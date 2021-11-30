Penn-Trafford lands 12 players, coach on Big East all-conference football team
By:
Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | 3:07 AM
A dozen Penn-Trafford football players earned first-team all-conference honors from a Warriors team that went unbeaten in the Big East and won a WPIAL title Saturday.
Their coach, John Ruane, was name the conference’s top coach. The first-team all-conference list included Penn-Trafford running back Cade Yacamelli, who starred in the Class 5A final Saturday at Heinz Field.
The all-conference team was chosen by conference coaches prior to the playoffs.
Gateway had six players on the first team.
First team offense
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford, C, 6-3, 280, jr.
Garrett Moorhead, Penn-Trafford, G, 5-11, 260, sr.
Tamier Sally, Woodland Hills, G, 6-0, 271, sr.
Zach Tomosovich, Penn-Trafford, OT, 6-6, 320, so.
Aidan Sweeney, Latrobe, OT, 6-2, 210, sr.
Corey Boerio, Latrobe, TE, 6-1, 205, jr.
Carter Green, Penn-Trafford, QB, 5-10, 170, sr.
Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford, RB, 6-0, 205, sr.
Drake Clayton, Latrobe, RB, 5-11, 195, sr.
Brett Birch, Gateway, WR, 5-10, 180, sr.
Caden Smith, Franklin Regional, WR, 6-4, 185, sr.
Brad Birch, Gateway, At-Large, 6-0, 190, so.
Deontae Williams, Woodland Hills, At-Large, 6-0, 190, sr.
Nathan Schlessinger, Penn-Trafford, K, 6-0, 185, sr.
First team defense
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Declan Ochendowski, Penn-Trafford, DE, 6-3, 240, sr.
Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford, DE, 6-4, 240, jr.
Matt Brooks, Gateway, DT, 6-2, 255, jr.
Tyler Lynch, Latrobe, DT, 6-0, 240, sr.
Jack Jollie, Penn-Trafford, ILB, 6-1, 210, sr.
Jeremiah Ramsey, Woodland Hills, ILB, 6-0, 195, sr.
Aiden Smith, Gateway, OLB, 5-11, 210, sr.
Remy Bose, Gateway, OLB, 6-0, 200, so.
Patrick Body, Gateway, DB, 6-2, 185, sr.
Jake Otto, Penn-Trafford, DB, 5-11, 175, jr.
Maddox Morrison, Franklin Regional, DB, 5-10, 150, sr.
Noah Hutcherson, Woodland Hills, DB, 5-7, 155, jr.
Daniel Tarabrella, Penn-Trafford, At-Large, 6-2, 190, jr.
Josh Huffman, Penn-Trafford, P, 6-0, 205, jr.
Coach of the Year: John Ruane, Penn-Trafford
•••
2021 WPIAL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
Big Eight Conference
Greater Allegheny Conference
Parkway Conference
Allegheny Seven Conference
Interstate Conference
Northwestern Six Conference
Allegheny Conference
Century Conference
Midwestern Conference
Three Rivers Conference
Big Seven Conference
Eastern Conference
Tri-County South Conference
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford, Woodland Hills
More Football• Trib HSSN broadcast schedule: Week of Nov. 29, 2021
• Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for Nov. 29, 2021
• Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for Nov. 29, 2021
• Plenty of highlights for Kiski Area football despite challenging 2nd half
• Strong finish provides optimism for future of Burrell football