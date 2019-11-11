Allegheny 8: Peters Township leads all-conference voting with 8 on 1st team
Monday, November 11, 2019
Moon went from one conference win to a share of the Allegheny Eight title, a turnaround that earned Ryan Linn conference coach of the year honors.
Co-champion Peters Township led with eight first-team players in voting conducted by conference coaches. The results were announced Monday.
Bethel Park was second with five first-team picks.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
A.J. Dudowski, Bethel Park, C, 6-2, 230, sr.
Brandon Cole, Bethel Park, G, 6-1, 240, sr.
Ethan Spangenberg, Peters Township, G, 5-11, 220, jr.
Michael Baker, West Allegheny, T, 5-11, 230, sr.
Nathan Currie, Bethel Park, T, 6-1, 250, sr.
Joshua Rawlings, Woodland Hills, TE, 6-6, 250, sr.
Mason Stahl, Baldwin, QB, 6-1, 210, sr.
William Clark, Woodland Hills, RB, 5-10, 185, sr.
Ryan Magiske, Peters Township, RB, 5-10, 190, sr.
Sean McGowan, Bethel Park, RB*, 5-10, 180, sr.
David Pantelis, Upper St. Clair, WR, 6-0, 180, jr.
Josh Casilli, Peters Township, WR, 6-1, 185, sr.
Jarren Kelly, Baldwin, WR*, 5-11, 175, sr.
Andrew Massucci, Peters Township, K, 5-10, 170, so.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Sean Banas, Chartiers Valley, DE, 6-2, 240, sr.
Ben Bladel, Moon, DE, 5-10, 215, so.
Dorien Ford, Baldwin, DT, 6-5, 280, jr.
Brenden Luffey, Moon, DT, 6-2, 285, sr.
Brandon Shearer, Upper St. Clair, ILB, 5-11, 215, sr.
Corban Hondru, Peters Township, ILB, 6-1, 230, jr.
Kam Kruze, West Allegheny, OLB, 6-3, 205, sr.
Jamal Littlejohn, Moon, OLB, 5-9, 195, sr.
Naseer Penn, Baldwin, DB, 6-2, 180, sr.
Jehvonn Lewis, Bethel Park, DB, 5-10, 175, sr.
Aidan McCall, Peters Township, DB, 5-9, 165, sr.
Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, DB, 6-1, 180, jr.
Adrian Williams, Peters Township, DB*, 5-9, 175, sr.
Ethan Hiester, Upper St. Clair, P, 5-10, 190, so.
*at-large selection
Coach of the Year: Ryan Linn, Moon
