Moon’s senior class well represented on Allegheny 6 all-conference football team

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | 2:24 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Dylan Sleva carries for a long gain during the fourth quarter against Upper St. Clair on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Tigers Stadium in Moon.

Moon’s deep and talented senior class, which led the Tigers to the WPIAL finals for the first time since 1998, was well represented on the Allegheny 6 all-conference team.

Eight Moon players — all seniors — earned first-team honors, and Ryan Linn was named the conference’s top coach after the Tigers went undefeated in the regular season.

The all-conference team was chosen by coaches.

First team offense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Jacob Baumgartner, Moon, C, 5-11, 240, sr.

Braedon Del Duca, Bethel Park, G, 6-2, 235, jr.

Trent Fraley, Moon, G, 6-3, 290, sr.

Shane Tuthill, West Allegheny, OT, 6-1, 260, jr.

Anthony Dines, Moon, OT, 6-2, 255, sr.

Dante Docchio, Moon, TE, 6-0, 210, sr.

Tyler McGowan, Moon, QB, 6-1, 175, sr.

Troy Volpatti, Bethel Park, RB, 5-11, 195, sr.

Nodin Tracey, West Allegheny, RB, 5-10, 175, jr.

Jacob Macosko, Peters Township, WR, 6-1, 180, sr.

Aiden Besselman, Upper St. Clair, WR, 6-2, 170, jr.

Nate Deanes, South Fayette, At-Large, 5-9, 165, so.

Sam Miller, Peters Township, At-Large, 6-0, 185, sr.

Bennett Henderson, Upper St. Clair, K, 5-9, 145, so.

First team defense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Ben Bladel, Moon, DE, 6-0, 225, sr.

Keon Johnson, South Fayette, DE, 5-9, 255, sr.

Max Short, Peters Township, DT, 5-10, 215, sr.

Mark Banbury, Upper St. Clair, DT, 6-2, 245, jr.

Dylan Sleva, Moon, ILB, 6-3, 225, sr.

Gavin Moul, Bethel Park, ILB, 6-1, 225, jr.

Nico Pate, Peters Township, OLB, 6-1, 225, sr.

Ethan Hiester, Upper St. Clair, OLB, 5-11, 195, sr.

Mateo Cepullio, Upper St. Clair, DB, 6-0, 175, sr.

Jeremiah Dean, Moon, DB, 5-9, 170, sr.

Mason Mehl, Peters Township, DB, 6-0, 165, sr.

Austin Caye, Bethel Park, DB, 5-10, 177, jr.

Pat McDonnell, Peters Township, At-Large, 6-2, 200, sr.

Cody Geddes, Bethel Park, P, 6-1, 190, sr.

Coach of the Year: Ryan Linn, Moon

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

