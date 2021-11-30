Penn-Trafford lands 12 players, coach on Big East all-conference football team

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | 3:07 AM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli carries the ball against Belle Vernon on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

A dozen Penn-Trafford football players earned first-team all-conference honors from a Warriors team that went unbeaten in the Big East and won a WPIAL title Saturday.

Their coach, John Ruane, was name the conference’s top coach. The first-team all-conference list included Penn-Trafford running back Cade Yacamelli, who starred in the Class 5A final Saturday at Heinz Field.

The all-conference team was chosen by conference coaches prior to the playoffs.

Gateway had six players on the first team.

First team offense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford, C, 6-3, 280, jr.

Garrett Moorhead, Penn-Trafford, G, 5-11, 260, sr.

Tamier Sally, Woodland Hills, G, 6-0, 271, sr.

Zach Tomosovich, Penn-Trafford, OT, 6-6, 320, so.

Aidan Sweeney, Latrobe, OT, 6-2, 210, sr.

Corey Boerio, Latrobe, TE, 6-1, 205, jr.

Carter Green, Penn-Trafford, QB, 5-10, 170, sr.

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford, RB, 6-0, 205, sr.

Drake Clayton, Latrobe, RB, 5-11, 195, sr.

Brett Birch, Gateway, WR, 5-10, 180, sr.

Caden Smith, Franklin Regional, WR, 6-4, 185, sr.

Brad Birch, Gateway, At-Large, 6-0, 190, so.

Deontae Williams, Woodland Hills, At-Large, 6-0, 190, sr.

Nathan Schlessinger, Penn-Trafford, K, 6-0, 185, sr.

First team defense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Declan Ochendowski, Penn-Trafford, DE, 6-3, 240, sr.

Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford, DE, 6-4, 240, jr.

Matt Brooks, Gateway, DT, 6-2, 255, jr.

Tyler Lynch, Latrobe, DT, 6-0, 240, sr.

Jack Jollie, Penn-Trafford, ILB, 6-1, 210, sr.

Jeremiah Ramsey, Woodland Hills, ILB, 6-0, 195, sr.

Aiden Smith, Gateway, OLB, 5-11, 210, sr.

Remy Bose, Gateway, OLB, 6-0, 200, so.

Patrick Body, Gateway, DB, 6-2, 185, sr.

Jake Otto, Penn-Trafford, DB, 5-11, 175, jr.

Maddox Morrison, Franklin Regional, DB, 5-10, 150, sr.

Noah Hutcherson, Woodland Hills, DB, 5-7, 155, jr.

Daniel Tarabrella, Penn-Trafford, At-Large, 6-2, 190, jr.

Josh Huffman, Penn-Trafford, P, 6-0, 205, jr.

Coach of the Year: John Ruane, Penn-Trafford

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

