Allegheny 8: Peters Township leads all-conference voting with 8 on 1st team

Monday, November 11, 2019 | 2:39 PM

Moon went from one conference win to a share of the Allegheny Eight title, a turnaround that earned Ryan Linn conference coach of the year honors.

Co-champion Peters Township led with eight first-team players in voting conducted by conference coaches. The results were announced Monday.

Bethel Park was second with five first-team picks.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

A.J. Dudowski, Bethel Park, C, 6-2, 230, sr.

Brandon Cole, Bethel Park, G, 6-1, 240, sr.

Ethan Spangenberg, Peters Township, G, 5-11, 220, jr.

Michael Baker, West Allegheny, T, 5-11, 230, sr.

Nathan Currie, Bethel Park, T, 6-1, 250, sr.

Joshua Rawlings, Woodland Hills, TE, 6-6, 250, sr.

Mason Stahl, Baldwin, QB, 6-1, 210, sr.

William Clark, Woodland Hills, RB, 5-10, 185, sr.

Ryan Magiske, Peters Township, RB, 5-10, 190, sr.

Sean McGowan, Bethel Park, RB*, 5-10, 180, sr.

David Pantelis, Upper St. Clair, WR, 6-0, 180, jr.

Josh Casilli, Peters Township, WR, 6-1, 185, sr.

Jarren Kelly, Baldwin, WR*, 5-11, 175, sr.

Andrew Massucci, Peters Township, K, 5-10, 170, so.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Sean Banas, Chartiers Valley, DE, 6-2, 240, sr.

Ben Bladel, Moon, DE, 5-10, 215, so.

Dorien Ford, Baldwin, DT, 6-5, 280, jr.

Brenden Luffey, Moon, DT, 6-2, 285, sr.

Brandon Shearer, Upper St. Clair, ILB, 5-11, 215, sr.

Corban Hondru, Peters Township, ILB, 6-1, 230, jr.

Kam Kruze, West Allegheny, OLB, 6-3, 205, sr.

Jamal Littlejohn, Moon, OLB, 5-9, 195, sr.

Naseer Penn, Baldwin, DB, 6-2, 180, sr.

Jehvonn Lewis, Bethel Park, DB, 5-10, 175, sr.

Aidan McCall, Peters Township, DB, 5-9, 165, sr.

Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, DB, 6-1, 180, jr.

Adrian Williams, Peters Township, DB*, 5-9, 175, sr.

Ethan Hiester, Upper St. Clair, P, 5-10, 190, so.

*at-large selection

Coach of the Year: Ryan Linn, Moon

