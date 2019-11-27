Cornell, Laurel sweep individual awards on Big 7 all-conference team
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 | 12:41 AM
Cornell earned a share of the Big Seven title and a home playoff game for only the second time in school history, accomplishments that shaped all-conference voting.
As a result, Raiders quarterback Zaier Harrison was named as the conference’s offensive MVP and Ed Dawson was named the top coach in a vote of coaches. Laurel teammates Dom Wade and Mitch Miles also earned individual awards in the WPIAL Class A conference.
Harrison, Wade and Miles were among seven players who earned first-team honors on both sides of the football.
First-team offense
Zaier Harrison, Cornell, QB, 5-11, 180, sr.
Dom Wade, Laurel, RB, 6-0, 230, sr.
Stephen Greer, OLSH, RB, 5-8, 200, so.
Savon Wilson, Cornell, RB, 5-8, 145, sr.
Michael Flowers, Union, RB, 5-8, 160, sr.
Amahd Pack, Sto-Rox, WR, 5-5, 150, sr.
Isaiah Langston, Cornell, WR, 6-0, 165, sr.
Eric Olexa, OLSH, TE, 6-3, 210, sr.
Mitch Miles, Laurel, OL, 6-4, 300, jr.
Dion McIntosh, OLSH, OL, 6-2, 255, so.
Myier Woodard, Sto-Rox, OL, 6-4, 250, sr.
Aaron Gunn, Union, OL, 6-3, 295, jr.
Will Dank, Cornell, OL, 6-2, 250, sr.
Ryan Gehring, OLSH, K, 5-10, 155, jr.
First-team defense
Mitch Miles, Laurel, DL, 6-4, 300, jr.
Eric Olexa, OLSH, DL, 6-3, 210, sr.
Aaron Gunn, Union, DL, 6-3, 295, jr.
Myier Woodard, Sto-Rox, DL, 6-4, 250, sr.
Dom Wade, Laurel, LB, 6-0, 230, sr.
Brock Saftner, OLSH, LB, 5-10, 165, sr.
Blaine Sams, Cornell, LB, 5-8, 155, sr.
Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox, LB, 6-0, 220, jr.
Jaymar Pearson, OLSH, DB, 5-10, 185, so.
Michael Flowers, Union, DB, 5-8, 160, sr.
Zaier Harrison, Cornell, DB, 5-11, 180, sr.
Darnell Anderson, Sto-Rox, DB, 5-10, 160, sr.
Will Shaffer, Laurel, P, 6-4, 220, sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Zaier Harrison, Cornell
Defensive Player of the Year: Dom Wade, Laurel
Lineman of the Year: Mitch Miles, Laurel
Coach of the Year: Ed Dawson, Cornell
—
Tags: Bishop Canevin, Cornell, Laurel, Northgate, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Rochester, Sto-Rox, Union