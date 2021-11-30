Dugger brothers among 7 Penn Hills football players named all-conference in Northeast
Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | 2:54 AM
Penn Hills brothers Julian and Jaden Dugger, a dynamic quarterback-receiver combination for the Indians, each earned first-team all-conference honors in the Class 5A Northeast.
They were among seven Penn Hills players who earned first-team honors in a vote of conference coaches.
Kiski Area also had seven first-team selections, Pine-Richland had six and North Hills had five.
Fox Chapel’s Tom Loughran was named the conference’s top coach.
First team offense
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Braden Mika, Kiski Area, C, 6-3, 260, jr.
Samuel Coleman, Kiski Area, G, 6-2, 260, sr.
Carter Lance, Penn Hills, G, 6-2, 250, so.
Brandon Lawhorn Moore, Kiski Area, OT, 6-6, 295, sr.
Jalen Klemm, Pine-Richland, OT, 6-6, 265, sr.
Tanner Ilnicki, North Hills, TE, 6-0, 200, sr.
Julian Dugger, Penn Hills, QB, 6-2, 185, so.
Chad Hepler, Kiski Area, RB, 5-7, 180, sr.
Zidane Thomas, Fox Chapel, RB, 6-0, 2-5, sr.
Jaden Dugger, Penn Hills, WR, 6-4, 190, sr.
Alex Gochis, Pine-Richland, WR, 6-2, 190, sr.
Brayden Dunmire, Kiski Area, At-Large, 6-1, 235, sr.
Andrew Mellis, Pine-Richland, At-Large, 5-9, 175, jr.
Cody Dykes, Kiski Area, K, 6-3, 190, sr.
First team defense
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Luke Pugliese, Penn Hills, DE, 6-2, 175, sr.
Caleb Kulikowski, Fox Chapel, DE, 6-2, 200, sr.
Daequan Lewis, Penn Hills, DT, 6-0, 265, jr.
Jacob Domer, Pine-Richland, DT, 6-4, 290, sr.
Brock Wilkins, Kiski Area, ILB, 6-1, 215, sr.
Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland, ILB, 6-3, 225, sr.
Allen Parker, Penn Hills, OLB, 6-1, 205, sr.
Alec Apodaca, North Hills, OLB, 5-10, 190, sr.
Raion Strader, Penn Hills, DB, 6-0, 175, jr.
Khi’lee Patterson, Fox Chapel, DB, 5-8, 150, sr.
Robert Dickerson, North Hills, DB, 6-0, 190, sr.
Liam Tracey, North Hills, DB, 5-10, 170, sr.
Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland, At-Large, 5-11, 170, jr.
John Green, North Hills, P, 5-10, 175, jr.
Coach of the Year: Tom Loughran, Fox Chapel
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
