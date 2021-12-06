Century: 9 Washington players named all-conference, Davoun Fuse voted MVP

Monday, December 6, 2021 | 2:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Wash High’s Davoun Fuse during practice Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at Washington High Stadium Football Stadium.

Washington’s Davoun Fuse proved himself to be a dual-threat quarterback by passing for 11 touchdowns and running for 14 more, results that earned the junior MVP honors in the Class 2A Century Conference.

In all, Washington garnered nine first-team spots on the all-conference team and earned three individual honors after finishing the regular season undefeated. Mario Griffin was named Defensive Player of the Year, and Cameron Carter-Green was voted as the conference’s top lineman.

The team was chosen by conference coaches.

Waynesburg running back Breydon Woods was named Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,367 yards. Chartiers-Houston’s Terry Fetsko was named the conference’s top coach.

First team offense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Davoun Fuse, Washington, QB, 6-4, 190, jr.

Tayshawn Levy, Washington, RB, 6-0, 190, sr.

Ethan Varesko, Beth-Center, RB, so.

Breydon Woods, Waynesburg, RB, 5-10, 165, so.

Ruben Gordon, Washington, WR, 6-2, 160, so.

Jake Mele, Chartiers-Houston, WR, 6-0, 170, jr.

Terrance Wood, Charleroi, WR, 5-11, 160, sr.

Ryan Bittner, Beth-Center, OL, jr.

Semaj Fuse, Washington, OL, 6-2, 280, fr.

Cole Pawich, Chartiers-Houston, OL, 6-1, 275, jr.

Elijah Wise, Washington, OL, 5-11, 210, sr.

Tyler Wright, McGuffey, OL, 5-10, 215, jr.

Phillip McCuen, McGuffey, ATH, 5-10, 170, jr.

Arlo McIntyre, Charleroi, K, 6-0, 155, so.

Carlos Harper, Washington, KR, 6-2, 200, jr.

First team defense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Blake Bard, Chartiers-Houston, DL, 6-1, 250, sr.

Cameron Carter-Green, Washington, DL, 6-0, 285, sr.

Jake King, Charleroi, DL, 6-6, 310, sr.

Kaden Russell, Waynesburg, DL, 6-4, 235, jr.

Lane Camden, Chartiers-Houston, LB, 5-11, 180, sr.

Ethan Dietrich, McGuffey, LB, 5-10, 200, jr.

Nate Kirby, Waynesburg, LB, 6-0, 180, sr.

Aaron Panepinto, Frazier, LB, 5-8, 200, sr.

Logan Carlisle, McGuffey, DB, 5-10, 150, fr.

Mario Griffin, Washington, DB, 5-10, 170, sr.

Jordan Irson, Chartiers-Houston, DB, 5-10, 165, sr.

Zxavian Willis, Washington, DB, 5-11, 160, so.

Jeremiah Johnson, McGuffey, P, 6-0, 215, sr.

Most Valuable Player: Davoun Fuse, Washington

Offensive Player of the Year: Breydon Woods, Waynesburg

Defensive Player of the Year: Mario Griffin, Washington

Lineman of the Year: Cameron Carter-Green, Washington

Coach of the Year: Terry Fetsko, Chartiers-Houston

