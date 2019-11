Thomas Jefferson, Belle Vernon lead Big Eight all-conference with 8 players each

By:

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 | 12:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson quarterback Shane Stump dives over the pylon to score as time expires in the first half of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Belle Vernon Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field.

Conference champion Thomas Jefferson had eight players earn first-team all-conference honors in the Big Eight, and quarterback Shane Stump was named Offensive Player of the Year in a vote of coaches.

Belle Vernon also had eight first-team picks.

West Mifflin junior Nahki Johnson was named as the conference’s top defensive player.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Max Bryer, Belle Vernon, C, 6-2, 220, sr.

Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson, G, 6-1, 255, sr.

Avery Kern, Trinity, G, 6-2, 215, sr.

Mac Duda, Thomas Jefferson, T, 6-4, 285, sr.

Hayden Baron, Belle Vernon, T, 6-2, 265, sr.

Ryan Thomas, Greensburg Salem, TE, 6-2, 205, sr.

Dan Deabner, Thomas Jefferson, WR, 6-0, 185, sr.

Ni-Keese Demery, West Mifflin, WR, 6-2, 175, sr.

Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands, WR, 5-11, 150, fr.

Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson, QB, 6-1, 205, sr.

Alex Briggs, Greensburg Salem, RB, 5-10, 175, jr.

Larry Callaway, Belle Vernon, RB, 6-0, 190, sr.

Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon, MPB, 5-6, 150, so.

Cameron Guess, Belle Vernon, K, 6-1, 195, sr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Tyson Brophy, Trinity, DL, 6-1, 240, jr.

Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson, DL, 6-1, 255, sr.

Nahki Johnson, West Mifflin, DL, 6-2, 225, jr.

Duronte Smedley, West Mifflin, DL, 6-0, 200, sr.

Drew Cain, Trinity, LB, 5-9, 170, so.

Cavan Trout, Greensburg Salem, LB, 6-3, 205, sr.

Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon, LB, 6-4, 215, so.

Nate Werderber, Thomas Jefferson, LB, 6-, 205, sr.

Dan Deabner, Thomas Jefferson, DB, 6-0, 185, sr.

Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands, DB, 5-11, 150, fr.

Hunter Ruokonen, Belle Vernon, DB, 5-11, 165, sr.

Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson, DB, 6-1, 205, sr.

Cameron Guess, Belle Vernon, P, 6-1, 195, sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson

Defensive Player of the Year: Nahki Johnson, West Mifflin

•••

