Clark top all-conference team

Monday, December 6, 2021 | 5:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel running back Luke McCoy works out during practice on Aug. 4, 2021. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver Falls receiver Mekhi Clark catches a pass during practice on Aug. 5, 2021, in Beaver Falls. Previous Next

Laurel running back Luke McCoy, who ranked among the WPIAL rushing leaders this season, was honored three times by Midwestern coaches in all-conference voting.

McCoy was named Offensive Player of the Year and earned all-conference honors on both sides of the ball. He rushed for 1,720 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Laurel, which won the conference title, earned eight first-team spots. The Spartans’ Brian Cooper was voted the conference’s top coach.

Beaver Falls’ Mekhi Clark was chosen as the conference’s top defensive player. Riverside’s Avery Wolf earned lineman of the year.

The team was chosen by conference coaches.

First team offense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

JC Voss, Mohawk, QB, 6-1, 215, sr.

Luke McCoy, Laurel, RB, 5-9, 180, sr.

Josh Pail, Freedom, RB, 5-6, 155, sr.

Peyton Weaver, Neshannock, RB, 5-8, 175, jr.

Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls, WR, 5-11, 160, jr.

Marc Conti, Mohawk, WR, 5-10, 165, sr.

Tyler Cain, Beaver Falls, TE/HB/FB, 6-3, 230, sr.

Avery Orgovan, Riverside, TE/HB/FB, 6-1, 190, sr.

Anthony Cousar, Beaver Falls, OL, 6-3, 220, sr.

Cam Caldararo, Laurel, OL, 6-1, 210, sr.

Coltin Hill, Laurel, OL, 6-3, 270, jr.

Avery Wolf, Riverside, OL, 6-1, 265, sr.

Alex Mittner, New Brighton, OL, 5-10, 230, sr.

Josh Wilkins, Mohawk, K, 5-8, 145, so.

Michael Pasquarello, Laurel, KR, 6-0, 155, sr.

First team defense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Anthony Cousar, Beaver Falls, DL, 6-3, 220, sr.

Cam Caldararo, Laurel, DL, 6-1, 210, sr.

Alex Mittner, New Brighton, DL, 5-10, 230, sr.

Avery Wolf, Riverside, DL, 6-1, 265, sr.

Tyler Cain, Beaver Falls, LB, 6-3, 230, sr.

Brighton Mariacher, Ellwood City, LB, 6-1, 190, jr.

Luke McCoy, Laurel, LB, 5-9, 180, sr.

Deshawn Harmon, New Brighton, LB, 5-9, 185, sr.

Mekhi Clark, Beaver Falls, DB, 5-11, 160, sr.

Michael Pasquarello, Laurel, DB, 6-0, 155, sr.

Keandre Williams, New Brighton, DB, 6-2, 190, sr.

Kobe DeRosa, Laurel, P, 5-11, 200, sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Luke McCoy, Laurel

Defensive Player of the Year: Mekhi Clark, Beaver Falls

Lineman of the Year: Avery Wolf, Riverside

Coach of the Year: Brian Cooper, Laurel

