Moon’s senior class well represented on Allegheny 6 all-conference football team
By:
Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | 2:24 AM
Moon’s deep and talented senior class, which led the Tigers to the WPIAL finals for the first time since 1998, was well represented on the Allegheny 6 all-conference team.
Eight Moon players — all seniors — earned first-team honors, and Ryan Linn was named the conference’s top coach after the Tigers went undefeated in the regular season.
The all-conference team was chosen by coaches.
First team offense
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Jacob Baumgartner, Moon, C, 5-11, 240, sr.
Braedon Del Duca, Bethel Park, G, 6-2, 235, jr.
Trent Fraley, Moon, G, 6-3, 290, sr.
Shane Tuthill, West Allegheny, OT, 6-1, 260, jr.
Anthony Dines, Moon, OT, 6-2, 255, sr.
Dante Docchio, Moon, TE, 6-0, 210, sr.
Tyler McGowan, Moon, QB, 6-1, 175, sr.
Troy Volpatti, Bethel Park, RB, 5-11, 195, sr.
Nodin Tracey, West Allegheny, RB, 5-10, 175, jr.
Jacob Macosko, Peters Township, WR, 6-1, 180, sr.
Aiden Besselman, Upper St. Clair, WR, 6-2, 170, jr.
Nate Deanes, South Fayette, At-Large, 5-9, 165, so.
Sam Miller, Peters Township, At-Large, 6-0, 185, sr.
Bennett Henderson, Upper St. Clair, K, 5-9, 145, so.
First team defense
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Ben Bladel, Moon, DE, 6-0, 225, sr.
Keon Johnson, South Fayette, DE, 5-9, 255, sr.
Max Short, Peters Township, DT, 5-10, 215, sr.
Mark Banbury, Upper St. Clair, DT, 6-2, 245, jr.
Dylan Sleva, Moon, ILB, 6-3, 225, sr.
Gavin Moul, Bethel Park, ILB, 6-1, 225, jr.
Nico Pate, Peters Township, OLB, 6-1, 225, sr.
Ethan Hiester, Upper St. Clair, OLB, 5-11, 195, sr.
Mateo Cepullio, Upper St. Clair, DB, 6-0, 175, sr.
Jeremiah Dean, Moon, DB, 5-9, 170, sr.
Mason Mehl, Peters Township, DB, 6-0, 165, sr.
Austin Caye, Bethel Park, DB, 5-10, 177, jr.
Pat McDonnell, Peters Township, At-Large, 6-2, 200, sr.
Cody Geddes, Bethel Park, P, 6-1, 190, sr.
Coach of the Year: Ryan Linn, Moon
•••
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Bethel Park, Moon, Peters Township, South Fayette, Upper St. Clair, West Allegheny
