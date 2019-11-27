Burgettstown tops Three Rivers all-conference with 9 on 1st team

By:

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 | 11:22 AM

Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review Brentwood’s Luke Bauer (58) competes against South Allegheny on Aug. 30, at Glassport Stadium.

Burgettstown completed its second consecutive undefeated regular season and was rewarded by Three Rivers coaches with nine players on the all-conference first team.

The list includes Jake Lounder and Riley Kemper, who also earned individual awards. Lounder was offensive MVP and Kemper was the top lineman.

Blue Devils coach Mark Druga was named the conference’s top coach.

First-team offense

Jake Lounder, Burgettstown, QB, 6-1, 225, sr.

Dallas Paolino, Carlynton, RB, 5-10, 215, sr.

Antonio Epps, South Allegheny, RB, 5-10, 170, jr.

Alex Shaughnessy, Seton LaSalle, HB/TE, 6-3, 200, sr.

Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, OL, 6-4, 275, sr.

Luke Bauer, Brentwood, OL, 5-10, 200, sr.

Shane Cairns, Burgettstown, OL, 6-1, 230, sr.

Zach Martin, South Allegheny, OL, 6-1, 255, sr.

Devin Ross, South Side, OL, 6-0, 210, jr.

Eddie Gomez, Brentwood, WR, 5-11, 160, sr.

Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic, WR, 5-11, 160, so.

Trenton Seik, South Side, WR, 6-3, 175, sr.

Max Schipani, Seton LaSalle, WR, 6-3, 180, sr.

Seth Phillis, Burgettstown, K, 5-10, 195, sr.

Antonio Epps, South Allegheny, KR, 5-10, 170, jr.

Seth Phillis, Burgettstown, KR, 5-10, 195, sr.

First-team defense

Luke Bauer, Brentwood, DL, 5-11, 200, sr.

Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, DL, 6-4, 275, sr.

Ray Holmes, Serra Catholic, DL, 5-10, 200, sr.

Brandon Barber, South Side, DL, 6-3, 220, sr.

Aiden Wardzinski, Brentwood, LB, 5-10, 185, jr.

Dallas Paolino, Carlynton, LB, 5-10, 215, sr.

Jake Lounder, Burgettstown, LB, 6-1, 225, sr.

Alex Mitko, Burgettstown, LB, 5-10, 180, jr.

Seth Phillis, Burgettstown, DB, 5-10, 195, sr.

Antonio Epps, South Allegheny, DB, 5-10, 170, jr.

Jayneil Latham, Brentwood, DB, 6-2, 170, sr.

Trenton Seik, South Side, DB, 6-3, 175, sr.

Brennon Smith, Fort Cherry, P, 6-0, 205, sr.

Antonio Epps, South Allegheny, PR, 5-10, 170, jr.

Offensive MVP: Jake Lounder, Burgettstown

Defensive MVP: Luke Bauer, Brentwood

Lineman of the Year: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown

Coach of the Year: Mark Druga, Burgettstown

Tags: Brentwood, Burgettstown, Carlynton, Fort Cherry, Serra Catholic, Seton La Salle, South Allegheny, South Side