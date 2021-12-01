Greater Allegheny: Hampton rewarded for conference title with 9 spots on 1st team
Wednesday, December 1, 2021 | 12:02 AM
Hampton celebrated its first conference title since 2014, an achievement recognized in all-conference voting.
The Talbots had nine players earn first-team honors including leading rusher Christian Liberto, a senior who scored 17 times and topped 1,100 rushing yards. Liberto was joined by teammates Benny Haselrig, Mike Witherup, Logan Rutledge, John Morris, Logan Schwartz, Jayden Resch, Joey Mayer and Matt DeMatteo.
The team was chosen by conference coaches.
First team offense
Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Cadin Olsen, Armstrong, QB, 6-5, 205, jr.
Christian Liberto, Hampton, RB, 5-10, 180, sr.
Eryck Moore, Plum, RB, 6-1, 190, jr.
Zach Herrington, Indiana, FB, 5-9, 195, sr.
Benny Haselrig, Hampton, WR, 5-11, 175, jr.
Isaiah Brown, Armstrong, WR, 6-2, 195, so.
Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem, WR, 5-11, 170, jr.
Mike Witherup, Hampton, TE, 6-2, 215, sr.
Daniel Thimons, Highlands, C, 6-2, 220, sr.
Adam Clark, Indiana, G, 6-1, 290, jr.
Noah Leslie, Highlands, G, 6-0, 250, jr.
Logan Rutledge, Hampton, OT, 6-3, 210, sr.
John Morris, Hampton, OT, 6-2, 225, sr.
Devin Flint, Indiana, ATH, 5-10, 165, sr.
Angelo Baleno, Plum, K, 5-7, 160, fr.
First team defense
Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Jewlius Barnes, Armstrong, DL, 5-11, 265, sr.
Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem, DL, 6-2, 265, sr.
Logan Schwartz, Hampton, DE, 6-1, 200, sr.
Caliel Long, Highlands, DE, 6-6, 270, sr.
Brock White, Highlands, OLB, 6-0, 205, sr.
Jayden Stevens, Greensburg Salem, OLB, 6-2, 195, sr.
Jake Murphy, Knoch, ILB, 6-1, 215, jr.
Jayden Resch, Hampton, ILB, 5-11, 200, sr.
Joey Mayer, Hampton, DB, 5-9, 160, jr.
Matt DeMatteo, Hampton, DB, 5-11, 155, sr.
Logan Brooks, Plum, DB, 5-11, 175, sr.
Matt Wallace, Greensburg Salem, DB, 5-9, 160, sr.
Brendan Tristani, Knoch, P, 6-1, 155, sr.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
