Midwestern: Laurel’s Luke McCoy, Beaver Falls’ Mekhi Clark top all-conference team
Monday, December 6, 2021 | 5:52 PM
Laurel running back Luke McCoy, who ranked among the WPIAL rushing leaders this season, was honored three times by Midwestern coaches in all-conference voting.
McCoy was named Offensive Player of the Year and earned all-conference honors on both sides of the ball. He rushed for 1,720 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Laurel, which won the conference title, earned eight first-team spots. The Spartans’ Brian Cooper was voted the conference’s top coach.
Beaver Falls’ Mekhi Clark was chosen as the conference’s top defensive player. Riverside’s Avery Wolf earned lineman of the year.
The team was chosen by conference coaches.
First team offense
Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
JC Voss, Mohawk, QB, 6-1, 215, sr.
Luke McCoy, Laurel, RB, 5-9, 180, sr.
Josh Pail, Freedom, RB, 5-6, 155, sr.
Peyton Weaver, Neshannock, RB, 5-8, 175, jr.
Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls, WR, 5-11, 160, jr.
Marc Conti, Mohawk, WR, 5-10, 165, sr.
Tyler Cain, Beaver Falls, TE/HB/FB, 6-3, 230, sr.
Avery Orgovan, Riverside, TE/HB/FB, 6-1, 190, sr.
Anthony Cousar, Beaver Falls, OL, 6-3, 220, sr.
Cam Caldararo, Laurel, OL, 6-1, 210, sr.
Coltin Hill, Laurel, OL, 6-3, 270, jr.
Avery Wolf, Riverside, OL, 6-1, 265, sr.
Alex Mittner, New Brighton, OL, 5-10, 230, sr.
Josh Wilkins, Mohawk, K, 5-8, 145, so.
Michael Pasquarello, Laurel, KR, 6-0, 155, sr.
First team defense
Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Anthony Cousar, Beaver Falls, DL, 6-3, 220, sr.
Cam Caldararo, Laurel, DL, 6-1, 210, sr.
Alex Mittner, New Brighton, DL, 5-10, 230, sr.
Avery Wolf, Riverside, DL, 6-1, 265, sr.
Tyler Cain, Beaver Falls, LB, 6-3, 230, sr.
Brighton Mariacher, Ellwood City, LB, 6-1, 190, jr.
Luke McCoy, Laurel, LB, 5-9, 180, sr.
Deshawn Harmon, New Brighton, LB, 5-9, 185, sr.
Mekhi Clark, Beaver Falls, DB, 5-11, 160, sr.
Michael Pasquarello, Laurel, DB, 6-0, 155, sr.
Keandre Williams, New Brighton, DB, 6-2, 190, sr.
Kobe DeRosa, Laurel, P, 5-11, 200, sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Luke McCoy, Laurel
Defensive Player of the Year: Mekhi Clark, Beaver Falls
Lineman of the Year: Avery Wolf, Riverside
Coach of the Year: Brian Cooper, Laurel
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
