Northern: Penn Hills lands 9 players, coach on 1st-team, all-conference list

Monday, November 11, 2019 | 4:20 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Anthony Grimes carries the ball during a game against Mars on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Penn Hills.

Penn Hills had nine players voted first-team all-conference by coaches including eight on the defensive side of the football.

The Indians swept the defensive back spots with Dylan Bennett, Dontae Pollard, Aakeem Snell, Noel Roach and Anthony Grimes all making the list. Penn Hills’ Jon LeDonne repeated as conference coach of the year.

Results were announced Monday.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Ryan Billings, Fox Chapel, C, 6-4, 275, sr.

Gram Hepner, Armstrong, G, 6-1, 235, sr.

Rahmir Moore-Tucker, Penn Hills, G, 6-4, 345, sr.

Michael Carmody, Mars, T, 6-6, 290, sr.

Ronnie Novosedliak, North Hills, T, 6-7, 240, sr.

Mitchell Wright, Mars, TE, 6-2, 170, sr.

Shane Susnak, Fox Chapel, QB, 5-10, 170, sr.

Teddy Ruffner, Mars, RB, 5-9, 195, jr.

Luke Lindgren, Hampton, RB, 6-1, 195, sr.

Josh Andersson, Hampton, RB*, 6-1, 170, sr.

Kenny Blake, Kiski Area, RB*, 6-2, 180, jr.

Joey Impavido, Shaler, WR, 5-9, 170, sr.

Lorenzo Jenkins, Fox Chapel, WR, 6-2, 150, so.

Blake Edwards, Mars, K, 5-9, 155, sr.

*at-large selection

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

S’qy Featherstone, Penn Hills, DE, 6-1, 210, sr.

Damon Thompson, North Hills, DE, 6-1, 210, sr.

Derrell Porter, Penn Hills, DT, 6-1, 255, sr.

Justin Hessom, Kiski Area, DT, 5-10, 180, jr.

Jake Miller, Shaler, ILB, 6-2, 230, sr.

Sam Brown, Fox Chapel, ILB, 6-1, 200, sr.

Jawann Brown, Penn Hills, OLB, 5-9, 185, jr.

Alex Wecht, Fox Chapel, OLB, 5-9, 165, sr.

Dylan Bennett, Penn Hills, DB, 5-9, 175, sr.

Dontae Pollard, Penn Hills , DB, 5-10, 170, jr.

Aakeem Snell, Penn Hills, DB, 6-3, 195, sr.

Noel Roach, Penn Hills, DB, 6-2, 185, jr.

Anthony Grimes, Penn Hills, DB*, 5-9, 170, sr.

Cody Dykes, Kiski Area, P, 6-0, 180, so.

*at-large selection

Coach of the Year: Jon LeDonne, Penn Hills

