Cornell, Laurel sweep individual awards on Big 7 all-conference team

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 | 12:41 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Cornell quarterback Zaier Harrison throws a pass during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Coraopolis.

Cornell earned a share of the Big Seven title and a home playoff game for only the second time in school history, accomplishments that shaped all-conference voting.

As a result, Raiders quarterback Zaier Harrison was named as the conference’s offensive MVP and Ed Dawson was named the top coach in a vote of coaches. Laurel teammates Dom Wade and Mitch Miles also earned individual awards in the WPIAL Class A conference.

Harrison, Wade and Miles were among seven players who earned first-team honors on both sides of the football.

First-team offense

Zaier Harrison, Cornell, QB, 5-11, 180, sr.

Dom Wade, Laurel, RB, 6-0, 230, sr.

Stephen Greer, OLSH, RB, 5-8, 200, so.

Savon Wilson, Cornell, RB, 5-8, 145, sr.

Michael Flowers, Union, RB, 5-8, 160, sr.

Amahd Pack, Sto-Rox, WR, 5-5, 150, sr.

Isaiah Langston, Cornell, WR, 6-0, 165, sr.

Eric Olexa, OLSH, TE, 6-3, 210, sr.

Mitch Miles, Laurel, OL, 6-4, 300, jr.

Dion McIntosh, OLSH, OL, 6-2, 255, so.

Myier Woodard, Sto-Rox, OL, 6-4, 250, sr.

Aaron Gunn, Union, OL, 6-3, 295, jr.

Will Dank, Cornell, OL, 6-2, 250, sr.

Ryan Gehring, OLSH, K, 5-10, 155, jr.

First-team defense

Mitch Miles, Laurel, DL, 6-4, 300, jr.

Eric Olexa, OLSH, DL, 6-3, 210, sr.

Aaron Gunn, Union, DL, 6-3, 295, jr.

Myier Woodard, Sto-Rox, DL, 6-4, 250, sr.

Dom Wade, Laurel, LB, 6-0, 230, sr.

Brock Saftner, OLSH, LB, 5-10, 165, sr.

Blaine Sams, Cornell, LB, 5-8, 155, sr.

Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox, LB, 6-0, 220, jr.

Jaymar Pearson, OLSH, DB, 5-10, 185, so.

Michael Flowers, Union, DB, 5-8, 160, sr.

Zaier Harrison, Cornell, DB, 5-11, 180, sr.

Darnell Anderson, Sto-Rox, DB, 5-10, 160, sr.

Will Shaffer, Laurel, P, 6-4, 220, sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Zaier Harrison, Cornell

Defensive Player of the Year: Dom Wade, Laurel

Lineman of the Year: Mitch Miles, Laurel

Coach of the Year: Ed Dawson, Cornell

