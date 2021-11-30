Mt. Lebanon leads WPIAL Class 6A all-conference honors with 9 players, coach

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | 2:13 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon coach Bob Palko is congratulated after winning the WPIAL Class 6A final over Central Catholic.

Mt. Lebanon won its first WPIAL title in 21 years, and the undefeated Blue Devils were recognized for their season-long success with nine first-team spots on the all-conference team for Class 6A.

Their coach, Bob Palko, also was honored.

The all-conference list included Mt. Lebanon quarterback Joey Daniels, running back Alex Tecza and wide receiver Eli Heidenreich. They were joined by teammates Owen Halter, Kade Capristo, William Harvey, Jack Smith, Matt Wertz and Tommy Boehner.

The all-conference team was selected by coaches.

WPIAL runner-up Central Catholic also had nine first-team players. North Allegheny was next with seven.

First team offense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Julius Pruss, Canon-McMillan, C, 6-0, 250, sr.

Owen Halter, Mt. Lebanon, G, 6-1, 235, sr.

Nick Frisco, North Allegheny, G, 6-1, 255, sr.

Matt Aulicino, Central Catholic, OT, 6-7, 235, sr.

Kade Capristo, Mt. Lebanon, OT, 6-3, 275, jr.

Josh Altsman, Central Catholic, TE, 6-4, 230, sr.

Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon, QB, 6-1, 185, sr.

Gannon Carothers, Central Catholic, RB, 5-11, 200, sr.

Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon, RB, 6-0, 200, sr.

Brandon Jackson, Central Catholic, WR, 5-7, 165, sr.

Dwayne Taylor, North Allegheny, WR, 6-6, 210, sr.

Eli Heidenreich, Mt. Lebanon, At-Large, 6-0, 180, sr.

Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny, At-Large, 5-10, 160, so.

Matt Schearer, Central Catholic, K, 5-11, 170, sr.

First team defense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Will Sheridan, North Allegheny, DE, 6-2, 220, sr.

Jacob Porter, North Allegheny, DE, 6-3, 205, sr.

Donovan Hinish, Central Catholic, DT, 6-2, 275, sr.

William Harvey, Mt. Lebanon, DT, 6-3, 280, sr.

JD Younger, Central Catholic, ILB, 5-11, 195, sr.

Tyree Alualu, North Allegheny, ILB, 5-10, 195, so.

Malachi Missouri, Central Catholic, OLB, 5-11, 180, sr.

Jack Smith, Mt. Lebanon, OLB, 6-3, 215, sr.

Robinson Waddell, Central Catholic, DB, 5-10, 170, sr.

Matt Wertz, Mt. Lebanon, DB, 6-0, 180, sr.

Kolin Dinkins, North Allegheny, DB, 6-1, 170, sr.

Luke Lawson, Seneca Valley, DB, 6-3, 200, jr.

Tommy Boehner, Mt. Lebanon, At-Large, 5-9, 175, sr.

Austin Winkleblech, Canon-McMillan, P, 5-11, 155, jr.

Coach of the Year: Bob Palko, Mt. Lebanon

•••

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

