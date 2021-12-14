Allegheny: Steel Valley’s Nijhay Burt leads all-conference team as 2-way standout

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | 5:00 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Steel Valley’s Nijhay Burt dives into the end zone to score his second touchdown against Serra Catholic on Oct. 29, 2021, in Munhall.

Steel Valley’s Nijhay Burt rushed for more than 2,000 yards and scored 35 touchdowns, but Allegheny Conference coaches recognized the senior wasn’t only an offensive star.

Burt earned both offensive and defensive player of the year honors in the WPIAL Class 2A conference along with first-team all-conference honors on both sides of the ball. The conference champion Ironmen earned nine first-team spots, and Ray Braszo was named the conference’s top coach.

The team was chosen by conference coaches.

Ligonier Valley’s Jude Grzywinski and Apollo-Ridge’s Greg Klingensmith were honored as the conference’s top linemen.

First team offense

Cruce Brookings, Steel Valley, QB, 6-1, 170, jr.

Chris Sullivan, Shady Side Academy, RB, WR, 5-9, 185, sr.

Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley, RB, 6-0, 170, sr.

Angelo Cicco, Apollo-Ridge, WR, 5-5 125, sr.

Grant Dowden, Ligonier Valley, WR, 6-0, 170, sr.

Jayvon Holt, Serra Catholic, WR, 6-0, 175, sr.

Joey Bellinotti, Shady Side Academy, WR, 6-1, 181, jr.

James Bernier, Shady Side Academy, TE, 6-0, 180, jr.

Jude Grzywinski, Ligonier Valley, C, 6-3, 300, sr.

Kaden Faas, Ligonier Valley, G, 5-10, 195, sr.

Andy Marous, Shady Side Academy, G, 6-0, 225, sr.

Greg Klingensmith, Apollo-Ridge, OT, 6-5, 225, sr.

Greg Smith, Steel Valley, OT, 6-5, 315, jr.

George Golden, Ligonier Valley, K, 6-3, 210, sr.

Pharoh Fisher, Serra Catholic, KR, 6-2, 180, sr.

First team defense

Brady Schrock, Apollo-Ridge, DT, 6-0, 240, sr.

Jude Grzywinski, Ligonier Valley, DT, 6-3, 300, sr.

Greg Klingensmith, Apollo-Ridge, DT, 6-5, 225, sr.

Jacob Hay, Ligonier Valley, DE, 6-1, 200, sr.

Brendon Snyder, Steel Valley, DE, 5-11, 210, jr.

Chris Sullivan, Shady Side Academy, ILB, 5-9, 185, sr.

JeSean Wright, Steel Valley, ILB, 5-7, 170, jr.

Jayvon Holt, Serra Catholic, OLB, 6-0, 175, sr.

Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley, OLB, 6-0, 170, sr.

Pharoh Fisher, Serra Catholic, DB, 6-2, 180, sr.

Joey Bellinotti, Shady Side Academy, DB, 6-1, 180, jr.

Nyzair Burt, Steel Valley, DB, 6-0, 170, sr.

Cruce Brookings, Steel Valley, DB, 6-1, 170, jr.

Dylan Karstetter, Steel Valley, P, 5-9, 160, sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley

Defensive Player of the Year: Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Jude Grzywinski, Ligonier Valley

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Greg Klingensmith, Apollo-Ridge

Coach of the Year: Ray Braszo, Steel Valley

