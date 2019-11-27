Burgettstown tops Three Rivers all-conference with 9 on 1st team
By:
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 | 11:22 AM
Burgettstown completed its second consecutive undefeated regular season and was rewarded by Three Rivers coaches with nine players on the all-conference first team.
The list includes Jake Lounder and Riley Kemper, who also earned individual awards. Lounder was offensive MVP and Kemper was the top lineman.
Blue Devils coach Mark Druga was named the conference’s top coach.
First-team offense
Jake Lounder, Burgettstown, QB, 6-1, 225, sr.
Dallas Paolino, Carlynton, RB, 5-10, 215, sr.
Antonio Epps, South Allegheny, RB, 5-10, 170, jr.
Alex Shaughnessy, Seton LaSalle, HB/TE, 6-3, 200, sr.
Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, OL, 6-4, 275, sr.
Luke Bauer, Brentwood, OL, 5-10, 200, sr.
Shane Cairns, Burgettstown, OL, 6-1, 230, sr.
Zach Martin, South Allegheny, OL, 6-1, 255, sr.
Devin Ross, South Side, OL, 6-0, 210, jr.
Eddie Gomez, Brentwood, WR, 5-11, 160, sr.
Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic, WR, 5-11, 160, so.
Trenton Seik, South Side, WR, 6-3, 175, sr.
Max Schipani, Seton LaSalle, WR, 6-3, 180, sr.
Seth Phillis, Burgettstown, K, 5-10, 195, sr.
Antonio Epps, South Allegheny, KR, 5-10, 170, jr.
Seth Phillis, Burgettstown, KR, 5-10, 195, sr.
First-team defense
Luke Bauer, Brentwood, DL, 5-11, 200, sr.
Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, DL, 6-4, 275, sr.
Ray Holmes, Serra Catholic, DL, 5-10, 200, sr.
Brandon Barber, South Side, DL, 6-3, 220, sr.
Aiden Wardzinski, Brentwood, LB, 5-10, 185, jr.
Dallas Paolino, Carlynton, LB, 5-10, 215, sr.
Jake Lounder, Burgettstown, LB, 6-1, 225, sr.
Alex Mitko, Burgettstown, LB, 5-10, 180, jr.
Seth Phillis, Burgettstown, DB, 5-10, 195, sr.
Antonio Epps, South Allegheny, DB, 5-10, 170, jr.
Jayneil Latham, Brentwood, DB, 6-2, 170, sr.
Trenton Seik, South Side, DB, 6-3, 175, sr.
Brennon Smith, Fort Cherry, P, 6-0, 205, sr.
Antonio Epps, South Allegheny, PR, 5-10, 170, jr.
Offensive MVP: Jake Lounder, Burgettstown
Defensive MVP: Luke Bauer, Brentwood
Lineman of the Year: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown
Coach of the Year: Mark Druga, Burgettstown
Tags: Brentwood, Burgettstown, Carlynton, Fort Cherry, Serra Catholic, Seton La Salle, South Allegheny, South Side