Three Rivers: Sto-Rox leads all-conference honors with 9 players on 1st team
By:
Monday, December 6, 2021 | 1:18 PM
Sto-Rox outscored Three Rivers opponents 201-12 this season, a dominance that saw quarterback Josh Jenkins and running back Jaymar Pearson named Offensive co-MVPs in the Class 2A conference.
In all, the Vikings had nine players earn first-team all-conference honors and LaRoi Johnson was named as the conference’s top coach after finishing undefeated in the regular season.
The team is chosen by conference coaches.
South Side’s Cam Knox was named as the conference’s top defensive player. Seton LaSalle’s Liam Halligan and Western Beaver’s Drew Mitchell shared lineman of the year honors.
First team offense
Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox, QB, 6-2, 170, jr.
Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox, RB, 5-11, 190, sr.
Thad Gray, Western Beaver, RB, 5-11, 190, sr.
Gabe Finale, Seton LaSalle, RB, 5-8, 155, sr.
Jaymont Green-Miller, Sto-Rox, WR, 5-9, 160, jr.
Zay Davis, Sto-Rox, WR, 5-8, 165, jr.
Dorian McGhee, Western Beaver, WR, 6-1, 190, so.
Liam Halligan, Seton LaSalle, OL, 6-5, 295, sr.
Mike Durrett, Sto-Rox, OL, 6-0, 260, sr.
Amare Harper, Sto-Rox, OL, 6-0, 230, so.
Pierce Greiner, Carlynton, OL, 6-5, 285, sr.
Chase Knox, South Side, OL, 5-10, 170, so.
Nick Cherry, Seton LaSalle, K, 5-7, 185, so.
Jaymont Green-Miller, Sto-Rox, KR, 5-9, 160, jr.
First team defense
Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Amere Hibbler, Sto-Rox, DL, 5-8, 180, jr.
Lonnie Craft, Western Beaver, DL, 6-1, 185, sr.
Lamarr Williams, Brentwood, DL, 6-3, 205, sr.
Drew Mitchell, Western Beaver, DL, 5-9, 210, jr.
Tre’shaun Barron, Sto-Rox, LB, 6-1, 205, sr.
Cam Knox, South Side, LB, 5-11, 175, sr.
Taemar Hull, Sto-Rox, LB, 5-10, 180, sr.
Thad Gray, Western Beaver, LB, 5-11, 190, sr.
Asahn Bey, Seton LaSalle, DB, 6-0, 185, sr.
Drevon Miller-Ross, Sto-Rox, DB, 5-11, 165, jr.
Logan Smith, South Side, DB, 5-10, 155, jr.
Levi Gray, Western Beaver, DB, 6-0, 165, jr.
O’Malley Daly, Seton LaSalle, P, 6-1, 180, so.
Jaymont Green-Miller, Sto-Rox, PR, 5-9, 160, jr.
Offensive MVP: Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox/Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox
Defensive MVP: Cam Knox, South Side
Lineman of the Year: Liam Halligan, Seton LaSalle/Drew Mitchell, Western Beaver
Coach of the Year: LaRoi Johnson, Sto-Rox
•••
2021 WPIAL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
Allegheny Seven Conference
Interstate Conference
Northwestern Six Conference
Allegheny Conference
Century Conference
Midwestern Conference
Three Rivers Conference
Big Seven Conference
Eastern Conference
Tri-County South Conference
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Brentwood, Carlynton, Seton La Salle, South Side, Sto-Rox, Western Beaver
More Football• A-K Valley represented at WPIAL championships at Heinz Field
• North Allegheny notebook: 7 Tigers earn 1st-team all-conference honors
• Pine Creek Journal notebook: 6 football players make 1st team all-conference
• Thomas Jefferson football ends solid season with unusually short playoff run
• Redbank Valley steals momentum, stops Bishop Canevin short of state finals