Allegheny 8: Peters Township leads all-conference voting with 8 on 1st team

Monday, November 11, 2019 | 2:39 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Aidan McCall carries Moon’s Jeremiah Dean for extra yards during their WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at West Allegheny High School.

Moon went from one conference win to a share of the Allegheny Eight title, a turnaround that earned Ryan Linn conference coach of the year honors.

Co-champion Peters Township led with eight first-team players in voting conducted by conference coaches. The results were announced Monday.

Bethel Park was second with five first-team picks.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

A.J. Dudowski, Bethel Park, C, 6-2, 230, sr.

Brandon Cole, Bethel Park, G, 6-1, 240, sr.

Ethan Spangenberg, Peters Township, G, 5-11, 220, jr.

Michael Baker, West Allegheny, T, 5-11, 230, sr.

Nathan Currie, Bethel Park, T, 6-1, 250, sr.

Joshua Rawlings, Woodland Hills, TE, 6-6, 250, sr.

Mason Stahl, Baldwin, QB, 6-1, 210, sr.

William Clark, Woodland Hills, RB, 5-10, 185, sr.

Ryan Magiske, Peters Township, RB, 5-10, 190, sr.

Sean McGowan, Bethel Park, RB*, 5-10, 180, sr.

David Pantelis, Upper St. Clair, WR, 6-0, 180, jr.

Josh Casilli, Peters Township, WR, 6-1, 185, sr.

Jarren Kelly, Baldwin, WR*, 5-11, 175, sr.

Andrew Massucci, Peters Township, K, 5-10, 170, so.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Sean Banas, Chartiers Valley, DE, 6-2, 240, sr.

Ben Bladel, Moon, DE, 5-10, 215, so.

Dorien Ford, Baldwin, DT, 6-5, 280, jr.

Brenden Luffey, Moon, DT, 6-2, 285, sr.

Brandon Shearer, Upper St. Clair, ILB, 5-11, 215, sr.

Corban Hondru, Peters Township, ILB, 6-1, 230, jr.

Kam Kruze, West Allegheny, OLB, 6-3, 205, sr.

Jamal Littlejohn, Moon, OLB, 5-9, 195, sr.

Naseer Penn, Baldwin, DB, 6-2, 180, sr.

Jehvonn Lewis, Bethel Park, DB, 5-10, 175, sr.

Aidan McCall, Peters Township, DB, 5-9, 165, sr.

Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, DB, 6-1, 180, jr.

Adrian Williams, Peters Township, DB*, 5-9, 175, sr.

Ethan Hiester, Upper St. Clair, P, 5-10, 190, so.

*at-large selection

Coach of the Year: Ryan Linn, Moon

_

