Clairton’s Brendan Parsons, Jeannette’s Justin Cramer lead Eastern all-conference team
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 | 10:47 AM
Clairton and Jeannette, the top two teams in the Eastern, had 19 players combined earn first-team all-conference honors in a vote of coaches.
The two Class A rivals also swept the individual awards with Clairton’s Brendan Parsons winning offensive MVP and Jeannette’s Justin Cramer named as the conference’s top defensive player.
Jeannette’s Zach Crutchman was the top lineman. Clairton’s Wade Wade earned coach of the year.
First-team offense
Brendan Parsons, Clairton, QB, 6-2, 170, sr.
Isaiah Berry, Clairton, RB, 5-7, 180, jr.
Imani Sanders, Jeannette, RB, 5-6, 170, jr.
Jackson Pruitt, Jeannette, WR, 6-1, 185, sr.
Kenlein Ogletree, Clairton, WR, 6-1, 165, jr.
Ben LaCarte, Greensburg Central Catholic, WR, 6-1, 175, sr.
Bayley Molter, Jeannette, TE, 6-4, 205, sr.
Dametrius Weatherspoon, Clairton, OT, 6-6, 290, jr.
Zach Crutchman, Jeannette, OT, 6-2, 235, sr.
Jake Shaw, Leechburg, C, 5-11, 260, sr.
Blake Sgambati, Springdale, G, 5-9, 240, sr.
Jake Rider, Riverview, G, 6-1, 215, sr.
Dontae Sanders, Clairton, utility back, 6-0, 240, jr.
Nate Ward, Greensburg Central Catholic, K, 5-11, 145, sr.
First-team defense
Cameron Jackson, Riverview, DE, 6-0, 210, sr.
Zach Crutchman, Jeannette, DE, 6-2, 235, sr.
Chase Pisula, Greensburg Central Catholic, DE, 6-1, 205, sr.
Dametrius Weatherspoon, Clairton, DT, 6-6, 290, jr.
Jake Shaw, Leechburg, DT, 5-11, 260, sr.
A.J. Johnston, Greensburg Central Catholic, DT, 6-2, 235, jr.
Derrick Hampton, Clairton, LB, 6-0, 200, jr.
Justin Cramer, Jeannette, LB, 6-0, 190, sr.
Dontae Sanders, Clairton, LB, 6-0, 240, jr.
Jake Blumer, Leechburg, LB, 6-2, 190, sr.
Kenlien Ogletree, Clairton, DB, 6-1, 165, jr.
Luke Mazowiecki, Greensburg Central Catholic, DB, 5-10, 165, sr.
Jackson Pruitt, Jeannette, DB, 6-1, 185, sr.
Wayne Wade III, Clairton, DB, 6-0, 165, sr.
Roberto Smith, Jeannette, hybrid athlete, 6-1, 190, jr.
Toby Cline, Jeannette, P, 5-8, 160, jr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Brendan Parsons, Clairton
Defensive Player of the Year: Justin Cramer, Jeannette
Lineman of the Year: Zach Crutchman, Jeannette
Coach of the Year: Wayne Wade, Clairton
