Three Rivers: Sto-Rox leads all-conference honors with 9 players on 1st team

Sto-Rox outscored Three Rivers opponents 201-12 this season, a dominance that saw quarterback Josh Jenkins and running back Jaymar Pearson named Offensive co-MVPs in the Class 2A conference.

In all, the Vikings had nine players earn first-team all-conference honors and LaRoi Johnson was named as the conference’s top coach after finishing undefeated in the regular season.

The team is chosen by conference coaches.

South Side’s Cam Knox was named as the conference’s top defensive player. Seton LaSalle’s Liam Halligan and Western Beaver’s Drew Mitchell shared lineman of the year honors.

First team offense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox, QB, 6-2, 170, jr.

Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox, RB, 5-11, 190, sr.

Thad Gray, Western Beaver, RB, 5-11, 190, sr.

Gabe Finale, Seton LaSalle, RB, 5-8, 155, sr.

Jaymont Green-Miller, Sto-Rox, WR, 5-9, 160, jr.

Zay Davis, Sto-Rox, WR, 5-8, 165, jr.

Dorian McGhee, Western Beaver, WR, 6-1, 190, so.

Liam Halligan, Seton LaSalle, OL, 6-5, 295, sr.

Mike Durrett, Sto-Rox, OL, 6-0, 260, sr.

Amare Harper, Sto-Rox, OL, 6-0, 230, so.

Pierce Greiner, Carlynton, OL, 6-5, 285, sr.

Chase Knox, South Side, OL, 5-10, 170, so.

Nick Cherry, Seton LaSalle, K, 5-7, 185, so.

Jaymont Green-Miller, Sto-Rox, KR, 5-9, 160, jr.

First team defense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Amere Hibbler, Sto-Rox, DL, 5-8, 180, jr.

Lonnie Craft, Western Beaver, DL, 6-1, 185, sr.

Lamarr Williams, Brentwood, DL, 6-3, 205, sr.

Drew Mitchell, Western Beaver, DL, 5-9, 210, jr.

Tre’shaun Barron, Sto-Rox, LB, 6-1, 205, sr.

Cam Knox, South Side, LB, 5-11, 175, sr.

Taemar Hull, Sto-Rox, LB, 5-10, 180, sr.

Thad Gray, Western Beaver, LB, 5-11, 190, sr.

Asahn Bey, Seton LaSalle, DB, 6-0, 185, sr.

Drevon Miller-Ross, Sto-Rox, DB, 5-11, 165, jr.

Logan Smith, South Side, DB, 5-10, 155, jr.

Levi Gray, Western Beaver, DB, 6-0, 165, jr.

O’Malley Daly, Seton LaSalle, P, 6-1, 180, so.

Jaymont Green-Miller, Sto-Rox, PR, 5-9, 160, jr.

Offensive MVP: Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox/Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox

Defensive MVP: Cam Knox, South Side

Lineman of the Year: Liam Halligan, Seton LaSalle/Drew Mitchell, Western Beaver

Coach of the Year: LaRoi Johnson, Sto-Rox

