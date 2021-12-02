Northwestern Six: Central Valley tops all-conference picks with 13 spots on 1st team
By:
Thursday, December 2, 2021 | 12:59 AM
Central Valley earned 13 first-team spots on the Northwestern Six all-conference team with Sean FitzSimmons, Jack Bible and Jayvin Thompson honored on both sides of the football.
The Warriors, who won the WPIAL Class 3A title with an undefeated record, also swept the conference’s individual player awards. Running back Landon Alexander was named Offensive MVP, while FitzSimmons was named Defensive MVP, top offensive lineman and top defensive lineman.
Avonworth’s Duke Johncour was voted the conference’s top coach.
The team was chosen by conference coaches.
First team offense
Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Jack Bible, Central Valley, TE, 6-1, 205, sr.
Neo Miller, Avonworth, WR, 5-8, 135, sr.
Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley, WR, 6-2, 190, jr.
D’Saun Harmon, Ambridge, WR, 6-3, 210, sr.
Jakub Pickett, Quaker Valley, WR, 6-2, 175, jr.
Kevin Felter, Avonworth, OL, 6-3, 300, sr.
Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, OL, 6-3, 280, sr.
Jackson Tonya, Central Valley, OL, 6-2, 225, jr.
Desmond Drew, Ambridge, OL, 6-2, 325, sr.
Luke White, Keystone Oaks, OL, 6-4, 275, sr.
Antwon Johnson, Central Valley, QB, 6-0, 185, jr.
Landon Alexander, Central Valley, RB, 6-1, 190, sr.
Sedrick Seymour, Ambridge, RB, 5-9, 195, sr.
Kevin Drew, Keystone Oaks, RB, 5-10, 250, sr.
Brandon Biagiarelli, Avonworth, FB, 6-0, 220, so.
Deniro Simpson, Central Valley, ATH, 5-6, 130, jr.
Serafino DeSantis, Central Valley, K, 5-11, 185, jr.
First team defense
Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, DL, 6-3, 280, sr.
Matt Merritt, Central Valley, DL, 6-3, 215, sr.
Erik Studebaker, Avonworth, DL, 6-1, 220, sr.
Kevin Felter, Avonworth, DL, 6-3, 300, sr.
Tommasso Floro, Quaker Valley, DL, 6-1, 180, sr.
Brandon Biagiarelli, Avonworth, LB, 6-0, 220, so.
Jack Bible, Central Valley, LB, 6-1, 205, sr.
Tyler Perry, Keystone Oaks, LB, 6-0, 225, sr.
Nate Dicks, Quaker Valley, LB, 5-8, 175, sr.
D’Saun Harmon, Ambridge, DB, 6-3, 210, sr.
Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley, DB, 6-2, 190, jr.
Bryce Wilson, Central Valley, DB, 5-9, 165, sr.
Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, DB, 5-11, 205, sr.
Nate Harper, Avonworth, P, 5-10, 180, jr.
Offensive MVP: Landon Alexander, Central Valley
Defensive MVP: Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley
Offensive Lineman of the Year: FitzSimmons
Defensive Lineman of the Year: FitzSimmons
Coach of the Year: Duke Johncour, Avonworth
•••
2021 WPIAL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
Allegheny Conference
Century Conference
Midwestern Conference
Three Rivers Conference
Big Seven Conference
Eastern Conference
Tri-County South Conference
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Ambridge, Avonworth, Central Valley, Hopewell, Keystone Oaks, Quaker Valley
More Football• Allegheny Seven: North Catholic wins 4 individual awards in all-conference voting
• Penn-Trafford, Exeter Township enter uncharted waters in PIAA semifinals
• Trib 10: WPIAL champs take their rightful place in top 6 in power rankings
• Birdie predicts state playoff ‘exet’ for last Westmoreland County team standing
• Mt. Pleasant looking to take next step after playoff win